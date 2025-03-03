Chad Ramey betting profile: Puerto Rico Open
COLUMBUS, OH - AUGUST 28: Chad Ramey of the United States hits a tee shot during the third round of the Nationwide Childrenâs Hospital Championship at The Ohio State University Golf Club on August 28, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)
Chad Ramey shot 12-under and placed fifth the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Grand Reserve Golf Club March 6-9 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2025 Puerto Rico Open.
The Puerto Rico Open tournament and course info
- Date: March 6-9, 2025
- Location: Rio Grande, PUR
- Course: Grand Reserve Golf Club
- Par: 72 / 7,506 yards
- Purse: $4M
- Previous winner: Brice Garnett
At the Puerto Rico Open
- Ramey has entered the Puerto Rico Open once recently (in 2022), posting a score of 12-under and finishing fifth.
- When Brice Garnett won this tournament in 2024, he finished with a driving average of 287.7 (30th in the field), 71.43% driving accuracy (third), and 28.25 putts per round (24th).
Ramey's recent history at the Puerto Rico Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/3/2022
|5
|69-68-68-71
|-12
Ramey's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Ramey has an average finish of 41st.
- He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Ramey has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five events.
- He has carded an average score of 3-under over his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Chad Ramey has averaged 291.5 yards in his past five starts.
- Ramey is averaging -0.287 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Ramey has an average of -0.935 in his past five tournaments.
Ramey's advanced stats and rankings
- Ramey owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.160 (128th) this season, while his average driving distance of 295.6 yards ranks 152nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Ramey owns a 0.320 average that ranks 55th on TOUR. He ranks 124th with a 67.32% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Ramey has delivered a -0.149 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 117th on TOUR, while he ranks 94th with a putts-per-round average of 29.00. He has broken par 20.26% of the time (160th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|152
|295.6
|291.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|124
|67.32%
|67.04%
|Putts Per Round
|94
|29.00
|29.0
|Par Breakers
|160
|20.26%
|20.00%
|Bogey Avoidance
|89
|12.75%
|12.96%
Ramey's best finishes
- Ramey is still looking for his first top-10 finish this season (he has taken part in six tournaments).
- In those six events, he made the cut two times (33.3%).
- Ramey, who has 26 points, currently sits 152nd in the FedExCup standings.
Ramey's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Ramey produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Sony Open in Hawaii (January 2025), ranking in the field at 0.417.
- Ramey's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, where he ranked 17th in the field with a mark of 3.692 (he finished 34th in that event).
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Ramey's best effort this season was at The American Express in January 2025, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.071.
- At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2025, Ramey delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (1.513). That ranked 22nd in the field.
- Ramey delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (3.073) in February 2025 at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, which ranked 34th in the field. He finished 34th in that event.
Ramey's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|128
|-0.160
|-0.530
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|55
|0.320
|0.779
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|162
|-0.367
|-0.896
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|117
|-0.149
|-0.287
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|128
|-0.356
|-0.935
Ramey's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-76
|+5
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|17
|69-66-68-70
|-7
|48
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|72-74
|+2
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|50
|74-64-72-72
|-6
|5
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|2
|66-69-65-63
|-25
|163
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|72-74
|+4
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|75-71
|+6
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|24
|68-70-66-70
|-6
|36
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|69-75
|E
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|66-73
|-3
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|45
|67-69-69-71
|-12
|6
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|24
|68-69-68-70
|-9
|31
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|52
|65-64-73-74
|-4
|6
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|58
|71-70-76-69
|-2
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|W/D
|73
|+1
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|21
|69-66-64-71
|-14
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|23
|65-69-67-70
|-13
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|46
|67-69-71-69
|-4
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|60
|76-66-74-68
|-4
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|29
|70-67-65-74
|-8
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|70-68
|-2
|--
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|67-73-68
|-8
|--
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|48
|70-74-75-73
|+4
|9
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|75-72
|+5
|--
|February 20-23
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|34
|67-71-70-67
|-9
|17
|February 27 - March 2
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|69-69
|-4
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Ramey as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.