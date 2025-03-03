PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
8H AGO

Chad Ramey betting profile: Puerto Rico Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

COLUMBUS, OH - AUGUST 28: Chad Ramey of the United States hits a tee shot during the third round of the Nationwide Childrenâs Hospital Championship at The Ohio State University Golf Club on August 28, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)

    Chad Ramey shot 12-under and placed fifth the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Grand Reserve Golf Club March 6-9 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2025 Puerto Rico Open.

    Latest odds for Ramey at the Puerto Rico Open.

    The Puerto Rico Open tournament and course info

    • Date: March 6-9, 2025
    • Location: Rio Grande, PUR
    • Course: Grand Reserve Golf Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,506 yards
    • Purse: $4M
    • Previous winner: Brice Garnett

    At the Puerto Rico Open

    • Ramey has entered the Puerto Rico Open once recently (in 2022), posting a score of 12-under and finishing fifth.
    • When Brice Garnett won this tournament in 2024, he finished with a driving average of 287.7 (30th in the field), 71.43% driving accuracy (third), and 28.25 putts per round (24th).

    Ramey's recent history at the Puerto Rico Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/3/2022569-68-68-71-12

    Ramey's recent performances

    • In his last five appearances, Ramey has an average finish of 41st.
    • He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Ramey has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five events.
    • He has carded an average score of 3-under over his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Chad Ramey has averaged 291.5 yards in his past five starts.
    • Ramey is averaging -0.287 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Ramey has an average of -0.935 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Ramey .

    Ramey's advanced stats and rankings

    • Ramey owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.160 (128th) this season, while his average driving distance of 295.6 yards ranks 152nd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Ramey owns a 0.320 average that ranks 55th on TOUR. He ranks 124th with a 67.32% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Ramey has delivered a -0.149 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 117th on TOUR, while he ranks 94th with a putts-per-round average of 29.00. He has broken par 20.26% of the time (160th on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance152295.6291.5
    Greens in Regulation %12467.32%67.04%
    Putts Per Round9429.0029.0
    Par Breakers16020.26%20.00%
    Bogey Avoidance8912.75%12.96%

    Ramey's best finishes

    • Ramey is still looking for his first top-10 finish this season (he has taken part in six tournaments).
    • In those six events, he made the cut two times (33.3%).
    • Ramey, who has 26 points, currently sits 152nd in the FedExCup standings.

    Ramey's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Ramey produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Sony Open in Hawaii (January 2025), ranking in the field at 0.417.
    • Ramey's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, where he ranked 17th in the field with a mark of 3.692 (he finished 34th in that event).
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Ramey's best effort this season was at The American Express in January 2025, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.071.
    • At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2025, Ramey delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (1.513). That ranked 22nd in the field.
    • Ramey delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (3.073) in February 2025 at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, which ranked 34th in the field. He finished 34th in that event.

    Ramey's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee128-0.160-0.530
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green550.3200.779
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green162-0.367-0.896
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting117-0.149-0.287
    Average Strokes Gained: Total128-0.356-0.935

    Ramey's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC73-76+5--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC70-74+2--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open1769-66-68-70-748
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC72-74+2--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship5074-64-72-72-65
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans266-69-65-63-25163
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC71-70-1--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC72-74+4--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC75-71+6--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open2468-70-66-70-636
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC69-75E--
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC66-73-3--
    July 11-14ISCO Championship4567-69-69-71-126
    July 25-283M Open2468-69-68-70-931
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship5265-64-73-74-46
    September 12-15Procore Championship5871-70-76-69-2--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms ChampionshipW/D73+1--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship2169-66-64-71-14--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open2365-69-67-70-13--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP4667-69-71-69-4--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology Championship6076-66-74-68-4--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda Championship2970-67-65-74-8--
    November 21-24The RSM ClassicMC72-73+3--
    January 9-12Sony Open in HawaiiMC70-68-2--
    January 16-19The American ExpressMC67-73-68-8--
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance Open4870-74-75-73+49
    February 6-9WM Phoenix OpenMC75-72+5--
    February 20-23Mexico Open at VidantaWorld3467-71-70-67-917
    February 27 - March 2Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC69-69-4--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Ramey as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

