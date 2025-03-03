Chad Ramey betting profile: Puerto Rico Open

In his last five appearances, Ramey has an average finish of 41st.

He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.

Ramey has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five events.

He has carded an average score of 3-under over his last five events.

In terms of driving distance, Chad Ramey has averaged 291.5 yards in his past five starts.

Ramey is averaging -0.287 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.