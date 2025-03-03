Takumi Kanaya betting profile: Puerto Rico Open
In his last tournament at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, Takumi Kanaya carded a 32nd-place finish, and he heads into the 2025 Puerto Rico Open aiming to improve on that finish.
The Puerto Rico Open tournament and course info
- Date: March 6-9, 2025
- Location: Rio Grande, PUR
- Course: Grand Reserve Golf Club
- Par: 72 / 7,506 yards
- Purse: $4M
- Previous winner: Brice Garnett
At the Puerto Rico Open
- In the past five years, this is Kanaya's first time competing at the Puerto Rico Open.
- With a driving average of 287.7 yards (30th in the field), a 71.43% driving accuracy (third), and 28.25 putts per round (24th), Brice Garnett took him the title in this tournament in 2024.
Kanaya's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Kanaya has an average finish of 35th.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.
- Over his last five appearances, Kanaya has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
- He has an average score relative to par of 8-under in his last five tournaments.
- Takumi Kanaya has averaged 295.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Kanaya is averaging 0.847 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Kanaya is averaging 1.005 Strokes Gained: Total.
Kanaya's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|291.8
|295.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|67.22%
|71.85%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|30.40
|30.4
|Par Breakers
|-
|28.89%
|22.59%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|22.78%
|12.96%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Kanaya's best finishes
- Kanaya participated in five tournaments last season, earning one top-five finish.
- In those five events, he made the cut two times, a success rate of 40%.
- Last season Kanaya's best performance came at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, where he shot 10-under and finished 32nd.
Kanaya's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Kanaya's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he posted a 0.854 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.
- Kanaya's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked in the field with a mark of -0.667 (he missed the cut in that tournament).
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kanaya's best mark last season was at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP in October 2024, as he ranked 55th in the field with a mark of -0.913.
- At the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP in October 2024, Kanaya delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 1.905 (his best mark last season), which ranked 24th in the field. He finished 37th in that event.
- Kanaya delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (0.544) at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, which was held in October 2024. That performance ranked 37th in the field (he finished 37th in that tournament).
Kanaya's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.862
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.520
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-0.185
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.847
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|1.005
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Kanaya's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|75-69
|+2
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|76-74
|+10
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|37
|66-68-72-68
|-6
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|70-69
|-1
|--
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|72-67-70
|-7
|--
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|71-76
|+3
|--
|February 20-23
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|32
|66-69-72-67
|-10
|24
All stats in this article are accurate for Kanaya as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.
