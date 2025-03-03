PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
8H AGO

Takumi Kanaya betting profile: Puerto Rico Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Takumi Kanaya betting profile: Puerto Rico Open

    In his last tournament at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, Takumi Kanaya carded a 32nd-place finish, and he heads into the 2025 Puerto Rico Open aiming to improve on that finish.

    Latest odds for Kanaya at the Puerto Rico Open.

    The Puerto Rico Open tournament and course info

    • Date: March 6-9, 2025
    • Location: Rio Grande, PUR
    • Course: Grand Reserve Golf Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,506 yards
    • Purse: $4M
    • Previous winner: Brice Garnett

    At the Puerto Rico Open

    • In the past five years, this is Kanaya's first time competing at the Puerto Rico Open.
    • With a driving average of 287.7 yards (30th in the field), a 71.43% driving accuracy (third), and 28.25 putts per round (24th), Brice Garnett took him the title in this tournament in 2024.

    Kanaya's recent performances

    • In his last five appearances, Kanaya has an average finish of 35th.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.
    • Over his last five appearances, Kanaya has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 8-under in his last five tournaments.
    • Takumi Kanaya has averaged 295.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Kanaya is averaging 0.847 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Kanaya is averaging 1.005 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Kanaya .

    Kanaya's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance-291.8295.3
    Greens in Regulation %-67.22%71.85%
    Putts Per Round-30.4030.4
    Par Breakers-28.89%22.59%
    Bogey Avoidance-22.78%12.96%

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Kanaya's best finishes

    • Kanaya participated in five tournaments last season, earning one top-five finish.
    • In those five events, he made the cut two times, a success rate of 40%.
    • Last season Kanaya's best performance came at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, where he shot 10-under and finished 32nd.

    Kanaya's best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Kanaya's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he posted a 0.854 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.
    • Kanaya's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked in the field with a mark of -0.667 (he missed the cut in that tournament).
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kanaya's best mark last season was at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP in October 2024, as he ranked 55th in the field with a mark of -0.913.
    • At the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP in October 2024, Kanaya delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 1.905 (his best mark last season), which ranked 24th in the field. He finished 37th in that event.
    • Kanaya delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (0.544) at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, which was held in October 2024. That performance ranked 37th in the field (he finished 37th in that tournament).

    Kanaya's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.862
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---0.520
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green---0.185
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.847
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--1.005

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Kanaya's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC75-69+2--
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC76-74+10--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP3766-68-72-68-6--
    January 9-12Sony Open in HawaiiMC70-69-1--
    January 16-19The American ExpressMC72-67-70-7--
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance OpenMC71-76+3--
    February 20-23Mexico Open at VidantaWorld3266-69-72-67-1024

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kanaya as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

