Sung Kang betting profile: Puerto Rico Open
1 Min Read
Sung Kang seeks a better result in the 2025 Puerto Rico Open having failed to make the cut at Grand Reserve Country Club in 2024.
The Puerto Rico Open tournament and course info
- Date: March 6-9, 2025
- Location: Rio Grande, PUR
- Course: Grand Reserve Golf Club
- Par: 72 / 7,506 yards
- Purse: $4M
- Previous winner: Brice Garnett
At the Puerto Rico Open
- In his last four appearances at the Puerto Rico Open, Kang has an average finish of 47th, and an average score of 5-under.
- In Kang's most recent appearance at the Puerto Rico Open, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-under.
- With a driving average of 287.7 yards (30th in the field), a 71.43% driving accuracy (third), and 28.25 putts per round (24th), Brice Garnett took him the title in this tournament in 2024.
Kang's recent history at the Puerto Rico Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/7/2024
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|3/2/2023
|69
|73-70-74-74
|+3
|3/3/2022
|22
|69-68-72-70
|-9
Kang's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Kang has not finished in the top 20.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut once.
- Kang has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.
- He finished with a score of 14-under in his only recent appearance.
- In terms of driving distance, Sung Kang has averaged 304.2 yards in his past five starts.
- Kang is averaging -0.380 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Kang is averaging -3.292 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kang's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|296.8
|304.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|66.32%
|70.83%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|30.06
|30.2
|Par Breakers
|-
|18.75%
|22.22%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|13.54%
|10.19%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Kang's best finishes
- Kang did not post a top-10 finish last season (he participated in seven tournaments).
- In those seven events, he made the cut one time, a success rate of 14.3%.
- Last season Kang's best performance came when he shot 13-under and finished 41st at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
- Kang placed 214th in the FedExCup standings with 12 points last season.
Kang's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.325
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-1.663
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-0.924
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.380
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-3.292
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Kang's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|72-74
|+6
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|70-71
|-3
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|41
|68-68-64-71
|-13
|12
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|74-75
|+9
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|74-65
|-5
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|74-79
|+11
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Kang as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.