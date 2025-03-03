Sung Kang betting profile: Puerto Rico Open

In his last five appearances, Kang has not finished in the top 20.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut once.

Kang has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.

He finished with a score of 14-under in his only recent appearance.

In terms of driving distance, Sung Kang has averaged 304.2 yards in his past five starts.

Kang is averaging -0.380 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.