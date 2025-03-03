Sean O'Hair betting profile: Puerto Rico Open
1 Min Read
Sean O'Hair placed 61st in the Puerto Rico Open in 2024, shooting a 6-under on the par-72 course. His sights are set higher March 6-9 in Rio Grande, PUR, at Grand Reserve Golf Club .
The Puerto Rico Open tournament and course info
- Date: March 6-9, 2025
- Location: Rio Grande, PUR
- Course: Grand Reserve Golf Club
- Par: 72 / 7,506 yards
- Purse: $4M
- Previous winner: Brice Garnett
At the Puerto Rico Open
- Over his last two trips to the Puerto Rico Open, O'Hair has an average score of 3-under, with an average finish of 61st.
- O'Hair last played at the Puerto Rico Open in 2024, finishing 61st with a score of 6-under.
- Brice Garnett won this tournament in 2024, posting a driving average of 287.7 yards (30th in the field) with a 71.43% driving accuracy (third) and 28.25 putts per round (24th).
O'Hair's recent history at the Puerto Rico Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/7/2024
|61
|70-68-72-72
|-6
|3/2/2023
|61
|75-68-73-72
|E
O'Hair's recent performances
- He has failed to make the cut in each of his last five attempts
- O'Hair has not finished within five strokes of the winner or recorded a better-than-average score in any of his last five appearances.
- Off the tee, Sean O'Hair has averaged 280.8 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, O'Hair is averaging -0.513 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, O'Hair has an average of -1.756 in his past five tournaments.
O'Hair's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|296.0
|280.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|70.14%
|41.67%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|30.16
|30.7
|Par Breakers
|-
|24.13%
|21.67%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|20.49%
|17.78%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
O'Hair's best finishes
- O'Hair participated in 14 tournaments last season, and he did not secure a top-10 finish.
- In those 14 tournaments, he made the cut on six occasions.
- Last season O'Hair's best performance came at the Corales Puntacana Championship. He shot 12-under and finished 18th in that event.
- O'Hair ranked 185th in the FedExCup standings with 78 points last season.
O'Hair's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-2.250
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|1.631
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-0.625
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.513
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-1.756
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
O'Hair's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|61
|70-68-72-72
|-6
|3
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|18
|71-65-68-72
|-12
|28
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|37
|63-71-65-74
|-135
|3
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|61
|68-72-69-73
|-2
|3
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|27
|63-71-71-70
|-5
|29
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|69-69
|-4
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|78-72
|+6
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|MC
|73-74
|+5
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for O'Hair as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.