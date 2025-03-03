PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Sean O'Hair betting profile: Puerto Rico Open

    Sean O'Hair placed 61st in the Puerto Rico Open in 2024, shooting a 6-under on the par-72 course. His sights are set higher March 6-9 in Rio Grande, PUR, at Grand Reserve Golf Club .

    Latest odds for O'Hair at the Puerto Rico Open.

    The Puerto Rico Open tournament and course info

    • Date: March 6-9, 2025
    • Location: Rio Grande, PUR
    • Course: Grand Reserve Golf Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,506 yards
    • Purse: $4M
    • Previous winner: Brice Garnett

    At the Puerto Rico Open

    • Over his last two trips to the Puerto Rico Open, O'Hair has an average score of 3-under, with an average finish of 61st.
    • O'Hair last played at the Puerto Rico Open in 2024, finishing 61st with a score of 6-under.
    • Brice Garnett won this tournament in 2024, posting a driving average of 287.7 yards (30th in the field) with a 71.43% driving accuracy (third) and 28.25 putts per round (24th).

    O'Hair's recent history at the Puerto Rico Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/7/20246170-68-72-72-6
    3/2/20236175-68-73-72E

    O'Hair's recent performances

    • He has failed to make the cut in each of his last five attempts
    • O'Hair has not finished within five strokes of the winner or recorded a better-than-average score in any of his last five appearances.
    • Off the tee, Sean O'Hair has averaged 280.8 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, O'Hair is averaging -0.513 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, O'Hair has an average of -1.756 in his past five tournaments.
    O'Hair's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance-296.0280.8
    Greens in Regulation %-70.14%41.67%
    Putts Per Round-30.1630.7
    Par Breakers-24.13%21.67%
    Bogey Avoidance-20.49%17.78%

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    O'Hair's best finishes

    • O'Hair participated in 14 tournaments last season, and he did not secure a top-10 finish.
    • In those 14 tournaments, he made the cut on six occasions.
    • Last season O'Hair's best performance came at the Corales Puntacana Championship. He shot 12-under and finished 18th in that event.
    • O'Hair ranked 185th in the FedExCup standings with 78 points last season.

    O'Hair's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---2.250
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--1.631
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green---0.625
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---0.513
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---1.756

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    O'Hair's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open6170-68-72-72-63
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship1871-65-68-72-1228
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans3763-71-65-74-1353
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic6168-72-69-73-23
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open2763-71-71-70-529
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC69-69-4--
    July 11-14ISCO ChampionshipMC78-72+6--
    July 25-283M OpenMC71-71E--
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC72-71-1--
    October 10-13Black Desert ChampionshipMC73-74+5--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC73-72+1--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC70-71-1--
    November 21-24The RSM ClassicMC72-71+1--

    All stats in this article are accurate for O'Hair as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.

