Scott Piercy betting profile: Puerto Rico Open

In his last five events, Piercy finished outside the top 20.

He's qualified for the weekend in one of his last five appearances.

Piercy has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.

He finished 6-under relative to par the only time he made the cut.

Off the tee, Scott Piercy has averaged 284.3 yards in his past five tournaments.

Piercy is averaging 1.309 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.