8H AGO

Scott Piercy betting profile: Puerto Rico Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Scott Piercy betting profile: Puerto Rico Open

    In his most recent tournament at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, Scott Piercy ended the weekend at 6-under, good for a 55th-place finish. He enters play in the 2025 Puerto Rico Open March 6-9 seeking better results.

    Latest odds for Piercy at the Puerto Rico Open.

    The Puerto Rico Open tournament and course info

    • Date: March 6-9, 2025
    • Location: Rio Grande, PUR
    • Course: Grand Reserve Golf Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,506 yards
    • Purse: $4M
    • Previous winner: Brice Garnett

    At the Puerto Rico Open

    • Piercy's average finish has been 32nd, and his average score 10-under, over his last two appearances at the Puerto Rico Open.
    • Piercy last played at the Puerto Rico Open in 2024, finishing 42nd with a score of 10-under.
    • With a driving average of 287.7 yards (30th in the field), a 71.43% driving accuracy (third), and 28.25 putts per round (24th), Brice Garnett captured the title in this tournament in 2024.

    Piercy's recent history at the Puerto Rico Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/7/20244265-69-73-71-10
    3/2/20232167-73-67-71-10

    Piercy's recent performances

    • In his last five events, Piercy finished outside the top 20.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in one of his last five appearances.
    • Piercy has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
    • He finished 6-under relative to par the only time he made the cut.
    • Off the tee, Scott Piercy has averaged 284.3 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Piercy is averaging 1.309 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Piercy has an average of 0.073 in his past five tournaments.
    Piercy's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance-293.5284.3
    Greens in Regulation %-72.37%42.42%
    Putts Per Round-29.7029.0
    Par Breakers-24.17%18.18%
    Bogey Avoidance-14.11%14.65%

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Piercy's best finishes

    • Piercy played 14 tournaments last season, with zero top-10 finishes.
    • In those 14 events, he made the cut eight times (57.1%).
    • Last season Piercy's best performance came at the Shriners Children's Open. He shot 14-under and finished 16th in that event.
    • Piercy placed 190th in the FedExCup standings with 59 points last season.

    Piercy's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---0.043
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---0.820
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green---0.372
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--1.309
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.073

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Piercy's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open4265-69-73-71-107
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship5972-68-71-73-43
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans2864-69-65-73-1395
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson5268-67-71-68-106
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic2668-69-69-68-1019
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC72-70E--
    July 11-14ISCO ChampionshipMC70-72-2--
    July 25-283M Open3769-67-73-68-716
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship5467-70-69-70-8--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open1665-67-68-70-14--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC74-71+1--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipW/D74+3--
    February 20-23Mexico Open at VidantaWorld5571-68-71-68-66

    All stats in this article are accurate for Piercy as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

