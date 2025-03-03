Scott Piercy betting profile: Puerto Rico Open
In his most recent tournament at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, Scott Piercy ended the weekend at 6-under, good for a 55th-place finish. He enters play in the 2025 Puerto Rico Open March 6-9 seeking better results.
The Puerto Rico Open tournament and course info
- Date: March 6-9, 2025
- Location: Rio Grande, PUR
- Course: Grand Reserve Golf Club
- Par: 72 / 7,506 yards
- Purse: $4M
- Previous winner: Brice Garnett
At the Puerto Rico Open
- Piercy's average finish has been 32nd, and his average score 10-under, over his last two appearances at the Puerto Rico Open.
- Piercy last played at the Puerto Rico Open in 2024, finishing 42nd with a score of 10-under.
- With a driving average of 287.7 yards (30th in the field), a 71.43% driving accuracy (third), and 28.25 putts per round (24th), Brice Garnett captured the title in this tournament in 2024.
Piercy's recent history at the Puerto Rico Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/7/2024
|42
|65-69-73-71
|-10
|3/2/2023
|21
|67-73-67-71
|-10
Piercy's recent performances
- In his last five events, Piercy finished outside the top 20.
- He's qualified for the weekend in one of his last five appearances.
- Piercy has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
- He finished 6-under relative to par the only time he made the cut.
- Off the tee, Scott Piercy has averaged 284.3 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Piercy is averaging 1.309 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Piercy has an average of 0.073 in his past five tournaments.
Piercy's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|293.5
|284.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|72.37%
|42.42%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|29.70
|29.0
|Par Breakers
|-
|24.17%
|18.18%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|14.11%
|14.65%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Piercy's best finishes
- Piercy played 14 tournaments last season, with zero top-10 finishes.
- In those 14 events, he made the cut eight times (57.1%).
- Last season Piercy's best performance came at the Shriners Children's Open. He shot 14-under and finished 16th in that event.
- Piercy placed 190th in the FedExCup standings with 59 points last season.
Piercy's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.043
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.820
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-0.372
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|1.309
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|0.073
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Piercy's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|42
|65-69-73-71
|-10
|7
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|59
|72-68-71-73
|-4
|3
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|28
|64-69-65-73
|-139
|5
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|52
|68-67-71-68
|-10
|6
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|26
|68-69-69-68
|-10
|19
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|72-70
|E
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|37
|69-67-73-68
|-7
|16
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|54
|67-70-69-70
|-8
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|16
|65-67-68-70
|-14
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|74-71
|+1
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|W/D
|74
|+3
|--
|February 20-23
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|55
|71-68-71-68
|-6
|6
All stats in this article are accurate for Piercy as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.
