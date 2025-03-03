PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
8H AGO

Santiago De la Fuente betting profile: Puerto Rico Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

COLLEGE GROVE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 17: A PGA Tour flag near the putting green during the final round of the Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation at The Grove on September 17, 2023 in College Grove, Tennessee. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

COLLEGE GROVE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 17: A PGA Tour flag near the putting green during the final round of the Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation at The Grove on September 17, 2023 in College Grove, Tennessee. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

    In his last time out at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, Santiago De la Fuente posted a 65th-place finish, and he enters the 2025 Puerto Rico Open aiming for better results.

    Latest odds for De la Fuente at the Puerto Rico Open.

    The Puerto Rico Open tournament and course info

    • Date: March 6-9, 2025
    • Location: Rio Grande, PUR
    • Course: Grand Reserve Golf Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,506 yards
    • Purse: $4M
    • Previous winner: Brice Garnett

    At the Puerto Rico Open

    • This is De la Fuente's first time competing at the Puerto Rico Open in the past five years.
    • When Brice Garnett won this tournament in 2024, he finished with a driving average of 287.7 (30th in the field), 71.43% driving accuracy (third), and 28.25 putts per round (24th).

    De la Fuente's recent performances

    • In his last five appearances, De la Fuente has not finished in the top 20.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in one of his last five appearances.
    • De la Fuente hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five appearances, with an average finish of 65th.
    • In his last five events, he finished -3 relative to par in his only made cut.
    • Off the tee, Santiago De la Fuente has averaged 297.4 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, De la Fuente is averaging -3.041 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • De la Fuente is averaging -5.777 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on De la Fuente .

    De la Fuente's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance-293.8297.4
    Greens in Regulation %-57.94%60.19%
    Putts Per Round-30.7131.2
    Par Breakers-13.49%13.89%
    Bogey Avoidance-23.02%21.30%

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    De la Fuente's best finishes

    • De la Fuente, who took part in six tournaments last season, failed to finish in the top 10 in every event.
    • In those six tournaments, he made the cut on one occasion.
    • Last season De la Fuente's best performance came at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, where he shot 3-under and finished 65th.

    De la Fuente's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---0.310
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---1.034
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green---1.391
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---3.041
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---5.777

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    De la Fuente's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    April 11-14Masters TournamentMC76-78+10--
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC78-75+13--
    July 18-20The Open ChampionshipMC78-78+14--
    July 25-283M OpenMC70-79+7--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC77-69+2--
    February 20-23Mexico Open at VidantaWorld6567-72-71-71-3--

    All stats in this article are accurate for De la Fuente as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Official

    Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    1

    USA
    J. Highsmith
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -7

    T2

    USA
    J. Bridgeman
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -7

    T2

    USA
    J. Spaun
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -5

    T4

    USA
    M. McGreevy
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -4

    T4

    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -2

    T6

    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -1

    T6

    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    +1

    T6

    USA
    M. Kim
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    E

    T9

    RSA
    E. van Rooyen
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -6

    T9

    USA
    J. Spieth
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -3

    T11

    USA
    M. Greyserman
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -5

    T11

    IRL
    S. Lowry
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -4

    T11

    AUS
    M. Lee
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -4

    T11

    USA
    A. Putnam
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -3

    T11

    USA
    B. Garnett
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -2
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW