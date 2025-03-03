Santiago De la Fuente betting profile: Puerto Rico Open
1 Min Read
COLLEGE GROVE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 17: A PGA Tour flag near the putting green during the final round of the Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation at The Grove on September 17, 2023 in College Grove, Tennessee. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)
In his last time out at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, Santiago De la Fuente posted a 65th-place finish, and he enters the 2025 Puerto Rico Open aiming for better results.
The Puerto Rico Open tournament and course info
- Date: March 6-9, 2025
- Location: Rio Grande, PUR
- Course: Grand Reserve Golf Club
- Par: 72 / 7,506 yards
- Purse: $4M
- Previous winner: Brice Garnett
At the Puerto Rico Open
- This is De la Fuente's first time competing at the Puerto Rico Open in the past five years.
- When Brice Garnett won this tournament in 2024, he finished with a driving average of 287.7 (30th in the field), 71.43% driving accuracy (third), and 28.25 putts per round (24th).
De la Fuente's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, De la Fuente has not finished in the top 20.
- He's qualified for the weekend in one of his last five appearances.
- De la Fuente hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five appearances, with an average finish of 65th.
- In his last five events, he finished -3 relative to par in his only made cut.
- Off the tee, Santiago De la Fuente has averaged 297.4 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, De la Fuente is averaging -3.041 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- De la Fuente is averaging -5.777 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
De la Fuente's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|293.8
|297.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|57.94%
|60.19%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|30.71
|31.2
|Par Breakers
|-
|13.49%
|13.89%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|23.02%
|21.30%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
De la Fuente's best finishes
- De la Fuente, who took part in six tournaments last season, failed to finish in the top 10 in every event.
- In those six tournaments, he made the cut on one occasion.
- Last season De la Fuente's best performance came at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, where he shot 3-under and finished 65th.
De la Fuente's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.310
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-1.034
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-1.391
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-3.041
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-5.777
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
De la Fuente's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|76-78
|+10
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|78-75
|+13
|--
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|MC
|78-78
|+14
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|70-79
|+7
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|77-69
|+2
|--
|February 20-23
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|65
|67-72-71-71
|-3
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for De la Fuente as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.