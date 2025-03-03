Santiago De la Fuente betting profile: Puerto Rico Open

In his last five appearances, De la Fuente has not finished in the top 20.

He's qualified for the weekend in one of his last five appearances.

De la Fuente hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five appearances, with an average finish of 65th.

In his last five events, he finished -3 relative to par in his only made cut.

Off the tee, Santiago De la Fuente has averaged 297.4 yards in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, De la Fuente is averaging -3.041 Strokes Gained: Putting.