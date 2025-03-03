Sangmoon Bae betting profile: Puerto Rico Open
Sangmoon Bae looks for a higher finish in the 2025 Puerto Rico Open after he finished 61st shooting 6-under in this tournament in 2024.
The Puerto Rico Open tournament and course info
- Date: March 6-9, 2025
- Location: Rio Grande, PUR
- Course: Grand Reserve Golf Club
- Par: 72 / 7,506 yards
- Purse: $4M
- Previous winner: Brice Garnett
At the Puerto Rico Open
- Over his last six trips to the Puerto Rico Open, Bae has an average score of 6-under, with an average finish of 49th.
- Bae finished 61st (with a score of 6-under) in his most recent appearance at the Puerto Rico Open (in 2024).
- Brice Garnett won this tournament in 2024, posting a driving average of 287.7 yards (30th in the field) with a 71.43% driving accuracy (third) and 28.25 putts per round (24th).
Bae's recent history at the Puerto Rico Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/7/2024
|61
|68-72-71-71
|-6
|3/2/2023
|MC
|70-75
|+1
|3/3/2022
|50
|69-67-76-72
|-4
|2/25/2021
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|2/20/2020
|35
|74-67-66-72
|-9
Bae's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Bae has an average finish of 38th.
- He's made the cut in two of his last five appearances.
- Bae has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score of 7-under across his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Sangmoon Bae has averaged 282.3 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Bae is averaging 0.686 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Bae is averaging -0.889 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Bae's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|287.0
|282.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|68.98%
|29.91%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|29.17
|29.4
|Par Breakers
|-
|27.31%
|18.80%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|18.98%
|14.53%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Bae's best finishes
- Bae took part in six tournaments last season, with no top-10 finishes.
- In those six tournaments, he made the cut on three occasions.
- Last season Bae's best performance came at the Procore Championship. He shot 6-under and finished 37th in that event.
- Bae's 3 points last season placed him 232nd in the FedExCup standings.
Bae's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.141
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-1.011
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-0.705
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.686
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-0.889
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Bae's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|61
|68-72-71-71
|-6
|3
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|71-71
|-2
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|68-71
|-69
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|37
|71-70-68-73
|-6
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|70-78
|+6
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Bae as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.