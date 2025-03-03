Sangmoon Bae betting profile: Puerto Rico Open

In his last five appearances, Bae has an average finish of 38th.

He's made the cut in two of his last five appearances.

Bae has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.

He has an average score of 7-under across his last five events.

In terms of driving distance, Sangmoon Bae has averaged 282.3 yards in his past five starts.

In his past five starts, Bae is averaging 0.686 Strokes Gained: Putting.