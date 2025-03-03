Ryan Palmer betting profile: Puerto Rico Open
1 Min Read
Ryan Palmer enters play in Rio Grande, PUR, trying for better results March 6-9 in the 2025 Puerto Rico Open after missing the cut in his most recent outing, the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
The Puerto Rico Open tournament and course info
- Date: March 6-9, 2025
- Location: Rio Grande, PUR
- Course: Grand Reserve Golf Club
- Par: 72 / 7,506 yards
- Purse: $4M
- Previous winner: Brice Garnett
At the Puerto Rico Open
- Palmer is competing at the Puerto Rico Open for the first time in the past five years.
- Brice Garnett won this tournament in 2024, posting a driving average of 287.7 yards (30th in the field) with a 71.43% driving accuracy (third) and 28.25 putts per round (24th).
Palmer's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Palmer has an average finish of 56th.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.
- Palmer has not finished within five shots of the winner or carded a better-than-average score in any of his last five events.
- He has an average score of 2-under across his last five events.
- Ryan Palmer has averaged 298.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Palmer is averaging -1.427 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Palmer is averaging -6.213 Strokes Gained: Total.
Palmer's advanced stats and rankings
- Palmer has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.142 this season (126th on TOUR). His average driving distance (300.0 yards) ranks 116th, while his 55.4% driving accuracy average ranks 135th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Palmer sports a -1.787 mark (183rd on TOUR).
- On the greens, Palmer has delivered a -0.660 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 167th on TOUR, while he ranks 94th with a putts-per-round average of 29.00. He has broken par 20.49% of the time (155th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|116
|300.0
|298.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|167
|63.19%
|62.70%
|Putts Per Round
|94
|29.00
|29.2
|Par Breakers
|155
|20.49%
|20.24%
|Bogey Avoidance
|177
|18.75%
|18.25%
Palmer's best finishes
- Palmer has participated in six tournaments this season, with no top-10 finishes.
- In those six tournaments, he made the cut on two occasions.
- Currently, Palmer has 20 points, ranking him 158th in the FedExCup standings.
Palmer's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Palmer's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2025, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.230.
- Palmer's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2025, as he produced a 0.521 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Palmer's best effort this season was at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 4.348 (he missed the cut in that event).
- At The American Express in January 2025, Palmer recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.798, which was his best so far this season. That ranked seventh in the field.
- Palmer delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (-0.360) at The American Express in January 2025. That ranked 49th in the field.
Palmer's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|126
|-0.142
|-0.210
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|183
|-1.787
|-4.742
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|88
|0.021
|0.165
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|167
|-0.660
|-1.427
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|181
|-2.568
|-6.213
Palmer's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|54
|67-75-73-70
|+1
|6
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|74
|69-70-73-72
|+4
|2
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|75-75
|+6
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|55
|70-68-75-70
|-5
|4
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|19
|63-69-65-72
|-139
|16
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|69-74
|+1
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|69-78
|+7
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|35
|65-73-70-69
|-3
|18
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|75
|69-68-74-68
|-5
|2
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|73-66
|-5
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|74-76
|+6
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|69-72
|-1
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|78-73
|+7
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|69-71
|E
|--
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|34
|66-67-69-73
|-13
|18
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|74-78
|+8
|--
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|77
|70-67-79-78
|+10
|2
|February 20-23
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|MC
|76-69
|+3
|--
|February 27 - March 2
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|73-73
|+4
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Palmer as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.