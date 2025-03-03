Ryan Palmer betting profile: Puerto Rico Open

This season, Palmer's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2025, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.230.

Palmer's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2025, as he produced a 0.521 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Palmer's best effort this season was at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 4.348 (he missed the cut in that event).

At The American Express in January 2025, Palmer recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.798, which was his best so far this season. That ranked seventh in the field.