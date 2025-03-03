PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
8H AGO

Ryan Palmer betting profile: Puerto Rico Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Ryan Palmer enters play in Rio Grande, PUR, trying for better results March 6-9 in the 2025 Puerto Rico Open after missing the cut in his most recent outing, the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    Latest odds for Palmer at the Puerto Rico Open.

    The Puerto Rico Open tournament and course info

    • Date: March 6-9, 2025
    • Location: Rio Grande, PUR
    • Course: Grand Reserve Golf Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,506 yards
    • Purse: $4M
    • Previous winner: Brice Garnett

    At the Puerto Rico Open

    • Palmer is competing at the Puerto Rico Open for the first time in the past five years.
    • Brice Garnett won this tournament in 2024, posting a driving average of 287.7 yards (30th in the field) with a 71.43% driving accuracy (third) and 28.25 putts per round (24th).

    Palmer's recent performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Palmer has an average finish of 56th.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.
    • Palmer has not finished within five shots of the winner or carded a better-than-average score in any of his last five events.
    • He has an average score of 2-under across his last five events.
    • Ryan Palmer has averaged 298.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Palmer is averaging -1.427 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Palmer is averaging -6.213 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Palmer's advanced stats and rankings

    • Palmer has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.142 this season (126th on TOUR). His average driving distance (300.0 yards) ranks 116th, while his 55.4% driving accuracy average ranks 135th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Palmer sports a -1.787 mark (183rd on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Palmer has delivered a -0.660 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 167th on TOUR, while he ranks 94th with a putts-per-round average of 29.00. He has broken par 20.49% of the time (155th on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance116300.0298.3
    Greens in Regulation %16763.19%62.70%
    Putts Per Round9429.0029.2
    Par Breakers15520.49%20.24%
    Bogey Avoidance17718.75%18.25%

    Palmer's best finishes

    • Palmer has participated in six tournaments this season, with no top-10 finishes.
    • In those six tournaments, he made the cut on two occasions.
    • Currently, Palmer has 20 points, ranking him 158th in the FedExCup standings.

    Palmer's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Palmer's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2025, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.230.
    • Palmer's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2025, as he produced a 0.521 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Palmer's best effort this season was at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 4.348 (he missed the cut in that event).
    • At The American Express in January 2025, Palmer recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.798, which was his best so far this season. That ranked seventh in the field.
    • Palmer delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (-0.360) at The American Express in January 2025. That ranked 49th in the field.

    Palmer's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee126-0.142-0.210
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green183-1.787-4.742
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green880.0210.165
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting167-0.660-1.427
    Average Strokes Gained: Total181-2.568-6.213

    Palmer's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 21-24Valspar Championship5467-75-73-70+16
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open7469-70-73-72+42
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC75-75+6--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship5570-68-75-70-54
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans1963-69-65-72-13916
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC69-74+1--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC69-78+7--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open3565-73-70-69-318
    July 4-7John Deere Classic7569-68-74-68-52
    July 11-14ISCO ChampionshipMC73-66-5--
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC74-76+6--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's OpenMC69-72-1--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC78-73+7--
    January 9-12Sony Open in HawaiiMC69-71E--
    January 16-19The American Express3466-67-69-73-1318
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance OpenMC74-78+8--
    February 6-9WM Phoenix Open7770-67-79-78+102
    February 20-23Mexico Open at VidantaWorldMC76-69+3--
    February 27 - March 2Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC73-73+4--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Palmer as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

