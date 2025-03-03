PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
8H AGO

Anders Albertson betting profile: Puerto Rico Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE - MAY 12: Anders Albertson plays his shot on the eighth tee during the first round of the Visit Knoxville Open at Holston Hills Country Club on May 12, 2022 in Knoxville, Tennessee. (Photo by Eakin Howard/Getty Images)

    Anders Albertson placed 21st in the Puerto Rico Open in 2023, shooting a 10-under on the par-72 course. His sights are set higher March 6-9 in Rio Grande, PUR, at Grand Reserve Golf Club .

    Latest odds for Albertson at the Puerto Rico Open.

    The Puerto Rico Open tournament and course info

    • Date: March 6-9, 2025
    • Location: Rio Grande, PUR
    • Course: Grand Reserve Golf Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,506 yards
    • Purse: $4M
    • Previous winner: Brice Garnett

    At the Puerto Rico Open

    • Albertson has entered the Puerto Rico Open once of late, in 2023. He finished 21st, posting a score of 10-under.
    • With a driving average of 287.7 yards (30th in the field), a 71.43% driving accuracy (third), and 28.25 putts per round (24th), Brice Garnett brought home the title in this tournament in 2024.

    Albertson's recent history at the Puerto Rico Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/2/20232170-69-69-70-10

    Albertson's recent performances

    • He has not made the cut in his last five appearances.
    • Albertson has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Anders Albertson has averaged 301.2 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Albertson is averaging -1.180 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Albertson has an average of -1.919 in his past five tournaments.
    Albertson's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance-292.4301.2
    Greens in Regulation %-62.70%66.16%
    Putts Per Round-28.8629.8
    Par Breakers-18.25%21.21%
    Bogey Avoidance-15.87%16.67%

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Albertson's best finishes

    • Albertson took part in six tournaments last season, with zero top-10 finishes.
    • In those six events, he made the cut one time (16.7%).
    • Last season Albertson's best performance came at the Myrtle Beach Classic. He shot 1-under and finished 63rd in that event.
    • With 3 points last season, Albertson finished 232nd in the FedExCup standings.

    Albertson's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---0.059
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---0.461
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green---0.220
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---1.180
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---1.919

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Albertson's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic6368-71-72-72-13
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC73-70-1--
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC67-72-3--
    July 25-283M OpenMC73-72+3--
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC74-70E--
    November 21-24The RSM ClassicMC69-76+3--
    January 16-19The American ExpressMC73-69-71-3--
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance OpenMC68-79+3--
    February 20-23Mexico Open at VidantaWorldMC70-70-2--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Albertson as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.

