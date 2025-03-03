Anders Albertson betting profile: Puerto Rico Open
Anders Albertson placed 21st in the Puerto Rico Open in 2023, shooting a 10-under on the par-72 course. His sights are set higher March 6-9 in Rio Grande, PUR, at Grand Reserve Golf Club .
The Puerto Rico Open tournament and course info
- Date: March 6-9, 2025
- Location: Rio Grande, PUR
- Course: Grand Reserve Golf Club
- Par: 72 / 7,506 yards
- Purse: $4M
- Previous winner: Brice Garnett
At the Puerto Rico Open
- Albertson has entered the Puerto Rico Open once of late, in 2023. He finished 21st, posting a score of 10-under.
- With a driving average of 287.7 yards (30th in the field), a 71.43% driving accuracy (third), and 28.25 putts per round (24th), Brice Garnett brought home the title in this tournament in 2024.
Albertson's recent history at the Puerto Rico Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/2/2023
|21
|70-69-69-70
|-10
Albertson's recent performances
- He has not made the cut in his last five appearances.
- Albertson has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
- Off the tee, Anders Albertson has averaged 301.2 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Albertson is averaging -1.180 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Albertson has an average of -1.919 in his past five tournaments.
Albertson's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|292.4
|301.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|62.70%
|66.16%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|28.86
|29.8
|Par Breakers
|-
|18.25%
|21.21%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|15.87%
|16.67%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Albertson's best finishes
- Albertson took part in six tournaments last season, with zero top-10 finishes.
- In those six events, he made the cut one time (16.7%).
- Last season Albertson's best performance came at the Myrtle Beach Classic. He shot 1-under and finished 63rd in that event.
- With 3 points last season, Albertson finished 232nd in the FedExCup standings.
Albertson's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.059
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.461
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-0.220
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-1.180
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-1.919
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Albertson's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|63
|68-71-72-72
|-1
|3
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|73-70
|-1
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|67-72
|-3
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|74-70
|E
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|69-76
|+3
|--
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|73-69-71
|-3
|--
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|68-79
|+3
|--
|February 20-23
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Albertson as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.
