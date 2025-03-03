Ryan Armour betting profile: Puerto Rico Open

In his last five tournaments, Armour has an average finish of 52nd.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.

Armour hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five tournaments, with an average finish of 52nd.

He has an average score of 5-under across his last five events.

Ryan Armour has averaged 276.5 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Armour is averaging 0.062 Strokes Gained: Putting.