Ryan Armour betting profile: Puerto Rico Open

JACKSON, MISSISSIPPI - OCTOBER 03: Ryan Armour of the United States plays his shot from the 16th tee during the first round of the Sanderson Farms Championship 2024 at the Country Club of Jackson on October 03, 2024 in Jackson, Mississippi. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

    Ryan Armour enters play in Rio Grande, PUR, seeking better results March 6-9 in the 2025 Puerto Rico Open after failing to make the cut in his last outing, the Sanderson Farms Championship.

    Latest odds for Armour at the Puerto Rico Open.

    The Puerto Rico Open tournament and course info

    • Date: March 6-9, 2025
    • Location: Rio Grande, PUR
    • Course: Grand Reserve Golf Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,506 yards
    • Purse: $4M
    • Previous winner: Brice Garnett

    At the Puerto Rico Open

    • Over his last four trips to the Puerto Rico Open, Armour has an average score of 4-under, with an average finish of 55th.
    • Armour last played at the Puerto Rico Open in 2024, missing the cut with a score of 2-under.
    • Brice Garnett won this tournament in 2024, posting a driving average of 287.7 yards (30th in the field) with a 71.43% driving accuracy (third) and 28.25 putts per round (24th).

    Armour's recent history at the Puerto Rico Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/7/2024MC72-70-2
    3/2/20236173-70-74-71E
    3/3/2022MC76-72+4

    Armour's recent performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Armour has an average finish of 52nd.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.
    • Armour hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five tournaments, with an average finish of 52nd.
    • He has an average score of 5-under across his last five events.
    • Ryan Armour has averaged 276.5 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Armour is averaging 0.062 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Armour is averaging 0.004 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Armour's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance-271.3276.5
    Greens in Regulation %-61.81%8.73%
    Putts Per Round-28.3826.5
    Par Breakers-21.53%20.24%
    Bogey Avoidance-15.28%15.87%

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Armour's best finishes

    • Armour participated in three tournaments last season, and he did not finish in the top 10 in any event.
    • In those three events, he made the cut one time, a success rate of 33.3%.
    • Last season Armour's best performance came at the Corales Puntacana Championship. He shot even-par and finished 67th in that event.
    • Armour's 2 points last season ranked him 237th in the FedExCup standings.

    Armour's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---2.977
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--2.053
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green--0.866
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.062
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.004

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Armour's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 7-10Puerto Rico OpenMC72-70-2--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship6769-70-74-75E2
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC70-69-5--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Armour as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data.

