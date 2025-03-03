Russell Knox betting profile: Puerto Rico Open

Knox has finished in the top 10 twice over his last five tournaments, finishing as high as the top five in one of those outings.

He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five events.

Knox has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five appearances, including two finishes within five strokes of the leader.

He has an average score relative to par of 10-under in his last five tournaments.

Off the tee, Russell Knox has averaged 271.8 yards in his past five tournaments.

Knox has an average of -1.267 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.