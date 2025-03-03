Russell Knox betting profile: Puerto Rico Open
Russell Knox enters play in the 2025 Puerto Rico Open from March 6-9 after a 60th-place finish at The RSM Classic.
The Puerto Rico Open tournament and course info
- Date: March 6-9, 2025
- Location: Rio Grande, PUR
- Course: Grand Reserve Golf Club
- Par: 72 / 7,506 yards
- Purse: $4M
- Previous winner: Brice Garnett
At the Puerto Rico Open
- Knox has entered the Puerto Rico Open once in recent years (in 2024), posting a score of 3-under and missing the cut.
- When Brice Garnett won this tournament in 2024, he finished with a driving average of 287.7 (30th in the field), 71.43% driving accuracy (third), and 28.25 putts per round (24th).
Knox's recent history at the Puerto Rico Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/7/2024
|MC
|71-70
|-3
Knox's recent performances
- Knox has finished in the top 10 twice over his last five tournaments, finishing as high as the top five in one of those outings.
- He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five events.
- Knox has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five appearances, including two finishes within five strokes of the leader.
- He has an average score relative to par of 10-under in his last five tournaments.
- Off the tee, Russell Knox has averaged 271.8 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Knox has an average of -1.267 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Knox is averaging -2.452 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Knox's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|284.7
|271.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|70.60%
|14.81%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|30.13
|30.0
|Par Breakers
|-
|20.37%
|22.84%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|14.81%
|9.26%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Knox's best finishes
- Knox, who took part in 10 tournaments last season, failed to finish in the top 10 in every event.
- In those 10 events, he made the cut four times (40%).
- Last season Knox put up his best performance at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans at TPC Louisiana. He shot 139-under and finished 19th (six shots back of the winner).
- Knox ranked 206th in the FedExCup standings with 25 points last season.
Knox's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.138
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-2.174
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|0.852
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-1.267
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-2.452
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Knox's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|71-70
|-3
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|73-75
|+4
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|19
|65-71-62-71
|-139
|16
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|37
|67-68-69-71
|-13
|10
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|72-70
|E
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|74-72
|+2
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|55
|68-68-75-69
|-4
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|60
|70-71-69-70
|-2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Knox as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.