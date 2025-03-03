PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
8H AGO

Robby Shelton betting profile: Puerto Rico Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 02: Robby Shelton of the United States plays his shot from the 11th tee during the first round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 02, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

    Robby Shelton will appear March 6-9 in Rio Grande, PUR, at the 2025 Puerto Rico Open. In his most recent tournament he placed 17th in The RSM Classic, shooting 10-under at Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course).

    Latest odds for Shelton at the Puerto Rico Open.

    The Puerto Rico Open tournament and course info

    • Date: March 6-9, 2025
    • Location: Rio Grande, PUR
    • Course: Grand Reserve Golf Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,506 yards
    • Purse: $4M
    • Previous winner: Brice Garnett

    At the Puerto Rico Open

    • Shelton's average finish has been 52nd, and his average score 6-under, over his last two appearances at the Puerto Rico Open.
    • Shelton finished 52nd (with a score of 6-under) in his most recent go-round at the Puerto Rico Open (in 2020).
    • Brice Garnett won this tournament in 2024, posting a driving average of 287.7 yards (30th in the field) with a 71.43% driving accuracy (third) and 28.25 putts per round (24th).

    Shelton's recent history at the Puerto Rico Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    2/20/20205268-73-71-70-6

    Shelton's recent performances

    • Over his last five appearances, Shelton has finished in the top five once.
    • He's made the cut in five of his last five tournaments.
    • Shelton has finished with a better-than-average score in each of his last five tournaments.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 11-under in his last five appearances.
    • In terms of driving distance, Robby Shelton has averaged 280.1 yards in his past five starts.
    • Shelton has an average of 3.420 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Shelton is averaging 0.548 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Shelton's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance162291.6280.1
    Greens in Regulation %15364.69%30.00%
    Putts Per Round3928.5829.3
    Par Breakers6225.29%27.50%
    Bogey Avoidance13815.57%11.67%

    Shelton's best finishes

    • Shelton played 27 tournaments last season, collecting one finish in the top 10.
    • In those 27 tournaments, he made the cut on 15 occasions.
    • Last season Shelton had his best performance at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he finished ninth with a score of 4-under (10 shots back of the winner).
    • Shelton collected 207 points last season, ranking 144th in the FedExCup standings.

    Shelton's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee173-0.577-2.095
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green134-0.1620.007
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green150.351-0.783
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting940.0363.420
    Average Strokes Gained: Total147-0.3530.548

    Shelton's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC80-72+8--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship3370-72-68-72-218
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC74-76+10--
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open3371-70-76-68-321
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC67-70-7--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-71-1--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic2672-67-67-68-1019
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge967-68-67-74-475
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC72-77+9--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic5768-68-73-73-65
    July 4-7John Deere Classic3465-68-70-69-1218
    July 11-14ISCO ChampionshipMC70-69-5--
    July 25-283M Open6768-69-72-74-13
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC68-77+1--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC71-76+3--
    October 10-13Black Desert ChampionshipMC68-71-3--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's OpenMC68-76+2--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology Championship6074-67-72-71-4--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda Championship1768-64-71-71-10--
    November 21-24The RSM Classic1772-66-67-67-10--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Shelton as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

