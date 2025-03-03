Robby Shelton betting profile: Puerto Rico Open

Over his last five appearances, Shelton has finished in the top five once.

He's made the cut in five of his last five tournaments.

Shelton has finished with a better-than-average score in each of his last five tournaments.

He has an average score relative to par of 11-under in his last five appearances.

In terms of driving distance, Robby Shelton has averaged 280.1 yards in his past five starts.

Shelton has an average of 3.420 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.