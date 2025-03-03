Robby Shelton betting profile: Puerto Rico Open
MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 02: Robby Shelton of the United States plays his shot from the 11th tee during the first round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 02, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)
Robby Shelton will appear March 6-9 in Rio Grande, PUR, at the 2025 Puerto Rico Open. In his most recent tournament he placed 17th in The RSM Classic, shooting 10-under at Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course).
The Puerto Rico Open tournament and course info
- Date: March 6-9, 2025
- Location: Rio Grande, PUR
- Course: Grand Reserve Golf Club
- Par: 72 / 7,506 yards
- Purse: $4M
- Previous winner: Brice Garnett
At the Puerto Rico Open
- Shelton's average finish has been 52nd, and his average score 6-under, over his last two appearances at the Puerto Rico Open.
- Shelton finished 52nd (with a score of 6-under) in his most recent go-round at the Puerto Rico Open (in 2020).
- Brice Garnett won this tournament in 2024, posting a driving average of 287.7 yards (30th in the field) with a 71.43% driving accuracy (third) and 28.25 putts per round (24th).
Shelton's recent history at the Puerto Rico Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|2/20/2020
|52
|68-73-71-70
|-6
Shelton's recent performances
- Over his last five appearances, Shelton has finished in the top five once.
- He's made the cut in five of his last five tournaments.
- Shelton has finished with a better-than-average score in each of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score relative to par of 11-under in his last five appearances.
- In terms of driving distance, Robby Shelton has averaged 280.1 yards in his past five starts.
- Shelton has an average of 3.420 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Shelton is averaging 0.548 Strokes Gained: Total.
Shelton's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|162
|291.6
|280.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|153
|64.69%
|30.00%
|Putts Per Round
|39
|28.58
|29.3
|Par Breakers
|62
|25.29%
|27.50%
|Bogey Avoidance
|138
|15.57%
|11.67%
Shelton's best finishes
- Shelton played 27 tournaments last season, collecting one finish in the top 10.
- In those 27 tournaments, he made the cut on 15 occasions.
- Last season Shelton had his best performance at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he finished ninth with a score of 4-under (10 shots back of the winner).
- Shelton collected 207 points last season, ranking 144th in the FedExCup standings.
Shelton's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|173
|-0.577
|-2.095
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|134
|-0.162
|0.007
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|15
|0.351
|-0.783
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|94
|0.036
|3.420
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|147
|-0.353
|0.548
Shelton's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|80-72
|+8
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|33
|70-72-68-72
|-2
|18
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|74-76
|+10
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|33
|71-70-76-68
|-3
|21
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|67-70
|-7
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|26
|72-67-67-68
|-10
|19
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|9
|67-68-67-74
|-4
|75
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|72-77
|+9
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|57
|68-68-73-73
|-6
|5
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|34
|65-68-70-69
|-12
|18
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|70-69
|-5
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|67
|68-69-72-74
|-1
|3
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|68-77
|+1
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|71-76
|+3
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|MC
|68-71
|-3
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|68-76
|+2
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|60
|74-67-72-71
|-4
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|17
|68-64-71-71
|-10
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|17
|72-66-67-67
|-10
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Shelton as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.