Rikuya Hoshino betting profile: Puerto Rico Open
1 Min Read
Rikuya Hoshino will compete March 6-9 in Rio Grande, PUR, at the 2025 Puerto Rico Open. In his most recent tournament he finished 48th in the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, shooting 7-under at PGA National Resort (The Champion).
The Puerto Rico Open tournament and course info
- Date: March 6-9, 2025
- Location: Rio Grande, PUR
- Course: Grand Reserve Golf Club
- Par: 72 / 7,506 yards
- Purse: $4M
- Previous winner: Brice Garnett
At the Puerto Rico Open
- Hoshino is playing at the Puerto Rico Open for the first time in the past five years.
- Brice Garnett won this tournament in 2024, posting a driving average of 287.7 yards (30th in the field) with a 71.43% driving accuracy (third) and 28.25 putts per round (24th).
Hoshino's recent performances
- In his last five events, Hoshino has an average finish of 46th.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.
- Hoshino has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
- In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 10-under.
- Rikuya Hoshino has averaged 292.4 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Hoshino is averaging -0.892 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Hoshino is averaging -1.724 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hoshino's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|299.3
|292.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|54.63%
|67.46%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|31.67
|29.4
|Par Breakers
|-
|12.04%
|21.83%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|27.78%
|14.29%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Hoshino's best finishes
- Hoshino, who participated in three tournaments last season, failed to finish in the top 10 in every event.
- In those three tournaments, he failed to make the cut every time.
Hoshino's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Hoshino's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Genesis Scottish Open in July 2024, as he produced a 0.372 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.
- Hoshino's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season came at the Genesis Scottish Open in July 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of -2.730.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hoshino posted his best effort last season at the Genesis Scottish Open (July 2024), ranking in the field with a mark of -0.182.
- At the Genesis Scottish Open in July 2024, Hoshino delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 2.220, which was his best last season. That ranked in the field.
- Hoshino recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (-0.321) at the Genesis Scottish Open (July 2024), which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.
Hoshino's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.622
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|0.245
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-0.455
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.892
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-1.724
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Hoshino's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|78-81
|+19
|--
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|67-71
|-2
|--
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|MC
|79-73
|+10
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|70-71
|+1
|--
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|43
|67-67-72-70
|-12
|10
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|70-76
|+2
|--
|February 20-23
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|February 27 - March 2
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|48
|70-67-65-75
|-7
|8
All stats in this article are accurate for Hoshino as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.