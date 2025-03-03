PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Ricky Castillo betting profile: Puerto Rico Open

SAN DIEGO, CA - JANUARY 29: PGA TOUR logo is seen during the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines South on January 29, 2021 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

    Ricky Castillo hits the links March 6-9 in the 2025 Puerto Rico Open at Grand Reserve Golf Club following a 56th-place finish in the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches his last time in competition.

    Latest odds for Castillo at the Puerto Rico Open.

    The Puerto Rico Open tournament and course info

    • Date: March 6-9, 2025
    • Location: Rio Grande, PUR
    • Course: Grand Reserve Golf Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,506 yards
    • Purse: $4M
    • Previous winner: Brice Garnett

    At the Puerto Rico Open

    • This is Castillo's first time competing at the Puerto Rico Open in the past five years.
    • With a driving average of 287.7 yards (30th in the field), a 71.43% driving accuracy (third), and 28.25 putts per round (24th), Brice Garnett brought home the title in this tournament in 2024.

    Castillo's recent performances

    • Over his last five appearances, Castillo has finished in the top 20 once.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Castillo has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 6-under in his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Ricky Castillo has averaged 315.2 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Castillo is averaging -1.917 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Castillo is averaging -0.347 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Castillo's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance-298.3315.2
    Greens in Regulation %-58.33%72.53%
    Putts Per Round-30.0030.1
    Par Breakers-16.67%23.15%
    Bogey Avoidance-22.22%12.35%

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Castillo's best finishes

    • Castillo took part in one tournament last season, and he did not finish in the top 10.

    Castillo's best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Castillo delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Valspar Championship (March 2024), ranking in the field at 1.651.
    • Castillo's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 4.201.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Castillo's best performance last season was in March 2024 at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked in the field with a mark of -0.378. He missed the cut in that tournament.
    • At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Castillo recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (-5.538). That ranked in the field.
    • Castillo recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (-0.064) at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, a performance that ranked him in the field.

    Castillo's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--1.124
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--1.190
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green---0.744
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---1.917
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---0.347

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Castillo's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC73-70+1--
    January 9-12Sony Open in HawaiiMC73-67E--
    January 16-19The American Express4372-67-65-72-1210
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance Open1567-75-70-75-146
    February 20-23Mexico Open at VidantaWorld5568-69-69-72-66
    February 27 - March 2Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches5666-71-67-74-65

    All stats in this article are accurate for Castillo as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

