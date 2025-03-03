Ricky Castillo betting profile: Puerto Rico Open
Ricky Castillo hits the links March 6-9 in the 2025 Puerto Rico Open at Grand Reserve Golf Club following a 56th-place finish in the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches his last time in competition.
The Puerto Rico Open tournament and course info
- Date: March 6-9, 2025
- Location: Rio Grande, PUR
- Course: Grand Reserve Golf Club
- Par: 72 / 7,506 yards
- Purse: $4M
- Previous winner: Brice Garnett
At the Puerto Rico Open
- This is Castillo's first time competing at the Puerto Rico Open in the past five years.
- With a driving average of 287.7 yards (30th in the field), a 71.43% driving accuracy (third), and 28.25 putts per round (24th), Brice Garnett brought home the title in this tournament in 2024.
Castillo's recent performances
- Over his last five appearances, Castillo has finished in the top 20 once.
- Over his last five tournaments, Castillo has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
- He has an average score relative to par of 6-under in his last five events.
- Off the tee, Ricky Castillo has averaged 315.2 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Castillo is averaging -1.917 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Castillo is averaging -0.347 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Castillo's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|298.3
|315.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|58.33%
|72.53%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|30.00
|30.1
|Par Breakers
|-
|16.67%
|23.15%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|22.22%
|12.35%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Castillo's best finishes
- Castillo took part in one tournament last season, and he did not finish in the top 10.
Castillo's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Castillo delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Valspar Championship (March 2024), ranking in the field at 1.651.
- Castillo's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 4.201.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Castillo's best performance last season was in March 2024 at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked in the field with a mark of -0.378. He missed the cut in that tournament.
- At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Castillo recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (-5.538). That ranked in the field.
- Castillo recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (-0.064) at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, a performance that ranked him in the field.
Castillo's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|1.124
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|1.190
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-0.744
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-1.917
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-0.347
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Castillo's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|73-67
|E
|--
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|43
|72-67-65-72
|-12
|10
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|15
|67-75-70-75
|-1
|46
|February 20-23
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|55
|68-69-69-72
|-6
|6
|February 27 - March 2
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|56
|66-71-67-74
|-6
|5
All stats in this article are accurate for Castillo as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.
