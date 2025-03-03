Kevin Roy betting profile: Puerto Rico Open
Kevin Roy looks for better results in the 2025 Puerto Rico Open after he finished 33rd shooting 7-under in this tournament in 2023.
The Puerto Rico Open tournament and course info
- Date: March 6-9, 2025
- Location: Rio Grande, PUR
- Course: Grand Reserve Golf Club
- Par: 72 / 7,506 yards
- Purse: $4M
- Previous winner: Brice Garnett
At the Puerto Rico Open
- Roy finished 33rd (with a score of 7-under) in his lone appearance at the Puerto Rico Open in recent years (in 2023).
- With a driving average of 287.7 yards (30th in the field), a 71.43% driving accuracy (third), and 28.25 putts per round (24th), Brice Garnett captured the title in this tournament in 2024.
Roy's recent history at the Puerto Rico Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/2/2023
|33
|71-70-67-73
|-7
Roy's recent performances
- Over his last five events, Roy has finished in the top 20 twice.
- He's made the cut in three of his last five tournaments.
- Roy has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five appearances.
- He has carded an average score of 12-under over his last five appearances.
- Off the tee, Kevin Roy has averaged 310.1 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Roy is averaging 0.066 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Roy is averaging 1.832 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Roy's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|315.8
|310.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|59.72%
|73.70%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|26.75
|29.4
|Par Breakers
|-
|26.39%
|22.59%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|18.06%
|8.52%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Roy's best finishes
- Roy played one tournament last season, and he did not finish in the top 10.
- Last season Roy's best performance came at the Valspar Championship, where he shot 5-under and finished 12th.
Roy's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Roy posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Valspar Championship (March 2024), ranking 45th in the field at 0.163.
- Roy produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season at the Valspar Championship, ranking 35th in the field at 1.129. In that event, he finished 12th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Roy's best performance last season was at the Valspar Championship, where his 3.698 mark ranked sixth in the field.
- At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Roy recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 1.557, which ranked him 35th in the field. He finished 12th in that tournament.
- Roy recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (6.547) in March 2024 at the Valspar Championship. That ranked 12th in the field.
Roy's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|1.567
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|0.486
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-0.287
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.066
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|1.832
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Roy's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|12
|65-73-69-72
|-5
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|45
|67-69-67-70
|-7
|9
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|18
|71-66-66-69
|-16
|47
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|W/D
|73
|+1
|--
|February 20-23
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|17
|68-66-68-70
|-12
|44
|February 27 - March 2
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Roy as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.
