Kevin Roy betting profile: Puerto Rico Open

Last season Roy posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Valspar Championship (March 2024), ranking 45th in the field at 0.163.

Roy produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season at the Valspar Championship, ranking 35th in the field at 1.129. In that event, he finished 12th.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Roy's best performance last season was at the Valspar Championship, where his 3.698 mark ranked sixth in the field.

At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Roy recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 1.557, which ranked him 35th in the field. He finished 12th in that tournament.