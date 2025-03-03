PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Kevin Roy betting profile: Puerto Rico Open

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 10: The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship at Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 10, 2023 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

    Kevin Roy looks for better results in the 2025 Puerto Rico Open after he finished 33rd shooting 7-under in this tournament in 2023.

    Latest odds for Roy at the Puerto Rico Open.

    The Puerto Rico Open tournament and course info

    • Date: March 6-9, 2025
    • Location: Rio Grande, PUR
    • Course: Grand Reserve Golf Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,506 yards
    • Purse: $4M
    • Previous winner: Brice Garnett

    At the Puerto Rico Open

    • Roy finished 33rd (with a score of 7-under) in his lone appearance at the Puerto Rico Open in recent years (in 2023).
    • With a driving average of 287.7 yards (30th in the field), a 71.43% driving accuracy (third), and 28.25 putts per round (24th), Brice Garnett captured the title in this tournament in 2024.

    Roy's recent history at the Puerto Rico Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/2/20233371-70-67-73-7

    Roy's recent performances

    • Over his last five events, Roy has finished in the top 20 twice.
    • He's made the cut in three of his last five tournaments.
    • Roy has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five appearances.
    • He has carded an average score of 12-under over his last five appearances.
    • Off the tee, Kevin Roy has averaged 310.1 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Roy is averaging 0.066 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Roy is averaging 1.832 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Roy's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance-315.8310.1
    Greens in Regulation %-59.72%73.70%
    Putts Per Round-26.7529.4
    Par Breakers-26.39%22.59%
    Bogey Avoidance-18.06%8.52%

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Roy's best finishes

    • Roy played one tournament last season, and he did not finish in the top 10.
    • Last season Roy's best performance came at the Valspar Championship, where he shot 5-under and finished 12th.

    Roy's best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Roy posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Valspar Championship (March 2024), ranking 45th in the field at 0.163.
    • Roy produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season at the Valspar Championship, ranking 35th in the field at 1.129. In that event, he finished 12th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Roy's best performance last season was at the Valspar Championship, where his 3.698 mark ranked sixth in the field.
    • At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Roy recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 1.557, which ranked him 35th in the field. He finished 12th in that tournament.
    • Roy recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (6.547) in March 2024 at the Valspar Championship. That ranked 12th in the field.

    Roy's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--1.567
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.486
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green---0.287
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.066
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--1.832

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Roy's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 21-24Valspar Championship1265-73-69-72-5--
    January 9-12Sony Open in Hawaii4567-69-67-70-79
    January 16-19The American Express1871-66-66-69-1647
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance OpenW/D73+1--
    February 20-23Mexico Open at VidantaWorld1768-66-68-70-1244
    February 27 - March 2Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC70-69-3--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Roy as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data.

