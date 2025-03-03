Richard Hoey betting profile: Puerto Rico Open
Richard Hoey will compete March 6-9 in Rio Grande, PUR, at the 2025 Puerto Rico Open. In his most recent tournament he finished 25th in the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, shooting 11-under at PGA National Resort (The Champion).
The Puerto Rico Open tournament and course info
- Date: March 6-9, 2025
- Location: Rio Grande, PUR
- Course: Grand Reserve Golf Club
- Par: 72 / 7,506 yards
- Purse: $4M
- Previous winner: Brice Garnett
At the Puerto Rico Open
- Hoey has played the Puerto Rico Open once of late, in 2024. He finished 32nd, posting a score of 11-under.
- Brice Garnett won this tournament in 2024, posting a driving average of 287.7 yards (30th in the field) with a 71.43% driving accuracy (third) and 28.25 putts per round (24th).
Hoey's recent history at the Puerto Rico Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/7/2024
|32
|65-72-67-73
|-11
Hoey's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Hoey has an average finish of 42nd.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.
- Hoey has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five events.
- In his last five appearances, his average score has been 11-under.
- Off the tee, Richard Hoey has averaged 307.3 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Hoey has an average of -4.411 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Hoey is averaging -2.032 Strokes Gained: Total.
Hoey's advanced stats and rankings
- Hoey's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.725 ranks seventh on TOUR this season, and his 64% driving accuracy average ranks 37th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hoey ranks 54th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.332. Additionally, he ranks 10th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 74.38%.
- On the greens, Hoey has delivered a -1.550 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 183rd on TOUR, while he ranks 183rd with a putts-per-round average of 31.06. He has broken par 22.22% of the time (111th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|36
|310.7
|307.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|10
|74.38%
|76.19%
|Putts Per Round
|183
|31.06
|31.8
|Par Breakers
|111
|22.22%
|23.41%
|Bogey Avoidance
|153
|15.43%
|17.06%
Hoey's best finishes
- Hoey has taken part in six tournaments this season, with zero top-10 finishes.
- In those six tournaments, he had a 50% success rate in terms of making the cut (three cuts made).
- Currently, Hoey has 41 points, placing him 142nd in the FedExCup standings.
Hoey's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Hoey's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in February 2025 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 4.055. He finished 25th in that event.
- Hoey's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2025, as he produced a 6.240 mark, which ranked him third in the field. He finished 25th in that tournament.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hoey's best performance this season was at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where his 1.127 mark ranked 25th in the field.
- At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2025, Hoey recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 0.051, which was his best so far this season. That ranked in the field.
- Hoey posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (4.516) at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (which ranked him 25th in the field). In that tournament, he finished 25th.
Hoey's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|7
|0.725
|1.756
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|54
|0.332
|1.080
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|140
|-0.205
|-0.457
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|183
|-1.550
|-4.411
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|148
|-0.697
|-2.032
Hoey's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|32
|65-72-67-73
|-11
|12
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|54
|67-71-69-78
|+1
|6
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|70-74
|+4
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|14
|71-71-69-72
|-5
|47
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|33
|69-70-71-68
|-10
|14
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|65-77
|-63
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|69-68
|-5
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|74-76
|+8
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|71-74
|+5
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|77-70
|+7
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|6
|69-69-68-67
|-15
|89
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|26
|67-64-67-71
|-15
|32
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|2
|64-66-67-69
|-33
|104
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|67
|70-70-68-75
|-1
|3
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|22
|68-68-65-69
|-10
|37
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|37
|71-66-75-70
|-6
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|68
|68-70-72-76
|-2
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|21
|66-69-68-67
|-14
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|3
|64-66-69-66
|-19
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|22
|67-70-68-66
|-9
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|45
|67-70-69-73
|-9
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|17
|70-66-69-69
|-10
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|59
|69-64-70-72
|-5
|5
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|58
|65-63-74-76
|-10
|5
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|76-75
|+7
|--
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|February 20-23
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|MC
|68-74
|E
|--
|February 27 - March 2
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|25
|66-69-68-70
|-11
|31
All stats in this article are accurate for Hoey as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.