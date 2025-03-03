PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
8H AGO

Richard Hoey betting profile: Puerto Rico Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

COLLEGE GROVE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 17: A PGA Tour flag near the putting green during the final round of the Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation at The Grove on September 17, 2023 in College Grove, Tennessee. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

    Richard Hoey will compete March 6-9 in Rio Grande, PUR, at the 2025 Puerto Rico Open. In his most recent tournament he finished 25th in the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, shooting 11-under at PGA National Resort (The Champion).

    Latest odds for Hoey at the Puerto Rico Open.

    The Puerto Rico Open tournament and course info

    • Date: March 6-9, 2025
    • Location: Rio Grande, PUR
    • Course: Grand Reserve Golf Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,506 yards
    • Purse: $4M
    • Previous winner: Brice Garnett

    At the Puerto Rico Open

    • Hoey has played the Puerto Rico Open once of late, in 2024. He finished 32nd, posting a score of 11-under.
    • Brice Garnett won this tournament in 2024, posting a driving average of 287.7 yards (30th in the field) with a 71.43% driving accuracy (third) and 28.25 putts per round (24th).

    Hoey's recent history at the Puerto Rico Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/7/20243265-72-67-73-11

    Hoey's recent performances

    • In his last five appearances, Hoey has an average finish of 42nd.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.
    • Hoey has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five events.
    • In his last five appearances, his average score has been 11-under.
    • Off the tee, Richard Hoey has averaged 307.3 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Hoey has an average of -4.411 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Hoey is averaging -2.032 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Hoey .

    Hoey's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hoey's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.725 ranks seventh on TOUR this season, and his 64% driving accuracy average ranks 37th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hoey ranks 54th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.332. Additionally, he ranks 10th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 74.38%.
    • On the greens, Hoey has delivered a -1.550 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 183rd on TOUR, while he ranks 183rd with a putts-per-round average of 31.06. He has broken par 22.22% of the time (111th on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance36310.7307.3
    Greens in Regulation %1074.38%76.19%
    Putts Per Round18331.0631.8
    Par Breakers11122.22%23.41%
    Bogey Avoidance15315.43%17.06%

    Hoey's best finishes

    • Hoey has taken part in six tournaments this season, with zero top-10 finishes.
    • In those six tournaments, he had a 50% success rate in terms of making the cut (three cuts made).
    • Currently, Hoey has 41 points, placing him 142nd in the FedExCup standings.

    Hoey's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Hoey's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in February 2025 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 4.055. He finished 25th in that event.
    • Hoey's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2025, as he produced a 6.240 mark, which ranked him third in the field. He finished 25th in that tournament.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hoey's best performance this season was at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where his 1.127 mark ranked 25th in the field.
    • At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2025, Hoey recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 0.051, which was his best so far this season. That ranked in the field.
    • Hoey posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (4.516) at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (which ranked him 25th in the field). In that tournament, he finished 25th.

    Hoey's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee70.7251.756
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green540.3321.080
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green140-0.205-0.457
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting183-1.550-4.411
    Average Strokes Gained: Total148-0.697-2.032

    Hoey's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open3265-72-67-73-1112
    March 21-24Valspar Championship5467-71-69-78+16
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC70-74+4--
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open1471-71-69-72-547
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship3369-70-71-68-1014
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC65-77-63--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC69-68-5--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC74-76+8--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC71-74+5--
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC77-70+7--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic669-69-68-67-1589
    July 4-7John Deere Classic2667-64-67-71-1532
    July 11-14ISCO Championship264-66-67-69-33104
    July 25-283M Open6770-70-68-75-13
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship2268-68-65-69-1037
    September 12-15Procore Championship3771-66-75-70-6--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship6868-70-72-76-2--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship2166-69-68-67-14--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open364-66-69-66-19--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP2267-70-68-66-9--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology Championship4567-70-69-73-9--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda Championship1770-66-69-69-10--
    January 9-12Sony Open in Hawaii5969-64-70-72-55
    January 16-19The American Express5865-63-74-76-105
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance OpenMC76-75+7--
    February 6-9WM Phoenix OpenMC71-73+2--
    February 20-23Mexico Open at VidantaWorldMC68-74E--
    February 27 - March 2Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches2566-69-68-70-1131

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hoey as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

