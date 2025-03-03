Richard Hoey betting profile: Puerto Rico Open

This season, Hoey's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in February 2025 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 4.055. He finished 25th in that event.

Hoey's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2025, as he produced a 6.240 mark, which ranked him third in the field. He finished 25th in that tournament.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hoey's best performance this season was at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where his 1.127 mark ranked 25th in the field.

At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2025, Hoey recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 0.051, which was his best so far this season. That ranked in the field.