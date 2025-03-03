Philip Knowles betting profile: Puerto Rico Open

In his last five appearances, Knowles finished outside the top 20.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut once.

Knowles finished 65th in his only finish over his last five tournaments.

He finished with a score of even-par in his only recent appearance.

In terms of driving distance, Philip Knowles has averaged 297.3 yards in his past five starts.

Knowles has an average of -2.731 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.