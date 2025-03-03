Philip Knowles betting profile: Puerto Rico Open
Philip Knowles enters play in Rio Grande, PUR, seeking better results March 6-9 in the 2025 Puerto Rico Open after missing the cut in his last outing, the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld.
The Puerto Rico Open tournament and course info
- Date: March 6-9, 2025
- Location: Rio Grande, PUR
- Course: Grand Reserve Golf Club
- Par: 72 / 7,506 yards
- Purse: $4M
- Previous winner: Brice Garnett
At the Puerto Rico Open
- In the past five years, this is Knowles' first time playing at the Puerto Rico Open.
- With a driving average of 287.7 yards (30th in the field), a 71.43% driving accuracy (third), and 28.25 putts per round (24th), Brice Garnett took him the title in this tournament in 2024.
Knowles' recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Knowles finished outside the top 20.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut once.
- Knowles finished 65th in his only finish over his last five tournaments.
- He finished with a score of even-par in his only recent appearance.
- In terms of driving distance, Philip Knowles has averaged 297.3 yards in his past five starts.
- Knowles has an average of -2.731 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Knowles is averaging -4.191 Strokes Gained: Total.
Knowles' advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|302.1
|297.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|73.02%
|56.02%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|30.57
|29.9
|Par Breakers
|-
|21.83%
|16.20%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|12.70%
|16.67%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Knowles' best finishes
- Knowles played five tournaments last season, and he did not finish in the top 10 in any event.
- In those five tournaments, he had a 40% success rate in terms of making the cut (two cuts made).
- Last season Knowles put up his best performance at the Black Desert Championship at Black Desert Resort Golf Course. He shot 11-under and finished 40th (12 shots back of the winner).
Knowles' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-2.034
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|0.323
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|0.252
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-2.731
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-4.191
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Knowles' past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|72-70
|E
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|72-73
|+1
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|74-72
|+2
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|40
|74-63-67-69
|-11
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|65
|72-68-72-70
|E
|--
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|78-70-72
|+4
|--
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|W/D
|74
|+2
|--
|February 20-23
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|MC
|73-68
|-1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Knowles as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.
