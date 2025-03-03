Paul Peterson betting profile: Puerto Rico Open

Last season Peterson's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at The RSM Classic in November 2024, as he ranked 47th in the field with a mark of -0.678.

Peterson's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season came at The RSM Classic in November 2024, as he ranked 68th in the field with a mark of -3.822.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Peterson's best effort last season was at The RSM Classic, where he ranked 16th in the field with a mark of 1.483 (he finished 25th in that event).

At The RSM Classic in November 2024, Peterson delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (2.566, which ranked 19th in the field). In that tournament, he finished 25th.