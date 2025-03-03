Paul Peterson betting profile: Puerto Rico Open
1 Min Read
SAN DIEGO, CA - JANUARY 29: PGA TOUR logo is seen during the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines South on January 29, 2021 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)
Paul Peterson hits the course in the 2025 Puerto Rico Open March 6-9. He is trying for a better outcome than his last time out when he missed the cut at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
The Puerto Rico Open tournament and course info
- Date: March 6-9, 2025
- Location: Rio Grande, PUR
- Course: Grand Reserve Golf Club
- Par: 72 / 7,506 yards
- Purse: $4M
- Previous winner: Brice Garnett
At the Puerto Rico Open
- Peterson is playing at the Puerto Rico Open for the first time in the past five years.
- With a driving average of 287.7 yards (30th in the field), a 71.43% driving accuracy (third), and 28.25 putts per round (24th), Brice Garnett took him the title in this tournament in 2024.
Peterson's recent performances
- Peterson has finished in the top 10 once over his last five events.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut once.
- Over his last five tournaments, Peterson has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average once.
- He finished with a score of 12-under in his only made cut over his last five tournaments.
- Paul Peterson has averaged 279.2 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Peterson has an average of 0.499 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Peterson is averaging -1.102 Strokes Gained: Total.
Peterson's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|271.8
|279.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|66.67%
|67.13%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|27.75
|28.5
|Par Breakers
|-
|26.39%
|22.22%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|11.11%
|10.19%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Peterson's best finishes
- Peterson, who participated in one tournament last season, did not finish in the top 10.
- Last season Peterson's best performance came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he shot 12-under and finished 10th.
Peterson's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Peterson's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at The RSM Classic in November 2024, as he ranked 47th in the field with a mark of -0.678.
- Peterson's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season came at The RSM Classic in November 2024, as he ranked 68th in the field with a mark of -3.822.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Peterson's best effort last season was at The RSM Classic, where he ranked 16th in the field with a mark of 1.483 (he finished 25th in that event).
- At The RSM Classic in November 2024, Peterson delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (2.566, which ranked 19th in the field). In that tournament, he finished 25th.
- Peterson delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (-0.452) in November 2024 at The RSM Classic. That ranked 48th in the field.
Peterson's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.324
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-1.155
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-0.121
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.499
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-1.102
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Peterson's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|25
|70-66-68-69
|-9
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|10
|64-67-70-67
|-12
|64
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|76-70-66
|-4
|--
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|W/D
|75
|+3
|--
|February 20-23
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|MC
|70-75
|+3
|--
|February 27 - March 2
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|69-69
|-4
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Peterson as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.