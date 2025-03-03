Jacob Bridgeman betting profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By Mastercard
COLLEGE GROVE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 17: A PGA Tour flag near the putting green during the final round of the Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation at The Grove on September 17, 2023 in College Grove, Tennessee. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)
In his last time out at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, Jacob Bridgeman carded a second-place finish, and he heads into the 2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard aiming for better results.
The Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard tournament and course info
- Date: March 6-9, 2025
- Location: Orlando, Florida, USA
- Course: Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge
- Par: 72 / 7,466 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Scottie Scheffler
At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
- This is Bridgeman's first time playing at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in the past five years.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 5.097 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 3.262 in SG: Approach the Green (12th), and 4.348 in SG: Putting (fifth).
- Scheffler's average driving distance was 291.9 (37th in field), he hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (second), with 27 putts per round (sixth) en route to his win last year.
Bridgeman's recent performances
- Bridgeman has finished in the top five in one of his last five tournaments.
- He's made the cut in three of his last five events.
- Bridgeman has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five tournaments, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
- In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 14-under.
- In terms of driving distance, Jacob Bridgeman has averaged 302.9 yards in his past five starts.
- Bridgeman has an average of 2.060 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Bridgeman is averaging 3.404 Strokes Gained: Total.
Bridgeman's advanced stats and rankings
- Bridgeman's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.017 ranks 102nd on TOUR this season, and his 58.1% driving accuracy average ranks 101st.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Bridgeman sports a 0.211 mark (70th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Bridgeman's 0.651 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 15th this season, and his 28.22 putts-per-round average ranks 29th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|124
|299.1
|302.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|147
|65.74%
|66.32%
|Putts Per Round
|29
|28.22
|28.8
|Par Breakers
|63
|24.69%
|25.35%
|Bogey Avoidance
|48
|11.73%
|11.46%
Bridgeman's best finishes
- Bridgeman has played six tournaments this season, collecting one top-five finish.
- In those six tournaments, he made the cut on three occasions.
- Bridgeman, who has 299 points, currently ranks 38th in the FedExCup standings.
Bridgeman's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Bridgeman's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in January 2025 at The American Express, where he ranked 21st in the field with a mark of 1.201. He finished 21st in that event.
- Bridgeman's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, where he ranked 20th in the field with a mark of 3.508 (he finished 34th in that event).
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Bridgeman's best performance this season was at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where his 2.707 mark ranked in the field.
- At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2025, Bridgeman recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.032, which was his best so far this season. That ranked fifth in the field.
- Bridgeman posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.516) in February 2025 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, which ranked second in the field. He finished second in that tournament.
Bridgeman's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|102
|-0.017
|0.405
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|70
|0.211
|0.675
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|34
|0.269
|0.264
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|15
|0.651
|2.060
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|21
|1.114
|3.404
Bridgeman's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|23
|68-68-71-69
|-12
|20
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|75-72
|+5
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|21
|71-69-65-69
|-6
|37
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|74-72
|+2
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|23
|69-69-70-69
|-11
|20
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|19
|65-71-63-70
|-141
|16
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-67
|-5
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|46
|70-68-70-70
|-6
|6
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|14
|69-68-68-67
|-8
|51
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|31
|68-69-71-71
|-9
|19
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|67-73
|-2
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|69-70
|-5
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|19
|63-70-72-69
|-10
|43
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|12
|68-64-67-70
|-11
|53
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|69-79
|+4
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|11
|65-66-69-70
|-18
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|46
|68-67-68-72
|-9
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|29
|65-70-67-70
|-12
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|14
|69-69-67-68
|-15
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|12
|68-70-66-69
|-11
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|74-75
|+7
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|67-71
|-2
|--
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|21
|70-69-66-68
|-15
|37
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|71-76
|+3
|--
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|February 20-23
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|34
|71-68-68-68
|-9
|17
|February 27 - March 2
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|2
|68-68-67-64
|-17
|245
All stats in this article are accurate for Bridgeman as of the start of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.