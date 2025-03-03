PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
8H AGO

Jacob Bridgeman betting profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By Mastercard

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

COLLEGE GROVE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 17: A PGA Tour flag near the putting green during the final round of the Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation at The Grove on September 17, 2023 in College Grove, Tennessee. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

COLLEGE GROVE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 17: A PGA Tour flag near the putting green during the final round of the Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation at The Grove on September 17, 2023 in College Grove, Tennessee. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

    In his last time out at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, Jacob Bridgeman carded a second-place finish, and he heads into the 2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard aiming for better results.

    Latest odds for Bridgeman at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.

    The Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard tournament and course info

    • Date: March 6-9, 2025
    • Location: Orlando, Florida, USA
    • Course: Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge
    • Par: 72 / 7,466 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Scottie Scheffler

    At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

    • This is Bridgeman's first time playing at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in the past five years.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 5.097 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 3.262 in SG: Approach the Green (12th), and 4.348 in SG: Putting (fifth).
    • Scheffler's average driving distance was 291.9 (37th in field), he hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (second), with 27 putts per round (sixth) en route to his win last year.

    Bridgeman's recent performances

    • Bridgeman has finished in the top five in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He's made the cut in three of his last five events.
    • Bridgeman has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five tournaments, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
    • In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 14-under.
    • In terms of driving distance, Jacob Bridgeman has averaged 302.9 yards in his past five starts.
    • Bridgeman has an average of 2.060 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Bridgeman is averaging 3.404 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Bridgeman .

    Bridgeman's advanced stats and rankings

    • Bridgeman's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.017 ranks 102nd on TOUR this season, and his 58.1% driving accuracy average ranks 101st.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Bridgeman sports a 0.211 mark (70th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Bridgeman's 0.651 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 15th this season, and his 28.22 putts-per-round average ranks 29th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance124299.1302.9
    Greens in Regulation %14765.74%66.32%
    Putts Per Round2928.2228.8
    Par Breakers6324.69%25.35%
    Bogey Avoidance4811.73%11.46%

    Bridgeman's best finishes

    • Bridgeman has played six tournaments this season, collecting one top-five finish.
    • In those six tournaments, he made the cut on three occasions.
    • Bridgeman, who has 299 points, currently ranks 38th in the FedExCup standings.

    Bridgeman's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Bridgeman's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in January 2025 at The American Express, where he ranked 21st in the field with a mark of 1.201. He finished 21st in that event.
    • Bridgeman's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, where he ranked 20th in the field with a mark of 3.508 (he finished 34th in that event).
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Bridgeman's best performance this season was at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where his 2.707 mark ranked in the field.
    • At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2025, Bridgeman recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.032, which was his best so far this season. That ranked fifth in the field.
    • Bridgeman posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.516) in February 2025 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, which ranked second in the field. He finished second in that tournament.

    Bridgeman's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee102-0.0170.405
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green700.2110.675
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green340.2690.264
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting150.6512.060
    Average Strokes Gained: Total211.1143.404

    Bridgeman's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open2368-68-71-69-1220
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC75-72+5--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open2171-69-65-69-637
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC74-72+2--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship2369-69-70-69-1120
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans1965-71-63-70-14116
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-67-5--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic4670-68-70-70-66
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open1469-68-68-67-851
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic3168-69-71-71-919
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC67-73-2--
    July 11-14ISCO ChampionshipMC69-70-5--
    July 25-283M Open1963-70-72-69-1043
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship1268-64-67-70-1153
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC69-79+4--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship1165-66-69-70-18--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship4668-67-68-72-9--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open2965-70-67-70-12--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology Championship1469-69-67-68-15--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda Championship1268-70-66-69-11--
    November 21-24The RSM ClassicMC74-75+7--
    January 9-12Sony Open in HawaiiMC67-71-2--
    January 16-19The American Express2170-69-66-68-1537
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance OpenMC71-76+3--
    February 6-9WM Phoenix OpenMC72-71+1--
    February 20-23Mexico Open at VidantaWorld3471-68-68-68-917
    February 27 - March 2Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches268-68-67-64-17245

    All stats in this article are accurate for Bridgeman as of the start of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Official

    Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    1

    USA
    J. Highsmith
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -7

    T2

    USA
    J. Bridgeman
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -7

    T2

    USA
    J. Spaun
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -5

    T4

    USA
    M. McGreevy
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -4

    T4

    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -2

    T6

    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -1

    T6

    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    +1

    T6

    USA
    M. Kim
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    E

    T9

    RSA
    E. van Rooyen
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -6

    T9

    USA
    J. Spieth
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -3

    T11

    USA
    M. Greyserman
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -5

    T11

    IRL
    S. Lowry
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -4

    T11

    AUS
    M. Lee
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -4

    T11

    USA
    A. Putnam
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -3

    T11

    USA
    B. Garnett
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -2
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW