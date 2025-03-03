Jacob Bridgeman betting profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By Mastercard

Bridgeman has finished in the top five in one of his last five tournaments.

He's made the cut in three of his last five events.

Bridgeman has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five tournaments, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.

In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 14-under.

In terms of driving distance, Jacob Bridgeman has averaged 302.9 yards in his past five starts.

Bridgeman has an average of 2.060 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.