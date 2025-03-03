Noah Goodwin betting profile: Puerto Rico Open
Noah Goodwin is in the field for the 2025 Puerto Rico Open from March 6-9 in Rio Grande, PUR, at Grand Reserve Golf Club.
The Puerto Rico Open tournament and course info
- Date: March 6-9, 2025
- Location: Rio Grande, PUR
- Course: Grand Reserve Golf Club
- Par: 72 / 7,506 yards
- Purse: $4M
- Previous winner: Brice Garnett
At the Puerto Rico Open
- Goodwin has entered the Puerto Rico Open once recently (in 2023), posting a score of 7-under and finishing 33rd.
- With a driving average of 287.7 yards (30th in the field), a 71.43% driving accuracy (third), and 28.25 putts per round (24th), Brice Garnett brought home the title in this tournament in 2024.
Goodwin's recent history at the Puerto Rico Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/2/2023
|33
|70-67-72-72
|-7
Goodwin's recent performances
- In his last five events, Goodwin has an average finish of 52nd.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
- Goodwin hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five tournaments, with an average finish of 52nd.
- He has an average score relative to par of 1-over in his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Noah Goodwin has averaged 300.2 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Goodwin is averaging -1.053 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Goodwin is averaging -1.992 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Goodwin's best Strokes Gained performances
Goodwin's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|68-72
|E
|--
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|69-69-72
|-6
|--
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|63
|67-75-72-81
|+7
|4
|February 20-23
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|49
|68-70-65-74
|-7
|8
All stats in this article are accurate for Goodwin as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.
