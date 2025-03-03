PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
8H AGO

Noah Goodwin betting profile: Puerto Rico Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

COLLEGE GROVE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 17: A PGA Tour flag near the putting green during the final round of the Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation at The Grove on September 17, 2023 in College Grove, Tennessee. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

    Noah Goodwin is in the field for the 2025 Puerto Rico Open from March 6-9 in Rio Grande, PUR, at Grand Reserve Golf Club.

    Latest odds for Goodwin at the Puerto Rico Open.

    The Puerto Rico Open tournament and course info

    • Date: March 6-9, 2025
    • Location: Rio Grande, PUR
    • Course: Grand Reserve Golf Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,506 yards
    • Purse: $4M
    • Previous winner: Brice Garnett

    At the Puerto Rico Open

    • Goodwin has entered the Puerto Rico Open once recently (in 2023), posting a score of 7-under and finishing 33rd.
    • With a driving average of 287.7 yards (30th in the field), a 71.43% driving accuracy (third), and 28.25 putts per round (24th), Brice Garnett brought home the title in this tournament in 2024.

    Goodwin's recent history at the Puerto Rico Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/2/20233370-67-72-72-7

    Goodwin's recent performances

    • In his last five events, Goodwin has an average finish of 52nd.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
    • Goodwin hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five tournaments, with an average finish of 52nd.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 1-over in his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Noah Goodwin has averaged 300.2 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Goodwin is averaging -1.053 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Goodwin is averaging -1.992 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Goodwin's best Strokes Gained performances

    Goodwin's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 9-12Sony Open in HawaiiMC68-72E--
    January 16-19The American ExpressMC69-69-72-6--
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance Open6367-75-72-81+74
    February 20-23Mexico Open at VidantaWorld4968-70-65-74-78

    All stats in this article are accurate for Goodwin as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.

