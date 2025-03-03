Niklas Norgaard Moller betting profile: Puerto Rico Open
In his last tournament at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, Niklas Norgaard Moller posted a 25th-place finish, and he enters the 2025 Puerto Rico Open aiming to improve on that finish.
The Puerto Rico Open tournament and course info
- Date: March 6-9, 2025
- Location: Rio Grande, PUR
- Course: Grand Reserve Golf Club
- Par: 72 / 7,506 yards
- Purse: $4M
- Previous winner: Brice Garnett
At the Puerto Rico Open
- This is Moller's first time playing at the Puerto Rico Open in the past five years.
- Brice Garnett won this tournament in 2024, posting a driving average of 287.7 yards (30th in the field) with a 71.43% driving accuracy (third) and 28.25 putts per round (24th).
Moller's recent performances
- Moller has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five events.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
- Moller has finished with a better-than-average score in four of his last five tournaments.
- In his last five appearances, his average score has been 11-under.
- In terms of driving distance, Niklas Norgaard Moller has averaged 317.8 yards in his past five starts.
- Moller has an average of 0.763 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Moller is averaging 4.337 Strokes Gained: Total.
Moller's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|317.9
|317.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|83.33%
|72.53%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|30.50
|29.4
|Par Breakers
|-
|26.39%
|27.78%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|11.11%
|12.96%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Moller's best finishes
- Moller took part in one tournament last season, and he did not finish in the top 10.
- Last season Moller's best performance came when he shot 12-under and finished 15th at the Genesis Scottish Open.
Moller's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Moller's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Genesis Scottish Open in July 2024, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 6.519.
- Moller's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season came at the Genesis Scottish Open in July 2024, as he delivered a 3.391 mark, which ranked him 18th in the field. He finished 15th in that tournament.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Moller's best effort last season was at the Genesis Scottish Open, where his -0.169 mark ranked 49th in the field.
- At the Genesis Scottish Open in July 2024, Moller posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- -2.913, which ranked him 68th in the field. He finished 15th in that tournament.
- Moller delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (6.828) at the Genesis Scottish Open in July 2024, a performance that ranked him 15th in the field.
Moller's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|2.113
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|1.247
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|0.214
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.763
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|4.337
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Moller's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|15
|66-67-70-65
|-12
|--
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|70-78
|+4
|--
|February 20-23
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|34
|70-67-70-68
|-9
|17
|February 27 - March 2
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|25
|67-70-69-67
|-11
|31
All stats in this article are accurate for Moller as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.
