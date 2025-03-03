Niklas Norgaard Moller betting profile: Puerto Rico Open

Last season Moller's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Genesis Scottish Open in July 2024, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 6.519.

Moller's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season came at the Genesis Scottish Open in July 2024, as he delivered a 3.391 mark, which ranked him 18th in the field. He finished 15th in that tournament.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Moller's best effort last season was at the Genesis Scottish Open, where his -0.169 mark ranked 49th in the field.

At the Genesis Scottish Open in July 2024, Moller posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- -2.913, which ranked him 68th in the field. He finished 15th in that tournament.