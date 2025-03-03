PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Niklas Norgaard Moller betting profile: Puerto Rico Open

SAN DIEGO, CA - JANUARY 29: PGA TOUR logo is seen during the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines South on January 29, 2021 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

    In his last tournament at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, Niklas Norgaard Moller posted a 25th-place finish, and he enters the 2025 Puerto Rico Open aiming to improve on that finish.

    Latest odds for Moller at the Puerto Rico Open.

    The Puerto Rico Open tournament and course info

    • Date: March 6-9, 2025
    • Location: Rio Grande, PUR
    • Course: Grand Reserve Golf Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,506 yards
    • Purse: $4M
    • Previous winner: Brice Garnett

    At the Puerto Rico Open

    • This is Moller's first time playing at the Puerto Rico Open in the past five years.
    • Brice Garnett won this tournament in 2024, posting a driving average of 287.7 yards (30th in the field) with a 71.43% driving accuracy (third) and 28.25 putts per round (24th).

    Moller's recent performances

    • Moller has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five events.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
    • Moller has finished with a better-than-average score in four of his last five tournaments.
    • In his last five appearances, his average score has been 11-under.
    • In terms of driving distance, Niklas Norgaard Moller has averaged 317.8 yards in his past five starts.
    • Moller has an average of 0.763 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Moller is averaging 4.337 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Moller's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance-317.9317.8
    Greens in Regulation %-83.33%72.53%
    Putts Per Round-30.5029.4
    Par Breakers-26.39%27.78%
    Bogey Avoidance-11.11%12.96%

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Moller's best finishes

    • Moller took part in one tournament last season, and he did not finish in the top 10.
    • Last season Moller's best performance came when he shot 12-under and finished 15th at the Genesis Scottish Open.

    Moller's best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Moller's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Genesis Scottish Open in July 2024, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 6.519.
    • Moller's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season came at the Genesis Scottish Open in July 2024, as he delivered a 3.391 mark, which ranked him 18th in the field. He finished 15th in that tournament.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Moller's best effort last season was at the Genesis Scottish Open, where his -0.169 mark ranked 49th in the field.
    • At the Genesis Scottish Open in July 2024, Moller posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- -2.913, which ranked him 68th in the field. He finished 15th in that tournament.
    • Moller delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (6.828) at the Genesis Scottish Open in July 2024, a performance that ranked him 15th in the field.

    Moller's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--2.113
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--1.247
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green--0.214
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.763
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--4.337

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Moller's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open1566-67-70-65-12--
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance OpenMC70-78+4--
    February 20-23Mexico Open at VidantaWorld3470-67-70-68-917
    February 27 - March 2Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches2567-70-69-67-1131

    All stats in this article are accurate for Moller as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.

