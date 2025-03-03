PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
8H AGO

Nick Hardy betting profile: Puerto Rico Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

AVONDALE, LOUISIANA - APRIL 26: Nick Hardy of the United States plays his shot from the 11th tee during the second round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans at TPC Louisiana on April 26, 2024 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

    Nick Hardy shot 8-under and finished 28th the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Grand Reserve Golf Club March 6-9 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2025 Puerto Rico Open.

    Latest odds for Hardy at the Puerto Rico Open.

    The Puerto Rico Open tournament and course info

    • Date: March 6-9, 2025
    • Location: Rio Grande, PUR
    • Course: Grand Reserve Golf Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,506 yards
    • Purse: $4M
    • Previous winner: Brice Garnett

    At the Puerto Rico Open

    • Hardy finished 28th (with a score of 8-under) in his lone appearance at the Puerto Rico Open in recent years (in 2022).
    • With a driving average of 287.7 yards (30th in the field), a 71.43% driving accuracy (third), and 28.25 putts per round (24th), Brice Garnett captured the title in this tournament in 2024.

    Hardy's recent history at the Puerto Rico Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/3/20222868-75-71-66-8

    Hardy's recent performances

    • He has not made the cut recently, missing the weekend in his last five tournaments.
    • Hardy has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five tournaments.
    • Nick Hardy has averaged 311.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Hardy has an average of -0.762 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Hardy is averaging -0.612 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Hardy's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hardy owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.133 (78th) this season, while his average driving distance of 309.9 yards ranks 40th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hardy ranks 128th on TOUR with a mark of -0.168.
    • On the greens, Hardy has registered a -0.384 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 143rd on TOUR, while he ranks 178th with a putts-per-round average of 30.23. He has broken par 17.52% of the time (180th on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance40309.9311.7
    Greens in Regulation %9968.80%68.69%
    Putts Per Round17830.2330.0
    Par Breakers18017.52%17.68%
    Bogey Avoidance13614.53%14.14%

    Hardy's best finishes

    • Hardy is still seeking his first top-10 finish this season (he has played six tournaments).
    • In those six tournaments, he failed to make the cut every time.

    Hardy's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Hardy's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, where his 2.143 mark ranked in the field.
    • Hardy's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld in February 2025, as he produced a 1.138 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hardy's best effort this season was at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.209 (he missed the cut in that tournament).
    • At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2025, Hardy delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (1.461, which ranked in the field). In that tournament, he missed the cut.
    • Hardy posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (1.487) at the Farmers Insurance Open (January 2025), which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that event.

    Hardy's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee780.1330.469
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green128-0.1680.079
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green127-0.118-0.397
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting143-0.384-0.762
    Average Strokes Gained: Total139-0.537-0.612

    Hardy's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC74-77+7--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC73-73+4--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open5771-70-70-69E5
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open2571-70-72-71-430
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC73-70-1--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans2866-70-65-70-175
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC66-71-5--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge6572-70-70-75+74
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open4266-69-70-73-211
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic5270-67-71-73-77
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC70-72E--
    July 11-14ISCO Championship5969-67-73-71-83
    July 25-283M Open4667-72-70-70-59
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship3868-67-70-68-717
    September 12-15Procore Championship5071-68-74-72-3--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship2869-67-70-67-15--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship866-71-66-65-16--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's OpenMC70-73+1--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology Championship3069-68-69-70-12--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC73-68-1--
    November 21-24The RSM ClassicMC72-76+6--
    January 9-12Sony Open in HawaiiMC71-69E--
    January 16-19The American ExpressMC73-68-71-4--
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance OpenMC71-80+7--
    February 6-9WM Phoenix OpenMC69-72-1--
    February 20-23Mexico Open at VidantaWorldMC69-72-1--
    February 27 - March 2Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC69-70-3--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hardy as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

