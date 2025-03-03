Nick Hardy betting profile: Puerto Rico Open

This season Hardy's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, where his 2.143 mark ranked in the field.

Hardy's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld in February 2025, as he produced a 1.138 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hardy's best effort this season was at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.209 (he missed the cut in that tournament).

At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2025, Hardy delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (1.461, which ranked in the field). In that tournament, he missed the cut.