Nick Hardy betting profile: Puerto Rico Open
AVONDALE, LOUISIANA - APRIL 26: Nick Hardy of the United States plays his shot from the 11th tee during the second round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans at TPC Louisiana on April 26, 2024 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)
Nick Hardy shot 8-under and finished 28th the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Grand Reserve Golf Club March 6-9 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2025 Puerto Rico Open.
The Puerto Rico Open tournament and course info
- Date: March 6-9, 2025
- Location: Rio Grande, PUR
- Course: Grand Reserve Golf Club
- Par: 72 / 7,506 yards
- Purse: $4M
- Previous winner: Brice Garnett
At the Puerto Rico Open
- Hardy finished 28th (with a score of 8-under) in his lone appearance at the Puerto Rico Open in recent years (in 2022).
- With a driving average of 287.7 yards (30th in the field), a 71.43% driving accuracy (third), and 28.25 putts per round (24th), Brice Garnett captured the title in this tournament in 2024.
Hardy's recent history at the Puerto Rico Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/3/2022
|28
|68-75-71-66
|-8
Hardy's recent performances
- He has not made the cut recently, missing the weekend in his last five tournaments.
- Hardy has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five tournaments.
- Nick Hardy has averaged 311.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Hardy has an average of -0.762 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Hardy is averaging -0.612 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hardy's advanced stats and rankings
- Hardy owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.133 (78th) this season, while his average driving distance of 309.9 yards ranks 40th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hardy ranks 128th on TOUR with a mark of -0.168.
- On the greens, Hardy has registered a -0.384 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 143rd on TOUR, while he ranks 178th with a putts-per-round average of 30.23. He has broken par 17.52% of the time (180th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|40
|309.9
|311.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|99
|68.80%
|68.69%
|Putts Per Round
|178
|30.23
|30.0
|Par Breakers
|180
|17.52%
|17.68%
|Bogey Avoidance
|136
|14.53%
|14.14%
Hardy's best finishes
- Hardy is still seeking his first top-10 finish this season (he has played six tournaments).
- In those six tournaments, he failed to make the cut every time.
Hardy's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Hardy's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, where his 2.143 mark ranked in the field.
- Hardy's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld in February 2025, as he produced a 1.138 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hardy's best effort this season was at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.209 (he missed the cut in that tournament).
- At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2025, Hardy delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (1.461, which ranked in the field). In that tournament, he missed the cut.
- Hardy posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (1.487) at the Farmers Insurance Open (January 2025), which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that event.
Hardy's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|78
|0.133
|0.469
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|128
|-0.168
|0.079
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|127
|-0.118
|-0.397
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|143
|-0.384
|-0.762
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|139
|-0.537
|-0.612
Hardy's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-77
|+7
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+4
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|57
|71-70-70-69
|E
|5
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|25
|71-70-72-71
|-4
|30
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|73-70
|-1
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|28
|66-70-65-70
|-17
|5
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|66-71
|-5
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|65
|72-70-70-75
|+7
|4
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|42
|66-69-70-73
|-2
|11
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|52
|70-67-71-73
|-7
|7
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|59
|69-67-73-71
|-8
|3
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|46
|67-72-70-70
|-5
|9
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|38
|68-67-70-68
|-7
|17
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|50
|71-68-74-72
|-3
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|28
|69-67-70-67
|-15
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|8
|66-71-66-65
|-16
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|70-73
|+1
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|30
|69-68-69-70
|-12
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|73-68
|-1
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|72-76
|+6
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|71-69
|E
|--
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|73-68-71
|-4
|--
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|71-80
|+7
|--
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|69-72
|-1
|--
|February 20-23
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|MC
|69-72
|-1
|--
|February 27 - March 2
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|69-70
|-3
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Hardy as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.