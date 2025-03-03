Michael Thorbjornsen betting profile: Puerto Rico Open

Last season Thorbjornsen's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the John Deere Classic, where his 4.527 mark ranked fifth in the field.

Thorbjornsen's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the John Deere Classic, where he ranked 13th in the field with a mark of 5.073 (he finished second in that event).

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Thorbjornsen's best mark last season was at the Travelers Championship in June 2024, as he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 2.796.

At the Sanderson Farms Championship in October 2024, Thorbjornsen recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (5.914, which ranked seventh in the field). In that tournament, he finished eighth.