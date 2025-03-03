Michael Thorbjornsen betting profile: Puerto Rico Open
PUERTO VALLARTA, MEXICO - FEBRUARY 21: Michael Thorbjornsen of the United States plays his shot from the 15th tee during the second round of the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld 2025 at Vidanta Vallarta on February 21, 2025 in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. (Photo by Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)
Michael Thorbjornsen hits the links in the 2025 Puerto Rico Open March 6-9 coming off a 39th-place finish in the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in his last competition.
The Puerto Rico Open tournament and course info
- Date: March 6-9, 2025
- Location: Rio Grande, PUR
- Course: Grand Reserve Golf Club
- Par: 72 / 7,506 yards
- Purse: $4M
- Previous winner: Brice Garnett
At the Puerto Rico Open
- Thorbjornsen is playing at the Puerto Rico Open for the first time in the past five years.
- Brice Garnett won this tournament in 2024, posting a driving average of 287.7 yards (30th in the field) with a 71.43% driving accuracy (third) and 28.25 putts per round (24th).
Thorbjornsen's recent performances
- In his last five events, Thorbjornsen has an average finish of 57th.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.
- Thorbjornsen hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five appearances, with an average finish of 57th.
- He has an average score relative to par of 3-under in his last five events.
- Michael Thorbjornsen has averaged 317.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Thorbjornsen has an average of -1.049 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Thorbjornsen is averaging -2.844 Strokes Gained: Total.
Thorbjornsen's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|316.3
|317.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|72.03%
|71.11%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|28.38
|29.8
|Par Breakers
|-
|27.97%
|23.33%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|11.88%
|15.93%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Thorbjornsen's best finishes
- Thorbjornsen last season took part in 10 tournaments, earning one top-five finish and collecting three finishes in the top 10.
- In those 10 events, he made the cut five times, a success rate of 50%.
- Last season Thorbjornsen's best performance came when he shot 24-under and finished second at the John Deere Classic.
- Thorbjornsen's 232 points last season ranked him 137th in the FedExCup standings.
Thorbjornsen's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Thorbjornsen's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the John Deere Classic, where his 4.527 mark ranked fifth in the field.
- Thorbjornsen's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the John Deere Classic, where he ranked 13th in the field with a mark of 5.073 (he finished second in that event).
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Thorbjornsen's best mark last season was at the Travelers Championship in June 2024, as he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 2.796.
- At the Sanderson Farms Championship in October 2024, Thorbjornsen recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (5.914, which ranked seventh in the field). In that tournament, he finished eighth.
- Thorbjornsen delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (14.694) at the John Deere Classic (July 2024), which ranked him second in the field. He finished second in that event.
Thorbjornsen's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.213
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.122
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-1.460
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-1.049
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-2.844
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Thorbjornsen's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|39
|72-64-66-70
|-8
|20
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|68-73
|-3
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|2
|67-64-66-63
|-24
|208
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|66-77
|+1
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|71-71
|+2
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|50
|71-66-70-78
|-3
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|8
|63-69-69-68
|-19
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|W/D
|67
|-4
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|8
|64-69-67-69
|-13
|--
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|65-68-75
|-8
|--
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|69-77
|+2
|--
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|74
|72-68-72-75
|+3
|3
|February 20-23
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|February 27 - March 2
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|39
|67-67-73-68
|-9
|16
All stats in this article are accurate for Thorbjornsen as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.
