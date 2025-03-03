PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
8H AGO

Michael Thorbjornsen betting profile: Puerto Rico Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

PUERTO VALLARTA, MEXICO - FEBRUARY 21: Michael Thorbjornsen of the United States plays his shot from the 15th tee during the second round of the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld 2025 at Vidanta Vallarta on February 21, 2025 in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. (Photo by Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

PUERTO VALLARTA, MEXICO - FEBRUARY 21: Michael Thorbjornsen of the United States plays his shot from the 15th tee during the second round of the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld 2025 at Vidanta Vallarta on February 21, 2025 in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. (Photo by Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

    Michael Thorbjornsen hits the links in the 2025 Puerto Rico Open March 6-9 coming off a 39th-place finish in the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in his last competition.

    Latest odds for Thorbjornsen at the Puerto Rico Open.

    The Puerto Rico Open tournament and course info

    • Date: March 6-9, 2025
    • Location: Rio Grande, PUR
    • Course: Grand Reserve Golf Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,506 yards
    • Purse: $4M
    • Previous winner: Brice Garnett

    At the Puerto Rico Open

    • Thorbjornsen is playing at the Puerto Rico Open for the first time in the past five years.
    • Brice Garnett won this tournament in 2024, posting a driving average of 287.7 yards (30th in the field) with a 71.43% driving accuracy (third) and 28.25 putts per round (24th).

    Thorbjornsen's recent performances

    • In his last five events, Thorbjornsen has an average finish of 57th.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.
    • Thorbjornsen hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five appearances, with an average finish of 57th.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 3-under in his last five events.
    • Michael Thorbjornsen has averaged 317.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Thorbjornsen has an average of -1.049 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Thorbjornsen is averaging -2.844 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Thorbjornsen .

    Thorbjornsen's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance-316.3317.9
    Greens in Regulation %-72.03%71.11%
    Putts Per Round-28.3829.8
    Par Breakers-27.97%23.33%
    Bogey Avoidance-11.88%15.93%

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Thorbjornsen's best finishes

    • Thorbjornsen last season took part in 10 tournaments, earning one top-five finish and collecting three finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 10 events, he made the cut five times, a success rate of 50%.
    • Last season Thorbjornsen's best performance came when he shot 24-under and finished second at the John Deere Classic.
    • Thorbjornsen's 232 points last season ranked him 137th in the FedExCup standings.

    Thorbjornsen's best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Thorbjornsen's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the John Deere Classic, where his 4.527 mark ranked fifth in the field.
    • Thorbjornsen's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the John Deere Classic, where he ranked 13th in the field with a mark of 5.073 (he finished second in that event).
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Thorbjornsen's best mark last season was at the Travelers Championship in June 2024, as he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 2.796.
    • At the Sanderson Farms Championship in October 2024, Thorbjornsen recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (5.914, which ranked seventh in the field). In that tournament, he finished eighth.
    • Thorbjornsen delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (14.694) at the John Deere Classic (July 2024), which ranked him second in the field. He finished second in that event.

    Thorbjornsen's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---0.213
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---0.122
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green---1.460
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---1.049
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---2.844

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Thorbjornsen's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    June 20-23Travelers Championship3972-64-66-70-820
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC68-73-3--
    July 4-7John Deere Classic267-64-66-63-24208
    July 11-14ISCO ChampionshipMC73-72+1--
    July 25-283M OpenMC66-77+1--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC71-71+2--
    September 12-15Procore Championship5071-66-70-78-3--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship863-69-69-68-19--
    October 10-13Black Desert ChampionshipW/D67-4--
    November 21-24The RSM Classic864-69-67-69-13--
    January 16-19The American ExpressMC65-68-75-8--
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance OpenMC69-77+2--
    February 6-9WM Phoenix Open7472-68-72-75+33
    February 20-23Mexico Open at VidantaWorldMC72-71+1--
    February 27 - March 2Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches3967-67-73-68-916

    All stats in this article are accurate for Thorbjornsen as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

