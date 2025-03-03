Akshay Bhatia betting profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By Mastercard

Last season Bhatia delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Valero Texas Open, ranking sixth in the field at 4.270. In that event, he finished first.

Bhatia's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 8.178 (he finished first in that tournament).

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Bhatia's best effort last season was at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 6.346 (he finished first in that event).

At the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2024, Bhatia delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (5.895), which ranked fifth in the field.