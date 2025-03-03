PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Akshay Bhatia betting profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By Mastercard

    Akshay Bhatia enters the 2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard March 6-9 coming off a ninth-place finish in the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld in his last tournament.

    Latest odds for Bhatia at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.

    The Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard tournament and course info

    • Date: March 6-9, 2025
    • Location: Orlando, Florida, USA
    • Course: Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge
    • Par: 72 / 7,466 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Scottie Scheffler

    At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

    • In the past five years, this is Bhatia's first time playing at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2024, Scottie Scheffler posted numbers of 5.097 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 3.262 in SG: Approach the Green (12th), and 4.348 in SG: Putting (fifth).
    • En route to his victory last year, Scheffler posted an average driving distance of 291.9 (37th in field), hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (second), and took 27 putts per round (sixth).

    Bhatia's recent performances

    • Bhatia has finished in the top 10 in two of his last five tournaments.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Bhatia has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score four times.
    • He has finished with an average score of -11 those five times he's made the cut.
    • Off the tee, Akshay Bhatia has averaged 292.4 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Bhatia is averaging 2.657 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Bhatia has an average of 3.925 in his past five tournaments.
    Bhatia's advanced stats and rankings

    • Bhatia put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.188 last season, which ranked 59th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (299.8 yards) ranked 104th, and his 68.7% driving accuracy average ranked 20th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Bhatia ranked 48th on TOUR, posting an average mark of 0.264, while he ranked 124th with a Greens in Regulation rate of 66.02%.
    • On the greens, Bhatia's 0.345 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 33rd last season, while he averaged 28.53 putts per round (35th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance104299.8292.4
    Greens in Regulation %12466.02%73.06%
    Putts Per Round3528.5328.7
    Par Breakers7824.74%26.94%
    Bogey Avoidance7814.02%10.83%

    Bhatia's best finishes

    • Bhatia, who participated in 28 tournaments last season, secured one win with five top-five finishes.
    • In those 28 events, he made the cut 20 times, a success rate of 71.4%.
    • Last season Bhatia's best performance came at the Valero Texas Open. He shot 39-under and won the title (his only win last season).
    • With 1610 points last season, Bhatia finished 15th in the FedExCup standings.

    Bhatia's best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Bhatia delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Valero Texas Open, ranking sixth in the field at 4.270. In that event, he finished first.
    • Bhatia's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 8.178 (he finished first in that tournament).
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Bhatia's best effort last season was at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 6.346 (he finished first in that event).
    • At the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2024, Bhatia delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (5.895), which ranked fifth in the field.
    • Bhatia posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (21.154) at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, a performance that ranked him No. 1 in the field.

    Bhatia's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee590.1880.376
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green480.2641.532
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green119-0.048-0.640
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting330.3452.657
    Average Strokes Gained: Total270.7483.925

    Bhatia's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC72-72E--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship1774-68-70-68-443
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open1167-68-67-69-965
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open163-70-68-67-39500
    April 11-14Masters Tournament3572-75-74-73+624
    April 18-21RBC Heritage1871-67-69-68-988
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship4274-70-71-74+519
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC73-70+1--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC73-72+5--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open6069-69-74-69+15
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday2269-72-75-76+480
    June 13-16U.S. Open1668-71-73-71+3115
    June 20-23Travelers Championship564-65-64-69-18263
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic264-67-68-72-17184
    July 18-20The Open ChampionshipMC76-73+7--
    July 25-283M Open6470-69-67-76-24
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC69-69-2--
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship1269-68-66-68-9237
    August 22-25BMW Championship4572-68-76-77+544
    August 29 - September 1TOUR Championship2670-69-71-71-30
    December 5-8Hero World Challenge467-66-71-69-15--
    December 13-15Grant Thornton Invitational359-68-64E--
    January 2-5The Sentry3271-72-67-66-1627
    January 30 - February 2AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am2269-69-72-68-1038
    February 6-9WM Phoenix Open3266-70-69-71-823
    February 13-16The Genesis Invitational975-67-73-67-6152
    February 20-23Mexico Open at VidantaWorld966-66-70-67-1580

    All stats in this article are accurate for Bhatia as of the start of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.

