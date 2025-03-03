Akshay Bhatia betting profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By Mastercard
Akshay Bhatia enters the 2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard March 6-9 coming off a ninth-place finish in the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld in his last tournament.
The Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard tournament and course info
- Date: March 6-9, 2025
- Location: Orlando, Florida, USA
- Course: Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge
- Par: 72 / 7,466 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Scottie Scheffler
At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
- In the past five years, this is Bhatia's first time playing at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2024, Scottie Scheffler posted numbers of 5.097 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 3.262 in SG: Approach the Green (12th), and 4.348 in SG: Putting (fifth).
- En route to his victory last year, Scheffler posted an average driving distance of 291.9 (37th in field), hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (second), and took 27 putts per round (sixth).
Bhatia's recent performances
- Bhatia has finished in the top 10 in two of his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five tournaments, Bhatia has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score four times.
- He has finished with an average score of -11 those five times he's made the cut.
- Off the tee, Akshay Bhatia has averaged 292.4 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Bhatia is averaging 2.657 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Bhatia has an average of 3.925 in his past five tournaments.
Bhatia's advanced stats and rankings
- Bhatia put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.188 last season, which ranked 59th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (299.8 yards) ranked 104th, and his 68.7% driving accuracy average ranked 20th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Bhatia ranked 48th on TOUR, posting an average mark of 0.264, while he ranked 124th with a Greens in Regulation rate of 66.02%.
- On the greens, Bhatia's 0.345 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 33rd last season, while he averaged 28.53 putts per round (35th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|104
|299.8
|292.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|124
|66.02%
|73.06%
|Putts Per Round
|35
|28.53
|28.7
|Par Breakers
|78
|24.74%
|26.94%
|Bogey Avoidance
|78
|14.02%
|10.83%
Bhatia's best finishes
- Bhatia, who participated in 28 tournaments last season, secured one win with five top-five finishes.
- In those 28 events, he made the cut 20 times, a success rate of 71.4%.
- Last season Bhatia's best performance came at the Valero Texas Open. He shot 39-under and won the title (his only win last season).
- With 1610 points last season, Bhatia finished 15th in the FedExCup standings.
Bhatia's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Bhatia delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Valero Texas Open, ranking sixth in the field at 4.270. In that event, he finished first.
- Bhatia's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 8.178 (he finished first in that tournament).
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Bhatia's best effort last season was at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 6.346 (he finished first in that event).
- At the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2024, Bhatia delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (5.895), which ranked fifth in the field.
- Bhatia posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (21.154) at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, a performance that ranked him No. 1 in the field.
Bhatia's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|59
|0.188
|0.376
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|48
|0.264
|1.532
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|119
|-0.048
|-0.640
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|33
|0.345
|2.657
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|27
|0.748
|3.925
Bhatia's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|72-72
|E
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|17
|74-68-70-68
|-4
|43
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|11
|67-68-67-69
|-9
|65
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|1
|63-70-68-67
|-39
|500
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|35
|72-75-74-73
|+6
|24
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|18
|71-67-69-68
|-9
|88
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|42
|74-70-71-74
|+5
|19
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|73-72
|+5
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|60
|69-69-74-69
|+1
|5
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|22
|69-72-75-76
|+4
|80
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|16
|68-71-73-71
|+3
|115
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|5
|64-65-64-69
|-18
|263
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|2
|64-67-68-72
|-17
|184
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|MC
|76-73
|+7
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|64
|70-69-67-76
|-2
|4
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|69-69
|-2
|--
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|12
|69-68-66-68
|-9
|237
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|45
|72-68-76-77
|+5
|44
|August 29 - September 1
|TOUR Championship
|26
|70-69-71-71
|-3
|0
|December 5-8
|Hero World Challenge
|4
|67-66-71-69
|-15
|--
|December 13-15
|Grant Thornton Invitational
|3
|59-68-64
|E
|--
|January 2-5
|The Sentry
|32
|71-72-67-66
|-16
|27
|January 30 - February 2
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|22
|69-69-72-68
|-10
|38
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|32
|66-70-69-71
|-8
|23
|February 13-16
|The Genesis Invitational
|9
|75-67-73-67
|-6
|152
|February 20-23
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|9
|66-66-70-67
|-15
|80
All stats in this article are accurate for Bhatia as of the start of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.