Matti Schmid betting profile: Puerto Rico Open

This season, Schmid's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2025, as he ranked 20th in the field with a mark of 1.412.

Schmid posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (February 2025), ranking 24th in the field with a mark of 2.370.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Schmid's best effort this season was at The American Express, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.442 (he missed the cut in that tournament).

At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2025, Schmid posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.224 (his best mark this season), which ranked sixth in the field. He finished 18th in that event.