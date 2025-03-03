Matti Schmid betting profile: Puerto Rico Open
Matti Schmid hits the links March 6-9 in the 2025 Puerto Rico Open at Grand Reserve Golf Club following an 18th-place finish in the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches his last time in competition.
The Puerto Rico Open tournament and course info
- Date: March 6-9, 2025
- Location: Rio Grande, PUR
- Course: Grand Reserve Golf Club
- Par: 72 / 7,506 yards
- Purse: $4M
- Previous winner: Brice Garnett
At the Puerto Rico Open
- Schmid's average finish has been 22nd, and his average score 11-under, over his last two appearances at the Puerto Rico Open.
- Schmid finished 10th (with a score of 15-under) in his most recent go-round at the Puerto Rico Open (in 2024).
- With a driving average of 287.7 yards (30th in the field), a 71.43% driving accuracy (third), and 28.25 putts per round (24th), Brice Garnett captured the title in this tournament in 2024.
Schmid's recent history at the Puerto Rico Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/7/2024
|10
|67-65-68-73
|-15
|3/2/2023
|33
|68-70-69-74
|-7
Schmid's recent performances
- Schmid has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five appearances.
- He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five appearances.
- Over his last five appearances, Schmid has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
- He has an average score relative to par of 6-under in his last five appearances.
- In terms of driving distance, Matti Schmid has averaged 312.9 yards in his past five starts.
- Schmid has an average of 0.716 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Schmid is averaging -0.289 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Schmid's advanced stats and rankings
- Schmid has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.035, which ranks 92nd on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (311.7 yards) ranks 30th, and his 55.1% driving accuracy average ranks 137th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Schmid ranks 121st on TOUR with a mark of -0.125.
- On the greens, Schmid has registered a 0.320 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 49th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 148th with a putts-per-round average of 29.53, and he ranks 132nd by breaking par 21.57% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|30
|311.7
|312.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|111
|67.97%
|67.41%
|Putts Per Round
|148
|29.53
|29.5
|Par Breakers
|132
|21.57%
|22.22%
|Bogey Avoidance
|123
|14.05%
|14.81%
Schmid's best finishes
- Schmid has played six tournaments this season, and he is yet to finish in the top 10.
- In those six tournaments, he made the cut on two occasions.
- With 74 points, Schmid currently sits 105th in the FedExCup standings.
Schmid's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Schmid's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2025, as he ranked 20th in the field with a mark of 1.412.
- Schmid posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (February 2025), ranking 24th in the field with a mark of 2.370.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Schmid's best effort this season was at The American Express, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.442 (he missed the cut in that tournament).
- At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2025, Schmid posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.224 (his best mark this season), which ranked sixth in the field. He finished 18th in that event.
- Schmid posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (5.516) at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (February 2025), which ranked him 18th in the field. He finished 18th in that tournament.
Schmid's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|92
|0.035
|0.045
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|121
|-0.125
|-0.056
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|176
|-0.498
|-0.994
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|49
|0.320
|0.716
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|123
|-0.268
|-0.289
Schmid's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|10
|67-65-68-73
|-15
|35
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|26
|68-68-72-72
|-8
|60
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|17
|70-71-68-71
|-4
|43
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|21
|68-69-70-67
|-6
|37
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|69
|69-72-73-76
|+2
|3
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|11
|70-70-67-67
|-14
|35
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|70-68
|-72
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|68-69
|-5
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|73-69
|E
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|75-71
|+6
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|73-71
|+4
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|52
|66-72-72-71
|-7
|7
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|68-72
|E
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|12
|70-70-65-68
|-11
|56
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|26
|68-75-69-67
|-5
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|64
|68-67-75-70
|E
|4
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|58
|68-69-78-71
|-2
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|16
|70-66-67-68
|-17
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|5
|70-67-67-62
|-18
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|3
|64-65-70-66
|-19
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|61
|70-64-73-75
|-2
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|68-72
|E
|--
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|64-73-75
|-4
|--
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|25
|71-72-68-77
|E
|31
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|75-71
|+4
|--
|February 20-23
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|February 27 - March 2
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|18
|68-69-68-67
|-12
|43
All stats in this article are accurate for Schmid as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.
