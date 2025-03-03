PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Matti Schmid betting profile: Puerto Rico Open

Matti Schmid betting profile: Puerto Rico Open

    Matti Schmid hits the links March 6-9 in the 2025 Puerto Rico Open at Grand Reserve Golf Club following an 18th-place finish in the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches his last time in competition.

    Latest odds for Schmid at the Puerto Rico Open.

    The Puerto Rico Open tournament and course info

    • Date: March 6-9, 2025
    • Location: Rio Grande, PUR
    • Course: Grand Reserve Golf Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,506 yards
    • Purse: $4M
    • Previous winner: Brice Garnett

    At the Puerto Rico Open

    • Schmid's average finish has been 22nd, and his average score 11-under, over his last two appearances at the Puerto Rico Open.
    • Schmid finished 10th (with a score of 15-under) in his most recent go-round at the Puerto Rico Open (in 2024).
    • With a driving average of 287.7 yards (30th in the field), a 71.43% driving accuracy (third), and 28.25 putts per round (24th), Brice Garnett captured the title in this tournament in 2024.

    Schmid's recent history at the Puerto Rico Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/7/20241067-65-68-73-15
    3/2/20233368-70-69-74-7

    Schmid's recent performances

    • Schmid has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five appearances.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five appearances.
    • Over his last five appearances, Schmid has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 6-under in his last five appearances.
    • In terms of driving distance, Matti Schmid has averaged 312.9 yards in his past five starts.
    • Schmid has an average of 0.716 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Schmid is averaging -0.289 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Schmid's advanced stats and rankings

    • Schmid has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.035, which ranks 92nd on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (311.7 yards) ranks 30th, and his 55.1% driving accuracy average ranks 137th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Schmid ranks 121st on TOUR with a mark of -0.125.
    • On the greens, Schmid has registered a 0.320 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 49th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 148th with a putts-per-round average of 29.53, and he ranks 132nd by breaking par 21.57% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance30311.7312.9
    Greens in Regulation %11167.97%67.41%
    Putts Per Round14829.5329.5
    Par Breakers13221.57%22.22%
    Bogey Avoidance12314.05%14.81%

    Schmid's best finishes

    • Schmid has played six tournaments this season, and he is yet to finish in the top 10.
    • In those six tournaments, he made the cut on two occasions.
    • With 74 points, Schmid currently sits 105th in the FedExCup standings.

    Schmid's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Schmid's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2025, as he ranked 20th in the field with a mark of 1.412.
    • Schmid posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (February 2025), ranking 24th in the field with a mark of 2.370.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Schmid's best effort this season was at The American Express, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.442 (he missed the cut in that tournament).
    • At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2025, Schmid posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.224 (his best mark this season), which ranked sixth in the field. He finished 18th in that event.
    • Schmid posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (5.516) at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (February 2025), which ranked him 18th in the field. He finished 18th in that tournament.

    Schmid's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee920.0350.045
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green121-0.125-0.056
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green176-0.498-0.994
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting490.3200.716
    Average Strokes Gained: Total123-0.268-0.289

    Schmid's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open1067-65-68-73-1535
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship2668-68-72-72-860
    March 21-24Valspar Championship1770-71-68-71-443
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open2168-69-70-67-637
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open6969-72-73-76+23
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship1170-70-67-67-1435
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC70-68-72--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC68-69-5--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC73-69E--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC75-71+6--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC73-71+4--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic5266-72-72-71-77
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish OpenMC68-72E--
    July 25-283M Open1270-70-65-68-1156
    August 1-3Men’s Olympic Golf Competition2668-75-69-67-5--
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship6468-67-75-70E4
    September 12-15Procore Championship5868-69-78-71-2--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship1670-66-67-68-17--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship570-67-67-62-18--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open364-65-70-66-19--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC73-73+2--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda Championship6170-64-73-75-2--
    January 9-12Sony Open in HawaiiMC68-72E--
    January 16-19The American ExpressMC64-73-75-4--
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance Open2571-72-68-77E31
    February 6-9WM Phoenix OpenMC75-71+4--
    February 20-23Mexico Open at VidantaWorldMC70-72E--
    February 27 - March 2Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches1868-69-68-67-1243

    All stats in this article are accurate for Schmid as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

