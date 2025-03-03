Matthew Riedel betting profile: Puerto Rico Open
1 Min Read
SAN DIEGO, CA - JANUARY 29: PGA TOUR logo is seen during the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines South on January 29, 2021 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)
Matthew Riedel enters play March 6-9 in the 2025 Puerto Rico Open at Grand Reserve Golf Club following a 65th-place finish in the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches his last time in competition.
The Puerto Rico Open tournament and course info
- Date: March 6-9, 2025
- Location: Rio Grande, PUR
- Course: Grand Reserve Golf Club
- Par: 72 / 7,506 yards
- Purse: $4M
- Previous winner: Brice Garnett
At the Puerto Rico Open
- Riedel is playing at the Puerto Rico Open for the first time in the past five years.
- With a driving average of 287.7 yards (30th in the field), a 71.43% driving accuracy (third), and 28.25 putts per round (24th), Brice Garnett brought home the title in this tournament in 2024.
Riedel's recent performances
- In his last five events, Riedel has an average finish of 53rd.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
- Riedel hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five tournaments, with an average finish of 53rd.
- He has finished with an average score of -5 those three times he's made the cut.
- Matthew Riedel has averaged 306.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Riedel is averaging -0.122 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Riedel is averaging -1.395 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Riedel's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|306.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|%
|71.53%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|30.3
|Par Breakers
|-
|%
|19.44%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|%
|13.54%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Riedel's best finishes
- Riedel participated in one tournament last season, and he finished in the top 10.
- Last season Riedel's best performance came when he shot 11-under and finished 51st at The American Express.
Riedel's best Strokes Gained performances
Riedel's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.184
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|0.636
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-1.725
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.122
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-1.395
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Riedel's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|51
|68-66-70-73
|-11
|7
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|76-77
|+9
|--
|February 20-23
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|--
|February 27 - March 2
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|65
|68-69-71-75
|-1
|4
All stats in this article are accurate for Riedel as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.