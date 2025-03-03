Matthew Riedel betting profile: Puerto Rico Open

In his last five events, Riedel has an average finish of 53rd.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.

He has finished with an average score of -5 those three times he's made the cut.

Matthew Riedel has averaged 306.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Riedel is averaging -0.122 Strokes Gained: Putting.