PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
8H AGO

Matthew Riedel betting profile: Puerto Rico Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

SAN DIEGO, CA - JANUARY 29: PGA TOUR logo is seen during the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines South on January 29, 2021 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

SAN DIEGO, CA - JANUARY 29: PGA TOUR logo is seen during the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines South on January 29, 2021 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

    Matthew Riedel enters play March 6-9 in the 2025 Puerto Rico Open at Grand Reserve Golf Club following a 65th-place finish in the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches his last time in competition.

    Latest odds for Riedel at the Puerto Rico Open.

    The Puerto Rico Open tournament and course info

    • Date: March 6-9, 2025
    • Location: Rio Grande, PUR
    • Course: Grand Reserve Golf Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,506 yards
    • Purse: $4M
    • Previous winner: Brice Garnett

    At the Puerto Rico Open

    • Riedel is playing at the Puerto Rico Open for the first time in the past five years.
    • With a driving average of 287.7 yards (30th in the field), a 71.43% driving accuracy (third), and 28.25 putts per round (24th), Brice Garnett brought home the title in this tournament in 2024.

    Riedel's recent performances

    • In his last five events, Riedel has an average finish of 53rd.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
    • Riedel hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five tournaments, with an average finish of 53rd.
    • He has finished with an average score of -5 those three times he's made the cut.
    • Matthew Riedel has averaged 306.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Riedel is averaging -0.122 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Riedel is averaging -1.395 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Riedel .

    Riedel's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance-306.8
    Greens in Regulation %-%71.53%
    Putts Per Round-30.3
    Par Breakers-%19.44%
    Bogey Avoidance-%13.54%

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Riedel's best finishes

    • Riedel participated in one tournament last season, and he finished in the top 10.
    • Last season Riedel's best performance came when he shot 11-under and finished 51st at The American Express.

    Riedel's best Strokes Gained performances

    Riedel's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---0.184
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.636
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green---1.725
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---0.122
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---1.395

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Riedel's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 16-19The American Express5168-66-70-73-117
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance OpenMC76-77+9--
    February 20-23Mexico Open at VidantaWorldMC72-69-1--
    February 27 - March 2Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches6568-69-71-75-14

    All stats in this article are accurate for Riedel as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Official

    Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    1

    USA
    J. Highsmith
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -7

    T2

    USA
    J. Bridgeman
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -7

    T2

    USA
    J. Spaun
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -5

    T4

    USA
    M. McGreevy
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -4

    T4

    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -2

    T6

    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -1

    T6

    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    +1

    T6

    USA
    M. Kim
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    E

    T9

    RSA
    E. van Rooyen
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -6

    T9

    USA
    J. Spieth
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -3

    T11

    USA
    M. Greyserman
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -5

    T11

    IRL
    S. Lowry
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -4

    T11

    AUS
    M. Lee
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -4

    T11

    USA
    A. Putnam
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -3

    T11

    USA
    B. Garnett
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -2
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW