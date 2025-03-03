Matthew NeSmith betting profile: Puerto Rico Open

In his last five events, NeSmith has an average finish of 33rd.

He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five appearances.

NeSmith has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.

He has an average score relative to par of 5-under in his last five appearances.

Off the tee, Matthew NeSmith has averaged 297.0 yards in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, NeSmith is averaging 1.082 Strokes Gained: Putting.