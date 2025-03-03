PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
8H AGO

Matthew NeSmith betting profile: Puerto Rico Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

ST SIMONS ISLAND, GEORGIA - NOVEMBER 22: Matthew NeSmith of the United States plays his shot from the third tee during the second round of The RSM Classic 2024 on the Seaside course at Sea Island Resort on November 22, 2024 in St Simons Island, Georgia. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

ST SIMONS ISLAND, GEORGIA - NOVEMBER 22: Matthew NeSmith of the United States plays his shot from the third tee during the second round of The RSM Classic 2024 on the Seaside course at Sea Island Resort on November 22, 2024 in St Simons Island, Georgia. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

    Matthew NeSmith placed sixth in the Puerto Rico Open in 2020, shooting a 14-under on the par-72 course. His sights are set higher March 6-9 in Rio Grande, PUR, at Grand Reserve Golf Club .

    Latest odds for NeSmith at the Puerto Rico Open.

    The Puerto Rico Open tournament and course info

    • Date: March 6-9, 2025
    • Location: Rio Grande, PUR
    • Course: Grand Reserve Golf Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,506 yards
    • Purse: $4M
    • Previous winner: Brice Garnett

    At the Puerto Rico Open

    • NeSmith finished sixth (with a score of 14-under) in his lone appearance at the Puerto Rico Open in recent years (in 2020).
    • When Brice Garnett won this tournament in 2024, he finished with a driving average of 287.7 (30th in the field), 71.43% driving accuracy (third), and 28.25 putts per round (24th).

    NeSmith's recent history at the Puerto Rico Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    2/20/2020670-71-66-67-14

    NeSmith's recent performances

    • In his last five events, NeSmith has an average finish of 33rd.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five appearances.
    • NeSmith has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 5-under in his last five appearances.
    • Off the tee, Matthew NeSmith has averaged 297.0 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, NeSmith is averaging 1.082 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, NeSmith is averaging 0.566 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on NeSmith .

    NeSmith's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance121297.7297.0
    Greens in Regulation %2070.60%6.67%
    Putts Per Round18230.1730.5
    Par Breakers15422.30%21.85%
    Bogey Avoidance13215.28%12.96%

    NeSmith's best finishes

    • Last season NeSmith played 29 tournaments, earning one top-five finish and collecting two finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 29 tournaments, he had a 41.4% success rate in terms of making the cut (12 cuts made).
    • Last season NeSmith put up his best performance at the ISCO Championship, where he finished second with a score of 25-under (six shots back of the winner).
    • NeSmith accumulated 293 points last season, which ranked him 122nd in the FedExCup standings.

    NeSmith's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee113-0.020-0.650
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green116-0.065-1.423
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green148-0.2131.556
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting133-0.1871.082
    Average Strokes Gained: Total154-0.4840.566

    NeSmith's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship2673-67-68-72-860
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC72-73+3--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC70-73+3--
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC79-76+11--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship4369-69-73-70-77
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC65-72-69--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-69-3--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic5472-68-67-73-44
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge2469-68-72-70-132
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC71-75+6--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC72-71-1--
    July 4-7John Deere Classic7569-68-71-71-52
    July 11-14ISCO Championship267-67-68-64-25104
    July 25-283M Open968-64-70-70-1275
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC67-70-3--
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC76-77+9--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship4866-71-71-69-11--
    October 10-13Black Desert ChampionshipMC70-69-3--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's OpenMC69-74+1--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC78-69+3--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC77-71+6--
    November 21-24The RSM ClassicMC68-77+3--
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance OpenMC75-75+6--

    All stats in this article are accurate for NeSmith as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Official

    Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    1

    USA
    J. Highsmith
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -7

    T2

    USA
    J. Bridgeman
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -7

    T2

    USA
    J. Spaun
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -5

    T4

    USA
    M. McGreevy
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -4

    T4

    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -2

    T6

    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -1

    T6

    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    +1

    T6

    USA
    M. Kim
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    E

    T9

    RSA
    E. van Rooyen
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -6

    T9

    USA
    J. Spieth
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -3

    T11

    USA
    M. Greyserman
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -5

    T11

    IRL
    S. Lowry
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -4

    T11

    AUS
    M. Lee
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -4

    T11

    USA
    A. Putnam
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -3

    T11

    USA
    B. Garnett
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -2
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW