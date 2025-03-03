Matthew NeSmith betting profile: Puerto Rico Open
Matthew NeSmith placed sixth in the Puerto Rico Open in 2020, shooting a 14-under on the par-72 course. His sights are set higher March 6-9 in Rio Grande, PUR, at Grand Reserve Golf Club .
The Puerto Rico Open tournament and course info
- Date: March 6-9, 2025
- Location: Rio Grande, PUR
- Course: Grand Reserve Golf Club
- Par: 72 / 7,506 yards
- Purse: $4M
- Previous winner: Brice Garnett
At the Puerto Rico Open
- NeSmith finished sixth (with a score of 14-under) in his lone appearance at the Puerto Rico Open in recent years (in 2020).
- When Brice Garnett won this tournament in 2024, he finished with a driving average of 287.7 (30th in the field), 71.43% driving accuracy (third), and 28.25 putts per round (24th).
NeSmith's recent history at the Puerto Rico Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|2/20/2020
|6
|70-71-66-67
|-14
NeSmith's recent performances
- In his last five events, NeSmith has an average finish of 33rd.
- He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five appearances.
- NeSmith has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score relative to par of 5-under in his last five appearances.
- Off the tee, Matthew NeSmith has averaged 297.0 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, NeSmith is averaging 1.082 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, NeSmith is averaging 0.566 Strokes Gained: Total.
NeSmith's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|121
|297.7
|297.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|20
|70.60%
|6.67%
|Putts Per Round
|182
|30.17
|30.5
|Par Breakers
|154
|22.30%
|21.85%
|Bogey Avoidance
|132
|15.28%
|12.96%
NeSmith's best finishes
- Last season NeSmith played 29 tournaments, earning one top-five finish and collecting two finishes in the top 10.
- In those 29 tournaments, he had a 41.4% success rate in terms of making the cut (12 cuts made).
- Last season NeSmith put up his best performance at the ISCO Championship, where he finished second with a score of 25-under (six shots back of the winner).
- NeSmith accumulated 293 points last season, which ranked him 122nd in the FedExCup standings.
NeSmith's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|113
|-0.020
|-0.650
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|116
|-0.065
|-1.423
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|148
|-0.213
|1.556
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|133
|-0.187
|1.082
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|154
|-0.484
|0.566
NeSmith's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|26
|73-67-68-72
|-8
|60
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|70-73
|+3
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|79-76
|+11
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|43
|69-69-73-70
|-7
|7
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|65-72
|-69
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|54
|72-68-67-73
|-4
|4
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|24
|69-68-72-70
|-1
|32
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|71-75
|+6
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|75
|69-68-71-71
|-5
|2
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|2
|67-67-68-64
|-25
|104
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|9
|68-64-70-70
|-12
|75
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|67-70
|-3
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|76-77
|+9
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|48
|66-71-71-69
|-11
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|69-74
|+1
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|78-69
|+3
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|77-71
|+6
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|68-77
|+3
|--
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|75-75
|+6
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for NeSmith as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.
