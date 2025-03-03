Matthew Jordan betting profile: Puerto Rico Open

Jordan has finished in the top 10 twice over his last five tournaments.

He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.

Over his last five events, Jordan has carded a score that's better than average in three of those outings.

In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 2-under.

Off the tee, Matthew Jordan has averaged 291.9 yards in his past five tournaments.

Jordan has an average of -0.051 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.