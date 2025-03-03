PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
8H AGO

Matthew Jordan betting profile: Puerto Rico Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Matthew Jordan betting profile: Puerto Rico Open

    Matthew Jordan hits the links in the 2025 Puerto Rico Open March 6-9 coming off a 10th-place finish in The Open Championship in his most recent tournament.

    Latest odds for Jordan at the Puerto Rico Open.

    The Puerto Rico Open tournament and course info

    • Date: March 6-9, 2025
    • Location: Rio Grande, PUR
    • Course: Grand Reserve Golf Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,506 yards
    • Purse: $4M
    • Previous winner: Brice Garnett

    At the Puerto Rico Open

    • This is Jordan's first time playing at the Puerto Rico Open in the past five years.
    • With a driving average of 287.7 yards (30th in the field), a 71.43% driving accuracy (third), and 28.25 putts per round (24th), Brice Garnett brought home the title in this tournament in 2024.

    Jordan's recent performances

    • Jordan has finished in the top 10 twice over his last five tournaments.
    • He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Over his last five events, Jordan has carded a score that's better than average in three of those outings.
    • In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 2-under.
    • Off the tee, Matthew Jordan has averaged 291.9 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Jordan has an average of -0.051 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Jordan is averaging -1.497 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Jordan .

    Jordan's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance-292.6291.9
    Greens in Regulation %-69.44%68.21%
    Putts Per Round-29.1330.3
    Par Breakers-21.53%19.75%
    Bogey Avoidance-13.19%15.43%

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Jordan's best finishes

    • Jordan took part in two tournaments last season, collecting one finish in the top 10.
    • In those two tournaments, he made the cut on two occasions.
    • Last season Jordan's best performance came at The Open Championship, where he shot even-par and finished 10th.

    Jordan's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---0.941
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---1.528
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green--1.023
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---0.051
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---1.497

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Jordan's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open2667-65-68-70-10--
    July 18-20The Open Championship1071-71-71-71E--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Jordan as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

