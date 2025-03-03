Matteo Manassero betting profile: Puerto Rico Open

Last season Manassero's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Genesis Scottish Open, where his -0.518 mark ranked 56th in the field.

Manassero delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season at the Genesis Scottish Open (July 2024), ranking second in the field with a mark of 8.830.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Manassero's best effort last season was at the Genesis Scottish Open, where his -0.463 mark ranked 51st in the field.

At the Genesis Scottish Open in July 2024, Manassero delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- -1.021, which ranked him 60th in the field. He finished 15th in that tournament.