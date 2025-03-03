Matteo Manassero betting profile: Puerto Rico Open
PUERTO VALLARTA, MEXICO - FEBRUARY 23: Matteo Manassero of Italy plays his shot from the 12th tee during the final round of the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld 2025 at Vidanta Vallarta on February 23, 2025 in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. (Photo by Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)
Matteo Manassero hits the course in the 2025 Puerto Rico Open March 6-9. He is looking for better results than his last competition when he missed the cut at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
The Puerto Rico Open tournament and course info
- Date: March 6-9, 2025
- Location: Rio Grande, PUR
- Course: Grand Reserve Golf Club
- Par: 72 / 7,506 yards
- Purse: $4M
- Previous winner: Brice Garnett
At the Puerto Rico Open
- Manassero is playing at the Puerto Rico Open for the first time in the past five years.
- When Brice Garnett won this tournament in 2024, he finished with a driving average of 287.7 (30th in the field), 71.43% driving accuracy (third), and 28.25 putts per round (24th).
Manassero's recent performances
- Manassero has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five tournaments.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
- Over his last five events, Manassero has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
- He has finished with an average score of -6 those four times he's made the cut.
- In terms of driving distance, Matteo Manassero has averaged 287.4 yards in his past five starts.
- Manassero has an average of 0.568 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Manassero is averaging -0.267 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Manassero's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|298.8
|287.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|63.33%
|52.16%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|30.00
|28.5
|Par Breakers
|-
|27.78%
|24.38%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|23.33%
|12.96%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Manassero's best finishes
- Manassero did not post a top-10 finish last season (he took part in four tournaments).
- In those four events, he made the cut three times, a success rate of 75%.
- Last season Manassero's best performance came when he shot 12-under and finished 15th at the Genesis Scottish Open.
Manassero's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Manassero's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Genesis Scottish Open, where his -0.518 mark ranked 56th in the field.
- Manassero delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season at the Genesis Scottish Open (July 2024), ranking second in the field with a mark of 8.830.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Manassero's best effort last season was at the Genesis Scottish Open, where his -0.463 mark ranked 51st in the field.
- At the Genesis Scottish Open in July 2024, Manassero delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- -1.021, which ranked him 60th in the field. He finished 15th in that tournament.
- Manassero recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (6.828) at the Genesis Scottish Open (which ranked him 15th in the field). In that tournament, he finished 15th.
Manassero's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-2.438
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|0.337
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|1.267
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.568
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-0.267
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Manassero's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|79-75
|+14
|--
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|15
|67-63-68-70
|-12
|--
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|31
|73-73-70-74
|+6
|--
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|18
|69-69-69-69
|-8
|--
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|43
|68-66-72-70
|-12
|10
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|25
|70-73-70-75
|E
|31
|February 20-23
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|68
|72-67-68-75
|-2
|3
|February 27 - March 2
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|68-71
|-3
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Manassero as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.