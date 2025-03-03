Matt Wallace betting profile: Puerto Rico Open
1 Min Read
At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, Matt Wallace struggled, missing the cut at PGA National Resort (The Champion). He is seeking a bounce-back performance in Rio Grande, PUR, at the 2025 Puerto Rico Open from March 6-9.
The Puerto Rico Open tournament and course info
- Date: March 6-9, 2025
- Location: Rio Grande, PUR
- Course: Grand Reserve Golf Club
- Par: 72 / 7,506 yards
- Purse: $4M
- Previous winner: Brice Garnett
At the Puerto Rico Open
- Wallace has entered the Puerto Rico Open once recently, in 2021. He missed the cut after posting a score of 5-over.
- When Brice Garnett won this tournament in 2024, he finished with a driving average of 287.7 (30th in the field), 71.43% driving accuracy (third), and 28.25 putts per round (24th).
Wallace's recent history at the Puerto Rico Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|2/25/2021
|MC
|76-73
|+5
Wallace's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Wallace has an average finish of 49th.
- He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five events.
- Wallace has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
- He has carded an average score of 5-under over his last five appearances.
- Matt Wallace has averaged 300.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Wallace is averaging -3.039 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Wallace is averaging -2.648 Strokes Gained: Total.
Wallace's advanced stats and rankings
- Wallace delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.246 last season (150th on TOUR). His average driving distance (298.7 yards) ranked 115th, while his 55.7% driving accuracy average ranked 167th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Wallace sported a 0.225 mark (60th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Wallace registered a 0.069 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which placed him 82nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 134th with a putts-per-round average of 29.31, and he ranked 31st by breaking par 26.48% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|115
|298.7
|300.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|45
|69.53%
|63.49%
|Putts Per Round
|134
|29.31
|30.0
|Par Breakers
|31
|26.48%
|19.44%
|Bogey Avoidance
|128
|15.19%
|17.06%
Wallace's best finishes
- Wallace teed off in 21 tournaments last season, securing one finish in the top five.
- In those 21 tournaments, he had a 66.7% success rate in terms of making the cut (14 cuts made).
- Last season Wallace's best performance came when he shot 20-under and finished fourth at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
- Wallace's 354 points last season ranked him 112th in the FedExCup standings.
Wallace's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Wallace's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where his 2.178 mark ranked 20th in the field.
- Wallace delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season at the RBC Canadian Open, ranking second in the field at 5.573. In that tournament, he finished 27th.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Wallace's best effort last season was at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, as he posted a 4.490 mark, which ranked him second in the field. He finished fourth in that event.
- At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Wallace posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.826, which was his best last season. That ranked sixth in the field.
- Wallace delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (9.433) at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson (May 2024), which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished fourth in that event.
Wallace's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|150
|-0.246
|-0.978
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|60
|0.225
|-0.071
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|24
|0.268
|1.441
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|82
|0.069
|-3.039
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|70
|0.317
|-2.648
Wallace's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-74
|+3
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|17
|69-72-68-71
|-4
|43
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|74-74
|+8
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|36
|64-71-64-73
|-16
|3
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|4
|63-66-67-68
|-20
|109
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|20
|72-64-70-67
|-11
|25
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|43
|70-65-71-72
|-6
|15
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|27
|68-72-65-70
|-5
|29
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|69-75
|E
|--
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|68-72
|E
|--
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|41
|70-77-71-73
|+7
|19
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|24
|71-68-64-72
|-9
|31
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|28
|69-66-70-66
|-9
|28
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|53
|70-68-71-70
|-3
|--
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|77-77
|+10
|--
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|44
|70-70-71-67
|-6
|11
|February 20-23
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|MC
|71-74
|+3
|--
|February 27 - March 2
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|72-66
|-4
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Wallace as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.