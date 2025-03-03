Matt Wallace betting profile: Puerto Rico Open

In his last five tournaments, Wallace has an average finish of 49th.

He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five events.

Wallace has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.

He has carded an average score of 5-under over his last five appearances.

Matt Wallace has averaged 300.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Wallace is averaging -3.039 Strokes Gained: Putting.