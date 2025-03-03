PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
8H AGO

Matt Wallace betting profile: Puerto Rico Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, Matt Wallace struggled, missing the cut at PGA National Resort (The Champion). He is seeking a bounce-back performance in Rio Grande, PUR, at the 2025 Puerto Rico Open from March 6-9.

    Latest odds for Wallace at the Puerto Rico Open.

    The Puerto Rico Open tournament and course info

    • Date: March 6-9, 2025
    • Location: Rio Grande, PUR
    • Course: Grand Reserve Golf Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,506 yards
    • Purse: $4M
    • Previous winner: Brice Garnett

    At the Puerto Rico Open

    • Wallace has entered the Puerto Rico Open once recently, in 2021. He missed the cut after posting a score of 5-over.
    • When Brice Garnett won this tournament in 2024, he finished with a driving average of 287.7 (30th in the field), 71.43% driving accuracy (third), and 28.25 putts per round (24th).

    Wallace's recent history at the Puerto Rico Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    2/25/2021MC76-73+5

    Wallace's recent performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Wallace has an average finish of 49th.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five events.
    • Wallace has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
    • He has carded an average score of 5-under over his last five appearances.
    • Matt Wallace has averaged 300.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Wallace is averaging -3.039 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Wallace is averaging -2.648 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Wallace .

    Wallace's advanced stats and rankings

    • Wallace delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.246 last season (150th on TOUR). His average driving distance (298.7 yards) ranked 115th, while his 55.7% driving accuracy average ranked 167th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Wallace sported a 0.225 mark (60th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Wallace registered a 0.069 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which placed him 82nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 134th with a putts-per-round average of 29.31, and he ranked 31st by breaking par 26.48% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance115298.7300.0
    Greens in Regulation %4569.53%63.49%
    Putts Per Round13429.3130.0
    Par Breakers3126.48%19.44%
    Bogey Avoidance12815.19%17.06%

    Wallace's best finishes

    • Wallace teed off in 21 tournaments last season, securing one finish in the top five.
    • In those 21 tournaments, he had a 66.7% success rate in terms of making the cut (14 cuts made).
    • Last season Wallace's best performance came when he shot 20-under and finished fourth at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
    • Wallace's 354 points last season ranked him 112th in the FedExCup standings.

    Wallace's best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Wallace's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where his 2.178 mark ranked 20th in the field.
    • Wallace delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season at the RBC Canadian Open, ranking second in the field at 5.573. In that tournament, he finished 27th.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Wallace's best effort last season was at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, as he posted a 4.490 mark, which ranked him second in the field. He finished fourth in that event.
    • At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Wallace posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.826, which was his best last season. That ranked sixth in the field.
    • Wallace delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (9.433) at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson (May 2024), which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished fourth in that event.

    Wallace's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee150-0.246-0.978
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green600.225-0.071
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green240.2681.441
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting820.069-3.039
    Average Strokes Gained: Total700.317-2.648

    Wallace's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC73-74+3--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship1769-72-68-71-443
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC74-74+8--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans3664-71-64-73-163
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson463-66-67-68-20109
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic2072-64-70-67-1125
    May 16-19PGA Championship4370-65-71-72-615
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open2768-72-65-70-529
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC69-75E--
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish OpenMC68-72E--
    July 18-20The Open Championship4170-77-71-73+719
    July 25-283M Open2471-68-64-72-931
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship2869-66-70-66-928
    November 21-24The RSM Classic5370-68-71-70-3--
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance OpenMC77-77+10--
    February 6-9WM Phoenix Open4470-70-71-67-611
    February 20-23Mexico Open at VidantaWorldMC71-74+3--
    February 27 - March 2Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC72-66-4--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Wallace as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

