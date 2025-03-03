PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Martin Laird betting profile: Puerto Rico Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FL - DECEMBER 12: Martin Laird of Scotland plays his shot from the eighth tee during the first round of PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry on Dye's Valley Course at TPC Sawgrass on December 12, 2024 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FL - DECEMBER 12: Martin Laird of Scotland plays his shot from the eighth tee during the first round of PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry on Dye's Valley Course at TPC Sawgrass on December 12, 2024 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

    Martin Laird looks for better results in the 2025 Puerto Rico Open after he finished 10th shooting 15-under in this tournament in 2024.

    Latest odds for Laird at the Puerto Rico Open.

    The Puerto Rico Open tournament and course info

    • Date: March 6-9, 2025
    • Location: Rio Grande, PUR
    • Course: Grand Reserve Golf Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,506 yards
    • Purse: $4M
    • Previous winner: Brice Garnett

    At the Puerto Rico Open

    • Laird's average finish has been eighth, and his average score 15-under, over his last two appearances at the Puerto Rico Open.
    • Laird last participated in the Puerto Rico Open in 2024, finishing 10th with a score of 15-under.
    • With a driving average of 287.7 yards (30th in the field), a 71.43% driving accuracy (third), and 28.25 putts per round (24th), Brice Garnett captured the title in this tournament in 2024.

    Laird's recent history at the Puerto Rico Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/7/20241067-68-70-68-15
    2/20/2020667-69-63-75-14

    Laird's recent performances

    • Laird has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five tournaments.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
    • Over his last five events, Laird has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
    • He has carded an average score of 9-under over his last five tournaments.
    • Off the tee, Martin Laird has averaged 290.4 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Laird has an average of 0.949 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Laird is averaging -1.034 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Laird's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance168290.5290.4
    Greens in Regulation %4669.37%71.53%
    Putts Per Round11029.1429.4
    Par Breakers11623.69%23.26%
    Bogey Avoidance8414.12%13.54%

    Laird's best finishes

    • Laird took part in 26 tournaments last season, collecting two finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 26 events, he made the cut 13 times (50%).
    • Last season Laird's best performance came at the Puerto Rico Open. He shot 15-under and finished 10th in that event.
    • Laird compiled 196 points last season, which placed him 147th in the FedExCup standings.

    Laird's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee161-0.357-0.872
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green150-0.328-0.501
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green180.303-0.610
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting610.1640.949
    Average Strokes Gained: Total136-0.218-1.034

    Laird's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open1067-68-70-68-1535
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship5470-73-70-73-29
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open3169-71-68-68-424
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open5171-71-73-73E7
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC68-75-65--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson4867-66-72-67-129
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC69-72-1--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge3766-73-69-73+116
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC73-70+3--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC71-71-2--
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC69-75+2--
    July 25-283M OpenMC71-77+6--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC69-74+3--
    September 12-15Procore Championship4766-73-72-73-4--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship4867-65-73-72-11--
    October 10-13Black Desert ChampionshipMC70-68-4--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's OpenMC69-71-2--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology Championship4269-69-73-67-10--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda Championship3768-68-68-73-7--
    November 21-24The RSM Classic1769-66-69-68-10--
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance OpenMC76-81+13--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Laird as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.

