Martin Laird betting profile: Puerto Rico Open
1 Min Read
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FL - DECEMBER 12: Martin Laird of Scotland plays his shot from the eighth tee during the first round of PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry on Dye's Valley Course at TPC Sawgrass on December 12, 2024 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)
Martin Laird looks for better results in the 2025 Puerto Rico Open after he finished 10th shooting 15-under in this tournament in 2024.
The Puerto Rico Open tournament and course info
- Date: March 6-9, 2025
- Location: Rio Grande, PUR
- Course: Grand Reserve Golf Club
- Par: 72 / 7,506 yards
- Purse: $4M
- Previous winner: Brice Garnett
At the Puerto Rico Open
- Laird's average finish has been eighth, and his average score 15-under, over his last two appearances at the Puerto Rico Open.
- Laird last participated in the Puerto Rico Open in 2024, finishing 10th with a score of 15-under.
- With a driving average of 287.7 yards (30th in the field), a 71.43% driving accuracy (third), and 28.25 putts per round (24th), Brice Garnett captured the title in this tournament in 2024.
Laird's recent history at the Puerto Rico Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/7/2024
|10
|67-68-70-68
|-15
|2/20/2020
|6
|67-69-63-75
|-14
Laird's recent performances
- Laird has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five tournaments.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
- Over his last five events, Laird has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
- He has carded an average score of 9-under over his last five tournaments.
- Off the tee, Martin Laird has averaged 290.4 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Laird has an average of 0.949 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Laird is averaging -1.034 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Laird's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|168
|290.5
|290.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|46
|69.37%
|71.53%
|Putts Per Round
|110
|29.14
|29.4
|Par Breakers
|116
|23.69%
|23.26%
|Bogey Avoidance
|84
|14.12%
|13.54%
Laird's best finishes
- Laird took part in 26 tournaments last season, collecting two finishes in the top 10.
- In those 26 events, he made the cut 13 times (50%).
- Last season Laird's best performance came at the Puerto Rico Open. He shot 15-under and finished 10th in that event.
- Laird compiled 196 points last season, which placed him 147th in the FedExCup standings.
Laird's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|161
|-0.357
|-0.872
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|150
|-0.328
|-0.501
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|18
|0.303
|-0.610
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|61
|0.164
|0.949
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|136
|-0.218
|-1.034
Laird's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|10
|67-68-70-68
|-15
|35
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|54
|70-73-70-73
|-2
|9
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|31
|69-71-68-68
|-4
|24
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|51
|71-71-73-73
|E
|7
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|68-75
|-65
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|48
|67-66-72-67
|-12
|9
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|69-72
|-1
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|37
|66-73-69-73
|+1
|16
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|73-70
|+3
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|71-71
|-2
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|69-75
|+2
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|71-77
|+6
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|69-74
|+3
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|47
|66-73-72-73
|-4
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|48
|67-65-73-72
|-11
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|MC
|70-68
|-4
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|69-71
|-2
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|42
|69-69-73-67
|-10
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|37
|68-68-68-73
|-7
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|17
|69-66-69-68
|-10
|--
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|76-81
|+13
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Laird as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.