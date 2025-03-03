Martin Laird betting profile: Puerto Rico Open

Laird has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five tournaments.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.

Over his last five events, Laird has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.

He has carded an average score of 9-under over his last five tournaments.

Off the tee, Martin Laird has averaged 290.4 yards in his past five tournaments.

Laird has an average of 0.949 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.