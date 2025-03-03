Lanto Griffin betting profile: Puerto Rico Open

Griffin has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five appearances.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.

Griffin has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.

He has finished with an average score of -9 those three times he's made the cut.

In terms of driving distance, Lanto Griffin has averaged 306.3 yards in his past five starts.

Griffin is averaging 0.054 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.