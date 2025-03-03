PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Lanto Griffin betting profile: Puerto Rico Open

Lanto Griffin betting profile: Puerto Rico Open

    Lanto Griffin will compete March 6-9 in Rio Grande, PUR, at the 2025 Puerto Rico Open. In his last tournament he took 25th in the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, shooting 11-under at Vidanta Vallarta.

    Latest odds for Griffin at the Puerto Rico Open.

    The Puerto Rico Open tournament and course info

    • Date: March 6-9, 2025
    • Location: Rio Grande, PUR
    • Course: Grand Reserve Golf Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,506 yards
    • Purse: $4M
    • Previous winner: Brice Garnett

    At the Puerto Rico Open

    • Griffin is competing at the Puerto Rico Open for the first time in the past five years.
    • With a driving average of 287.7 yards (30th in the field), a 71.43% driving accuracy (third), and 28.25 putts per round (24th), Brice Garnett took him the title in this tournament in 2024.

    Griffin's recent performances

    • Griffin has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five appearances.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
    • Griffin has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
    • He has finished with an average score of -9 those three times he's made the cut.
    • In terms of driving distance, Lanto Griffin has averaged 306.3 yards in his past five starts.
    • Griffin is averaging 0.054 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Griffin has an average of 0.179 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Griffin .

    Griffin's advanced stats and rankings

    • Griffin put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.204 last season, which ranked 56th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (304.8 yards) ranked 58th, and his 62.1% driving accuracy average ranked 95th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Griffin ranked 76th on TOUR with a mark of 0.168.
    • On the greens, Griffin's -0.129 Strokes Gained: Putting mark placed him 123rd on TOUR last season, and his 30.19 putts-per-round average ranked 183rd. He broke par 25.62% of the time (51st).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance58304.8306.3
    Greens in Regulation %572.53%66.67%
    Putts Per Round18330.1928.9
    Par Breakers5125.62%23.61%
    Bogey Avoidance10714.81%14.58%

    Griffin's best finishes

    • Griffin played 22 tournaments last season, picking up one win and two finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 22 events, he made the cut 18 times, a success rate of 81.8%.
    • Last season Griffin's best performance came at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he took home the title with a score of 2-under.
    • Griffin accumulated 117 points last season, which placed him 171st in the FedExCup standings.

    Griffin's best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Griffin produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the ISCO Championship, ranking 14th in the field at 2.763. In that event, he finished 10th.
    • Griffin's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season came at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 5.228.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Griffin's best effort last season was at the Myrtle Beach Classic, where his 1.468 mark ranked 20th in the field.
    • At the Shriners Children's Open in October 2024, Griffin recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.915, his best mark last season. That ranked him sixth in the field (he finished 29th in that event).
    • Griffin delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (9.128) at the ISCO Championship in July 2024, a performance that ranked him 10th in the field.

    Griffin's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee560.2040.017
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green760.1680.979
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green174-0.377-0.871
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting123-0.1290.054
    Average Strokes Gained: Total122-0.1330.179

    Griffin's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open5771-68-69-72E5
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open5175-70-76-67E7
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship3673-66-71-69-912
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-68-4--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic6671-68-74-71E2
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open5168-71-72-68-17
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC68-76E--
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC71-69-2--
    July 11-14ISCO Championship1065-67-67-70-1935
    July 25-283M Open4468-66-76-68-612
    September 12-15Procore Championship6171-70-73-73-1--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship5470-67-70-69-8--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open2967-72-68-65-12--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology Championship6072-69-74-69-4--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda Championship1267-68-69-69-11--
    November 21-24The RSM Classic6868-72-72-73+3--
    January 9-12Sony Open in HawaiiMC73-71+4--
    January 16-19The American Express3471-67-66-71-1318
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance Open966-72-73-75-268
    February 6-9WM Phoenix OpenMC71-70-1--
    February 20-23Mexico Open at VidantaWorld2570-65-72-66-1131

    All stats in this article are accurate for Griffin as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

