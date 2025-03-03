Lanto Griffin betting profile: Puerto Rico Open
Lanto Griffin will compete March 6-9 in Rio Grande, PUR, at the 2025 Puerto Rico Open. In his last tournament he took 25th in the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, shooting 11-under at Vidanta Vallarta.
The Puerto Rico Open tournament and course info
- Date: March 6-9, 2025
- Location: Rio Grande, PUR
- Course: Grand Reserve Golf Club
- Par: 72 / 7,506 yards
- Purse: $4M
- Previous winner: Brice Garnett
At the Puerto Rico Open
- Griffin is competing at the Puerto Rico Open for the first time in the past five years.
- With a driving average of 287.7 yards (30th in the field), a 71.43% driving accuracy (third), and 28.25 putts per round (24th), Brice Garnett took him the title in this tournament in 2024.
Griffin's recent performances
- Griffin has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five appearances.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
- Griffin has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
- He has finished with an average score of -9 those three times he's made the cut.
- In terms of driving distance, Lanto Griffin has averaged 306.3 yards in his past five starts.
- Griffin is averaging 0.054 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Griffin has an average of 0.179 in his past five tournaments.
Griffin's advanced stats and rankings
- Griffin put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.204 last season, which ranked 56th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (304.8 yards) ranked 58th, and his 62.1% driving accuracy average ranked 95th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Griffin ranked 76th on TOUR with a mark of 0.168.
- On the greens, Griffin's -0.129 Strokes Gained: Putting mark placed him 123rd on TOUR last season, and his 30.19 putts-per-round average ranked 183rd. He broke par 25.62% of the time (51st).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|58
|304.8
|306.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|5
|72.53%
|66.67%
|Putts Per Round
|183
|30.19
|28.9
|Par Breakers
|51
|25.62%
|23.61%
|Bogey Avoidance
|107
|14.81%
|14.58%
Griffin's best finishes
- Griffin played 22 tournaments last season, picking up one win and two finishes in the top 10.
- In those 22 events, he made the cut 18 times, a success rate of 81.8%.
- Last season Griffin's best performance came at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he took home the title with a score of 2-under.
- Griffin accumulated 117 points last season, which placed him 171st in the FedExCup standings.
Griffin's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Griffin produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the ISCO Championship, ranking 14th in the field at 2.763. In that event, he finished 10th.
- Griffin's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season came at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 5.228.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Griffin's best effort last season was at the Myrtle Beach Classic, where his 1.468 mark ranked 20th in the field.
- At the Shriners Children's Open in October 2024, Griffin recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.915, his best mark last season. That ranked him sixth in the field (he finished 29th in that event).
- Griffin delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (9.128) at the ISCO Championship in July 2024, a performance that ranked him 10th in the field.
Griffin's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|56
|0.204
|0.017
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|76
|0.168
|0.979
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|174
|-0.377
|-0.871
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|123
|-0.129
|0.054
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|122
|-0.133
|0.179
Griffin's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|57
|71-68-69-72
|E
|5
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|51
|75-70-76-67
|E
|7
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|36
|73-66-71-69
|-9
|12
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-68
|-4
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|66
|71-68-74-71
|E
|2
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|51
|68-71-72-68
|-1
|7
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|68-76
|E
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-69
|-2
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|10
|65-67-67-70
|-19
|35
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|44
|68-66-76-68
|-6
|12
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|61
|71-70-73-73
|-1
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|54
|70-67-70-69
|-8
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|29
|67-72-68-65
|-12
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|60
|72-69-74-69
|-4
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|12
|67-68-69-69
|-11
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|68
|68-72-72-73
|+3
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|73-71
|+4
|--
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|34
|71-67-66-71
|-13
|18
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|9
|66-72-73-75
|-2
|68
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|February 20-23
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|25
|70-65-72-66
|-11
|31
All stats in this article are accurate for Griffin as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.