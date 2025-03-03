Kyle Stanley betting profile: Puerto Rico Open
After he finished 61st in this tournament in 2024, Kyle Stanley has a better finish in mind as he readies for play in the 2025 Puerto Rico Open in Rio Grande, PUR, March 6-9.
The Puerto Rico Open tournament and course info
- Date: March 6-9, 2025
- Location: Rio Grande, PUR
- Course: Grand Reserve Golf Club
- Par: 72 / 7,506 yards
- Purse: $4M
- Previous winner: Brice Garnett
At the Puerto Rico Open
- Over his last four trips to the Puerto Rico Open, Stanley has an average score of 9-under, with an average finish of 34th.
- In 2024, Stanley finished 61st (with a score of 6-under) in his most recent appearance at the Puerto Rico Open.
- When Brice Garnett won this tournament in 2024, he finished with a driving average of 287.7 (30th in the field), 71.43% driving accuracy (third), and 28.25 putts per round (24th).
Stanley's recent history at the Puerto Rico Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/7/2024
|61
|72-67-70-73
|-6
|3/2/2023
|54
|71-71-72-71
|-3
|3/3/2022
|16
|71-69-69-69
|-10
|2/20/2020
|3
|64-70-71-68
|-15
Stanley's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Stanley finished outside the top 20.
- He has made one cut over his last five tournaments.
- Stanley hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five appearances, with an average finish of 72nd.
- He posted a final score of -8 relative to par in his only made cut in his last five appearances.
- Kyle Stanley has averaged yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
Stanley's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|282.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|73.15%
|65.15%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|30.33
|29.7
|Par Breakers
|-
|19.44%
|21.72%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|13.89%
|18.18%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Stanley's best finishes
- Stanley played two tournaments last season, and he did not secure a top-10 finish.
- In those two tournaments, he made the cut on one occasion.
- Last season Stanley put up his best performance at the Puerto Rico Open at Grand Reserve Country Club. He shot 6-under and finished 61st (12 shots back of the winner).
- With 3 points last season, Stanley finished 232nd in the FedExCup standings.
Stanley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Stanley's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|61
|72-67-70-73
|-6
|3
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|69-76
|+1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Stanley as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.
