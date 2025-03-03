Kevin Velo betting profile: Puerto Rico Open
1 Min Read
COLLEGE GROVE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 17: A PGA Tour flag near the putting green during the final round of the Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation at The Grove on September 17, 2023 in College Grove, Tennessee. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)
Kevin Velo will compete at the 2025 Puerto Rico Open in Rio Grande, PUR, from March 6-9.
The Puerto Rico Open tournament and course info
- Date: March 6-9, 2025
- Location: Rio Grande, PUR
- Course: Grand Reserve Golf Club
- Par: 72 / 7,506 yards
- Purse: $4M
- Previous winner: Brice Garnett
At the Puerto Rico Open
- Velo is playing at the Puerto Rico Open for the first time in the past five years.
- With a driving average of 287.7 yards (30th in the field), a 71.43% driving accuracy (third), and 28.25 putts per round (24th), Brice Garnett took him the title in this tournament in 2024.
Velo's recent performances
- He has failed to make the cut in each of his last five tournaments.
- Velo has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
- Kevin Velo has averaged 306.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Velo is averaging -1.257 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Velo is averaging -2.704 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Velo's best Strokes Gained performances
Velo's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|72-68
|E
|--
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|76-70-69
|-1
|--
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|74-80
|+10
|--
|February 20-23
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|MC
|69-74
|+1
|--
|February 27 - March 2
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Velo as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.