Kevin Velo betting profile: Puerto Rico Open

He has failed to make the cut in each of his last five tournaments.

Velo has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.

Kevin Velo has averaged 306.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Velo is averaging -1.257 Strokes Gained: Putting.