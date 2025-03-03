PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Kevin Tway betting profile: Puerto Rico Open

Kevin Tway betting profile: Puerto Rico Open

    When he hits the links March 6-9, Kevin Tway will look to build upon his last performance in the Puerto Rico Open. In 2024, he shot 11-under and finished 32nd at Grand Reserve Country Club.

    Latest odds for Tway at the Puerto Rico Open.

    The Puerto Rico Open tournament and course info

    • Date: March 6-9, 2025
    • Location: Rio Grande, PUR
    • Course: Grand Reserve Golf Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,506 yards
    • Purse: $4M
    • Previous winner: Brice Garnett

    At the Puerto Rico Open

    • In his last two appearances at the Puerto Rico Open, Tway has an average finish of 32nd, and an average score of 11-under.
    • In Tway's most recent appearance at the Puerto Rico Open, in 2024, he finished 32nd after posting a score of 11-under.
    • When Brice Garnett won this tournament in 2024, he finished with a driving average of 287.7 (30th in the field), 71.43% driving accuracy (third), and 28.25 putts per round (24th).

    Tway's recent history at the Puerto Rico Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/7/20243271-65-71-70-11

    Tway's recent performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Tway has an average finish of 51st.
    • He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Tway has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 3-under in his last five tournaments.
    • In terms of driving distance, Kevin Tway has averaged 295.1 yards in his past five starts.
    • Tway is averaging 1.500 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Tway is averaging -1.629 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Tway's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance49306.2295.1
    Greens in Regulation %2770.28%55.56%
    Putts Per Round11929.2030.1
    Par Breakers13922.78%20.68%
    Bogey Avoidance4713.33%14.20%

    Tway's best finishes

    • Tway played 19 tournaments last season, earning one top-five finish and collecting two finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 19 events, he made the cut 13 times.
    • Last season Tway had his best performance at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he finished third with a score of 19-under (four shots back of the winner).
    • Tway's 285 points last season placed him 123rd in the FedExCup standings.

    Tway's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee640.177-0.646
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green174-0.565-0.862
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green470.171-1.621
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting280.3621.500
    Average Strokes Gained: Total940.145-1.629

    Tway's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open3271-65-71-70-1112
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC72-72+2--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship368-66-66-69-19105
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans1166-70-64-68-14231
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson969-66-64-67-1873
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship4373-71-74-72+617
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge2469-66-69-75-132
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open6870-67-75-73+53
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC70-73-1--
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC70-71-1--
    July 11-14ISCO Championship4567-69-68-72-126
    July 25-283M OpenMC71-71E--
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship5269-65-70-72-46
    September 12-15Procore Championship1370-66-71-72-9--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC68-71-5--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship3569-67-66-70-12--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology Championship5772-70-70-70-6--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC72-70E--
    November 21-24The RSM Classic4274-67-66-69-6--
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance Open5270-74-72-77+57

    All stats in this article are accurate for Tway as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

