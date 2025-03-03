Kevin Tway betting profile: Puerto Rico Open

In his last five tournaments, Tway has an average finish of 51st.

He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.

Tway has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.

He has an average score relative to par of 3-under in his last five tournaments.

In terms of driving distance, Kevin Tway has averaged 295.1 yards in his past five starts.

Tway is averaging 1.500 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.