Kevin Tway betting profile: Puerto Rico Open
1 Min Read
When he hits the links March 6-9, Kevin Tway will look to build upon his last performance in the Puerto Rico Open. In 2024, he shot 11-under and finished 32nd at Grand Reserve Country Club.
The Puerto Rico Open tournament and course info
- Date: March 6-9, 2025
- Location: Rio Grande, PUR
- Course: Grand Reserve Golf Club
- Par: 72 / 7,506 yards
- Purse: $4M
- Previous winner: Brice Garnett
At the Puerto Rico Open
- In his last two appearances at the Puerto Rico Open, Tway has an average finish of 32nd, and an average score of 11-under.
- In Tway's most recent appearance at the Puerto Rico Open, in 2024, he finished 32nd after posting a score of 11-under.
- When Brice Garnett won this tournament in 2024, he finished with a driving average of 287.7 (30th in the field), 71.43% driving accuracy (third), and 28.25 putts per round (24th).
Tway's recent history at the Puerto Rico Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/7/2024
|32
|71-65-71-70
|-11
Tway's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Tway has an average finish of 51st.
- He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Tway has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
- He has an average score relative to par of 3-under in his last five tournaments.
- In terms of driving distance, Kevin Tway has averaged 295.1 yards in his past five starts.
- Tway is averaging 1.500 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Tway is averaging -1.629 Strokes Gained: Total.
Tway's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|49
|306.2
|295.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|27
|70.28%
|55.56%
|Putts Per Round
|119
|29.20
|30.1
|Par Breakers
|139
|22.78%
|20.68%
|Bogey Avoidance
|47
|13.33%
|14.20%
Tway's best finishes
- Tway played 19 tournaments last season, earning one top-five finish and collecting two finishes in the top 10.
- In those 19 events, he made the cut 13 times.
- Last season Tway had his best performance at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he finished third with a score of 19-under (four shots back of the winner).
- Tway's 285 points last season placed him 123rd in the FedExCup standings.
Tway's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|64
|0.177
|-0.646
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|174
|-0.565
|-0.862
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|47
|0.171
|-1.621
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|28
|0.362
|1.500
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|94
|0.145
|-1.629
Tway's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|32
|71-65-71-70
|-11
|12
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|3
|68-66-66-69
|-19
|105
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|11
|66-70-64-68
|-142
|31
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|9
|69-66-64-67
|-18
|73
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|43
|73-71-74-72
|+6
|17
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|24
|69-66-69-75
|-1
|32
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|68
|70-67-75-73
|+5
|3
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|70-73
|-1
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|45
|67-69-68-72
|-12
|6
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|52
|69-65-70-72
|-4
|6
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|13
|70-66-71-72
|-9
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|68-71
|-5
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|35
|69-67-66-70
|-12
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|57
|72-70-70-70
|-6
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|72-70
|E
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|42
|74-67-66-69
|-6
|--
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|52
|70-74-72-77
|+5
|7
All stats in this article are accurate for Tway as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.