Kevin Chappell betting profile: Puerto Rico Open

In his last five events, Chappell has an average finish of 38th.

He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five events.

Over his last five appearances, Chappell has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.

He has carded an average score of 8-under over his last five events.

Kevin Chappell has averaged 287.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Chappell is averaging -5.559 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.