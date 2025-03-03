PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
8H AGO

Kevin Chappell betting profile: Puerto Rico Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Kevin Chappell hits the links March 6-9 in the 2025 Puerto Rico Open at Grand Reserve Golf Club following a 53rd-place finish in The RSM Classic his last time in competition.

    Latest odds for Chappell at the Puerto Rico Open.

    The Puerto Rico Open tournament and course info

    • Date: March 6-9, 2025
    • Location: Rio Grande, PUR
    • Course: Grand Reserve Golf Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,506 yards
    • Purse: $4M
    • Previous winner: Brice Garnett

    At the Puerto Rico Open

    • Over his last three trips to the Puerto Rico Open, Chappell has an average score of 12-under, with an average finish of 19th.
    • Chappell last played at the Puerto Rico Open in 2024, finishing 23rd with a score of 12-under.
    • With a driving average of 287.7 yards (30th in the field), a 71.43% driving accuracy (third), and 28.25 putts per round (24th), Brice Garnett brought home the title in this tournament in 2024.

    Chappell's recent history at the Puerto Rico Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/7/20242370-69-70-67-12
    3/2/20231571-71-68-67-11
    3/3/2022MC72-72E

    Chappell's recent performances

    • In his last five events, Chappell has an average finish of 38th.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five events.
    • Over his last five appearances, Chappell has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
    • He has carded an average score of 8-under over his last five events.
    • Kevin Chappell has averaged 287.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Chappell is averaging -5.559 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Chappell is averaging -1.483 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Chappell .

    Chappell's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance95300.7287.1
    Greens in Regulation %7068.25%33.01%
    Putts Per Round13229.3030.0
    Par Breakers12623.41%25.49%
    Bogey Avoidance6813.79%14.38%

    Chappell's best finishes

    • Chappell took part in 18 tournaments last season, and he did not secure a top-10 finish.
    • In those 18 events, he made the cut 11 times, a success rate of 61.1%.
    • Last season Chappell had his best performance at the World Wide Technology Championship at El Cardonal at Diamante. He shot 16-under and finished 12th (eight shots back of the winner).
    • Chappell ranked 167th in the FedExCup standings with 126 points last season.

    Chappell's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee128-0.112-0.771
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green145-0.3073.464
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green820.0631.383
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting860.058-5.559
    Average Strokes Gained: Total141-0.299-1.483

    Chappell's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open2370-69-70-67-1220
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC74-78+12--
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open3369-73-74-69-321
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC72-77+5--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC65-72-7--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson3068-67-72-63-1421
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC69-78+5--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC75-71+6--
    July 4-7John Deere Classic6164-73-72-67-84
    July 11-14ISCO Championship2568-67-65-73-1520
    July 25-283M Open6768-70-69-76-13
    September 12-15Procore Championship2670-71-70-69-8--
    October 10-13Black Desert ChampionshipMC67-71-4--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology Championship1275-65-66-66-16--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda Championship4774-65-67-73-5--
    November 21-24The RSM Classic5368-71-67-73-3--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Chappell as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

