Kevin Chappell betting profile: Puerto Rico Open
Kevin Chappell hits the links March 6-9 in the 2025 Puerto Rico Open at Grand Reserve Golf Club following a 53rd-place finish in The RSM Classic his last time in competition.
The Puerto Rico Open tournament and course info
- Date: March 6-9, 2025
- Location: Rio Grande, PUR
- Course: Grand Reserve Golf Club
- Par: 72 / 7,506 yards
- Purse: $4M
- Previous winner: Brice Garnett
At the Puerto Rico Open
- Over his last three trips to the Puerto Rico Open, Chappell has an average score of 12-under, with an average finish of 19th.
- Chappell last played at the Puerto Rico Open in 2024, finishing 23rd with a score of 12-under.
- With a driving average of 287.7 yards (30th in the field), a 71.43% driving accuracy (third), and 28.25 putts per round (24th), Brice Garnett brought home the title in this tournament in 2024.
Chappell's recent history at the Puerto Rico Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/7/2024
|23
|70-69-70-67
|-12
|3/2/2023
|15
|71-71-68-67
|-11
|3/3/2022
|MC
|72-72
|E
Chappell's recent performances
- In his last five events, Chappell has an average finish of 38th.
- He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five events.
- Over his last five appearances, Chappell has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
- He has carded an average score of 8-under over his last five events.
- Kevin Chappell has averaged 287.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Chappell is averaging -5.559 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Chappell is averaging -1.483 Strokes Gained: Total.
Chappell's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|95
|300.7
|287.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|70
|68.25%
|33.01%
|Putts Per Round
|132
|29.30
|30.0
|Par Breakers
|126
|23.41%
|25.49%
|Bogey Avoidance
|68
|13.79%
|14.38%
Chappell's best finishes
- Chappell took part in 18 tournaments last season, and he did not secure a top-10 finish.
- In those 18 events, he made the cut 11 times, a success rate of 61.1%.
- Last season Chappell had his best performance at the World Wide Technology Championship at El Cardonal at Diamante. He shot 16-under and finished 12th (eight shots back of the winner).
- Chappell ranked 167th in the FedExCup standings with 126 points last season.
Chappell's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|128
|-0.112
|-0.771
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|145
|-0.307
|3.464
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|82
|0.063
|1.383
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|86
|0.058
|-5.559
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|141
|-0.299
|-1.483
Chappell's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|23
|70-69-70-67
|-12
|20
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|74-78
|+12
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|33
|69-73-74-69
|-3
|21
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|72-77
|+5
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|65-72
|-7
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|30
|68-67-72-63
|-14
|21
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|69-78
|+5
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|75-71
|+6
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|61
|64-73-72-67
|-8
|4
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|25
|68-67-65-73
|-15
|20
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|67
|68-70-69-76
|-1
|3
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|26
|70-71-70-69
|-8
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|MC
|67-71
|-4
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|12
|75-65-66-66
|-16
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|47
|74-65-67-73
|-5
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|53
|68-71-67-73
|-3
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Chappell as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.