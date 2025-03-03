Carson Young betting profile: Puerto Rico Open
1 Min Read
KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE - MAY 12: Carson Young plays his shot from the eighth tee during the first round of the Visit Knoxville Open at Holston Hills Country Club on May 12, 2022 in Knoxville, Tennessee. (Photo by Eakin Howard/Getty Images)
When he takes the course March 6-9, Carson Young will aim to build upon his last performance at the Puerto Rico Open. In 2023, he shot 16-under and placed third at Grand Reserve Country Club.
The Puerto Rico Open tournament and course info
- Date: March 6-9, 2025
- Location: Rio Grande, PUR
- Course: Grand Reserve Golf Club
- Par: 72 / 7,506 yards
- Purse: $4M
- Previous winner: Brice Garnett
At the Puerto Rico Open
- Young's average finish has been third, and his average score 16-under, over his last two appearances at the Puerto Rico Open.
- Young finished third (with a score of 16-under) in his most recent go-round at the Puerto Rico Open (in 2023).
- Brice Garnett won this tournament in 2024, posting a driving average of 287.7 yards (30th in the field) with a 71.43% driving accuracy (third) and 28.25 putts per round (24th).
Young's recent history at the Puerto Rico Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/2/2023
|3
|63-67-71-71
|-16
|2/25/2021
|MC
|79-72
|+7
Young's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Young has an average finish of 43rd.
- He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Young has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments.
- In his last five events, his average score has been 9-under.
- Carson Young has averaged 293.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Young has an average of -0.686 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Young is averaging -1.598 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Young's advanced stats and rankings
- Young has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.328 this season (39th on TOUR). His average driving distance (297.3 yards) ranks 136th, while his 61.7% driving accuracy average ranks 59th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Young ranks 149th on TOUR, putting up an average of -0.469, while he ranks 107th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 68.06%.
- On the greens, Young has registered a -0.399 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 145th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 165th with a putts-per-round average of 29.81, and he ranks 165th by breaking par 19.79% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|136
|297.3
|293.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|107
|68.06%
|66.67%
|Putts Per Round
|165
|29.81
|30.1
|Par Breakers
|165
|19.79%
|19.44%
|Bogey Avoidance
|116
|13.54%
|13.10%
Young's best finishes
- Young, who has played six tournaments this season, is still looking for his first top-10 finish.
- In those six tournaments, he had a 33.3% success rate in terms of making the cut (two cuts made).
- Currently, Young sits 145th in the FedExCup standings with 32 points.
Young's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Young's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.183 (he missed the cut in that tournament).
- Young's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at The American Express in January 2025, as he posted a 3.841 mark, which ranked him sixth in the field. He finished 29th in that tournament.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Young's best mark this season was at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2025, as he posted a 0.823 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that event.
- At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2025, Young delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (5.964, which ranked seventh in the field). In that event, he finished 57th.
- Young delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.794) in January 2025 at The American Express, which ranked seventh in the field. He finished 29th in that event.
Young's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|39
|0.328
|0.660
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|149
|-0.469
|-1.310
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|123
|-0.099
|-0.261
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|145
|-0.399
|-0.686
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|145
|-0.639
|-1.598
Young's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|71-75
|+2
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|54
|71-70-73-71
|+1
|6
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|73-75
|+8
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|77-70
|+3
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|77-69
|+2
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|65-77
|-2
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|30
|67-69-68-66
|-14
|21
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|32
|69-69-67-70
|-9
|14
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|72-75
|+7
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|14
|68-69-67-68
|-8
|51
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|74-69
|-1
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|5
|67-65-66-63
|-23
|105
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|71-72
|-1
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|71
|68-72-76-69
|+1
|3
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|70-68
|-2
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|48
|70-68-69-70
|-11
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|11
|65-67-69-68
|-15
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|67-74
|-1
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|37
|69-68-68-69
|-6
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|2
|72-61-67-65
|-23
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|62
|68-72-70-73
|-1
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|35
|70-71-70-64
|-7
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|69-69
|-2
|--
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|29
|65-68-70-71
|-14
|27
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|76-78
|+10
|--
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|57
|71-69-71-69
|-4
|5
|February 20-23
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|MC
|74-73
|+5
|--
|February 27 - March 2
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|69-72
|-1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Young as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.