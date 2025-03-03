Carson Young betting profile: Puerto Rico Open

This season, Young's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.183 (he missed the cut in that tournament).

Young's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at The American Express in January 2025, as he posted a 3.841 mark, which ranked him sixth in the field. He finished 29th in that tournament.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Young's best mark this season was at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2025, as he posted a 0.823 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that event.

At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2025, Young delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (5.964, which ranked seventh in the field). In that event, he finished 57th.