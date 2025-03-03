PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
8H AGO

Carson Young betting profile: Puerto Rico Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE - MAY 12: Carson Young plays his shot from the eighth tee during the first round of the Visit Knoxville Open at Holston Hills Country Club on May 12, 2022 in Knoxville, Tennessee. (Photo by Eakin Howard/Getty Images)

    When he takes the course March 6-9, Carson Young will aim to build upon his last performance at the Puerto Rico Open. In 2023, he shot 16-under and placed third at Grand Reserve Country Club.

    Latest odds for Young at the Puerto Rico Open.

    The Puerto Rico Open tournament and course info

    • Date: March 6-9, 2025
    • Location: Rio Grande, PUR
    • Course: Grand Reserve Golf Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,506 yards
    • Purse: $4M
    • Previous winner: Brice Garnett

    At the Puerto Rico Open

    • Young's average finish has been third, and his average score 16-under, over his last two appearances at the Puerto Rico Open.
    • Young finished third (with a score of 16-under) in his most recent go-round at the Puerto Rico Open (in 2023).
    • Brice Garnett won this tournament in 2024, posting a driving average of 287.7 yards (30th in the field) with a 71.43% driving accuracy (third) and 28.25 putts per round (24th).

    Young's recent history at the Puerto Rico Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/2/2023363-67-71-71-16
    2/25/2021MC79-72+7

    Young's recent performances

    • In his last five appearances, Young has an average finish of 43rd.
    • He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Young has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments.
    • In his last five events, his average score has been 9-under.
    • Carson Young has averaged 293.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Young has an average of -0.686 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Young is averaging -1.598 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Young's advanced stats and rankings

    • Young has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.328 this season (39th on TOUR). His average driving distance (297.3 yards) ranks 136th, while his 61.7% driving accuracy average ranks 59th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Young ranks 149th on TOUR, putting up an average of -0.469, while he ranks 107th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 68.06%.
    • On the greens, Young has registered a -0.399 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 145th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 165th with a putts-per-round average of 29.81, and he ranks 165th by breaking par 19.79% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance136297.3293.9
    Greens in Regulation %10768.06%66.67%
    Putts Per Round16529.8130.1
    Par Breakers16519.79%19.44%
    Bogey Avoidance11613.54%13.10%

    Young's best finishes

    • Young, who has played six tournaments this season, is still looking for his first top-10 finish.
    • In those six tournaments, he had a 33.3% success rate in terms of making the cut (two cuts made).
    • Currently, Young sits 145th in the FedExCup standings with 32 points.

    Young's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Young's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.183 (he missed the cut in that tournament).
    • Young's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at The American Express in January 2025, as he posted a 3.841 mark, which ranked him sixth in the field. He finished 29th in that tournament.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Young's best mark this season was at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2025, as he posted a 0.823 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that event.
    • At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2025, Young delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (5.964, which ranked seventh in the field). In that event, he finished 57th.
    • Young delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.794) in January 2025 at The American Express, which ranked seventh in the field. He finished 29th in that event.

    Young's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee390.3280.660
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green149-0.469-1.310
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green123-0.099-0.261
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting145-0.399-0.686
    Average Strokes Gained: Total145-0.639-1.598

    Young's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC71-75+2--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship5471-70-73-71+16
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC73-75+8--
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC77-70+3--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC77-69+2--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC65-77-2--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson3067-69-68-66-1421
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic3269-69-67-70-914
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC72-75+7--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open1468-69-67-68-851
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC74-69-1--
    July 4-7John Deere Classic567-65-66-63-23105
    July 11-14ISCO ChampionshipMC71-72-1--
    July 25-283M Open7168-72-76-69+13
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC70-68-2--
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC73-72+1--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship4870-68-69-70-11--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship1165-67-69-68-15--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's OpenMC67-74-1--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP3769-68-68-69-6--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology Championship272-61-67-65-23--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda Championship6268-72-70-73-1--
    November 21-24The RSM Classic3570-71-70-64-7--
    January 9-12Sony Open in HawaiiMC69-69-2--
    January 16-19The American Express2965-68-70-71-1427
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance OpenMC76-78+10--
    February 6-9WM Phoenix Open5771-69-71-69-45
    February 20-23Mexico Open at VidantaWorldMC74-73+5--
    February 27 - March 2Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC69-72-1--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Young as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.

