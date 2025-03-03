Kaito Onishi betting profile: Puerto Rico Open
1 Min Read
Kaito Onishi hits the links in the 2025 Puerto Rico Open March 6-9. He is looking for better results than his last competition when he missed the cut at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld.
The Puerto Rico Open tournament and course info
- Date: March 6-9, 2025
- Location: Rio Grande, PUR
- Course: Grand Reserve Golf Club
- Par: 72 / 7,506 yards
- Purse: $4M
- Previous winner: Brice Garnett
At the Puerto Rico Open
- This is Onishi's first time playing at the Puerto Rico Open in the past five years.
- When Brice Garnett won this tournament in 2024, he finished with a driving average of 287.7 (30th in the field), 71.43% driving accuracy (third), and 28.25 putts per round (24th).
Onishi's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Onishi has not finished in the top 20.
- He has made one cut over his last five tournaments.
- Onishi has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five tournaments.
- He posted a final score of 16 relative to par in his only made cut in his last five tournaments.
- In terms of driving distance, Kaito Onishi has averaged 295.4 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Onishi is averaging 0.033 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Onishi is averaging -5.647 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Onishi's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|273.0
|295.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|52.78%
|58.97%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|29.25
|28.1
|Par Breakers
|-
|16.67%
|19.23%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|23.61%
|17.95%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Onishi's best finishes
- Onishi did not secure a top-10 finish last season (he played one tournament).
- Last season Onishi's best performance came at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP. He shot 16-over and finished 77th in that event.
Onishi's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Onishi's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP in October 2024, as he ranked 77th in the field with a mark of -9.221.
- Onishi posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP (October 2024), ranking 75th in the field with a mark of -7.305.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Onishi's best mark last season was at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP in October 2024, as he ranked 69th in the field with a mark of -2.756.
- At the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP in October 2024, Onishi delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of -2.175, which was his best last season. That ranked 55th in the field.
- Onishi posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (-21.456) at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP (October 2024), which ranked him 77th in the field. He finished 77th in that event.
Onishi's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-2.255
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-2.935
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-0.490
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.033
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-5.647
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Onishi's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|77
|75-77-70-74
|+16
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|72-67
|-1
|--
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|70-70-74
|-2
|--
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|74-73
|+3
|--
|February 20-23
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|MC
|71-69
|-2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Onishi as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.
