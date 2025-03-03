PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
8H AGO

Kaito Onishi betting profile: Puerto Rico Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Kaito Onishi betting profile: Puerto Rico Open

    Kaito Onishi hits the links in the 2025 Puerto Rico Open March 6-9. He is looking for better results than his last competition when he missed the cut at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld.

    Latest odds for Onishi at the Puerto Rico Open.

    The Puerto Rico Open tournament and course info

    • Date: March 6-9, 2025
    • Location: Rio Grande, PUR
    • Course: Grand Reserve Golf Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,506 yards
    • Purse: $4M
    • Previous winner: Brice Garnett

    At the Puerto Rico Open

    • This is Onishi's first time playing at the Puerto Rico Open in the past five years.
    • When Brice Garnett won this tournament in 2024, he finished with a driving average of 287.7 (30th in the field), 71.43% driving accuracy (third), and 28.25 putts per round (24th).

    Onishi's recent performances

    • In his last five appearances, Onishi has not finished in the top 20.
    • He has made one cut over his last five tournaments.
    • Onishi has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five tournaments.
    • He posted a final score of 16 relative to par in his only made cut in his last five tournaments.
    • In terms of driving distance, Kaito Onishi has averaged 295.4 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Onishi is averaging 0.033 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Onishi is averaging -5.647 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Onishi .

    Onishi's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance-273.0295.4
    Greens in Regulation %-52.78%58.97%
    Putts Per Round-29.2528.1
    Par Breakers-16.67%19.23%
    Bogey Avoidance-23.61%17.95%

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Onishi's best finishes

    • Onishi did not secure a top-10 finish last season (he played one tournament).
    • Last season Onishi's best performance came at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP. He shot 16-over and finished 77th in that event.

    Onishi's best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Onishi's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP in October 2024, as he ranked 77th in the field with a mark of -9.221.
    • Onishi posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP (October 2024), ranking 75th in the field with a mark of -7.305.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Onishi's best mark last season was at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP in October 2024, as he ranked 69th in the field with a mark of -2.756.
    • At the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP in October 2024, Onishi delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of -2.175, which was his best last season. That ranked 55th in the field.
    • Onishi posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (-21.456) at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP (October 2024), which ranked him 77th in the field. He finished 77th in that event.

    Onishi's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---2.255
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---2.935
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green---0.490
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.033
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---5.647

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Onishi's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP7775-77-70-74+16--
    January 9-12Sony Open in HawaiiMC72-67-1--
    January 16-19The American ExpressMC70-70-74-2--
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance OpenMC74-73+3--
    February 20-23Mexico Open at VidantaWorldMC71-69-2--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Onishi as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

