K.H. Lee betting profile: Puerto Rico Open
1 Min Read
SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 06: K.H. Lee of South Korea plays his shot from the 11th tee during the first round of the WM Phoenix Open 2025 at TPC Scottsdale on February 06, 2025 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
K.H. Lee finished 14th in the Puerto Rico Open in 2020, shooting a 12-under on the par-72 course. His sights are set higher March 6-9 in Rio Grande, PUR, at Grand Reserve Golf Club .
The Puerto Rico Open tournament and course info
- Date: March 6-9, 2025
- Location: Rio Grande, PUR
- Course: Grand Reserve Golf Club
- Par: 72 / 7,506 yards
- Purse: $4M
- Previous winner: Brice Garnett
At the Puerto Rico Open
- Lee's average finish has been 25th, and his average score 9-under, over his last two appearances at the Puerto Rico Open.
- Lee finished 14th (with a score of 12-under) in his most recent appearance at the Puerto Rico Open (in 2020).
- Brice Garnett won this tournament in 2024, posting a driving average of 287.7 yards (30th in the field) with a 71.43% driving accuracy (third) and 28.25 putts per round (24th).
Lee's recent history at the Puerto Rico Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|2/20/2020
|14
|70-69-70-67
|-12
Lee's recent performances
- Lee has finished in the top 10 once over his last five appearances.
- He's made the cut in two of his last five tournaments.
- Lee has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has carded an average score of 2-under over his last five events.
- K.H. Lee has averaged 301.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Lee is averaging 0.437 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Lee is averaging 0.130 Strokes Gained: Total.
Lee's advanced stats and rankings
- Lee has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.051 this season, which ranks 88th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (304.1 yards) ranks 85th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Lee sports a -0.363 average that ranks 142nd on TOUR. He ranks 154th with a 64.71% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Lee has registered a -0.233 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 129th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 87th with a putts-per-round average of 28.94, and he ranks 111th by breaking par 22.22% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|85
|304.1
|301.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|154
|64.71%
|64.81%
|Putts Per Round
|87
|28.94
|28.8
|Par Breakers
|111
|22.22%
|22.96%
|Bogey Avoidance
|152
|15.36%
|14.44%
Lee's best finishes
- Lee has participated in six tournaments this season, and while he hasn't won any of them, he has come away with one finish in the top-10.
- In those six events, he made the cut two times (33.3%).
- Currently, Lee has 71 points, ranking him 108th in the FedExCup standings.
Lee's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Lee's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in January 2025 at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 3.165. He finished ninth in that event.
- Lee's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.129 (he missed the cut in that tournament).
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lee's best mark this season was at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2025, as he ranked 14th in the field with a mark of 2.769.
- At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2025, Lee delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (5.351), which ranked seventh in the field.
- Lee posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.115) at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2025. That ranked fourth in the field.
Lee's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|88
|0.051
|-0.130
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|142
|-0.363
|-0.421
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|80
|0.070
|0.244
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|129
|-0.233
|0.437
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|136
|-0.476
|0.130
Lee's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|75-76
|+7
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|9
|71-67-70-69
|-7
|78
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|31
|68-72-68-68
|-4
|24
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|77-75
|+8
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|40
|71-66-70-73
|-8
|9
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|11
|66-68-62-72
|-20
|31
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|59
|66-67-71-71
|-9
|5
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|W/D
|74-66
|+3
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|32
|71-68-71-70
|E
|22
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|73-71
|+4
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|72-69
|-3
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|66-72
|-4
|--
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|W/D
|74
|+4
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|9
|67-69-68-68
|-12
|75
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|41
|68-67-68-71
|-6
|14
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|77-72
|+5
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|23
|68-67-69-68
|-16
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|46
|67-69-71-68
|-9
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|5
|66-69-65-66
|-18
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|63
|66-70-71-72
|-1
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|74-72
|+2
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|73-74
|+5
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|69-73
|E
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|73-72
|+5
|--
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|70-74-65
|-7
|--
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|9
|67-76-68-75
|-2
|68
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|67
|73-67-71-72
|-1
|4
|February 20-23
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|MC
|72-68
|-2
|--
|February 27 - March 2
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Lee as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.