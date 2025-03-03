PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
8H AGO

K.H. Lee betting profile: Puerto Rico Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 06: K.H. Lee of South Korea plays his shot from the 11th tee during the first round of the WM Phoenix Open 2025 at TPC Scottsdale on February 06, 2025 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 06: K.H. Lee of South Korea plays his shot from the 11th tee during the first round of the WM Phoenix Open 2025 at TPC Scottsdale on February 06, 2025 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

    K.H. Lee finished 14th in the Puerto Rico Open in 2020, shooting a 12-under on the par-72 course. His sights are set higher March 6-9 in Rio Grande, PUR, at Grand Reserve Golf Club .

    Latest odds for Lee at the Puerto Rico Open.

    The Puerto Rico Open tournament and course info

    • Date: March 6-9, 2025
    • Location: Rio Grande, PUR
    • Course: Grand Reserve Golf Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,506 yards
    • Purse: $4M
    • Previous winner: Brice Garnett

    At the Puerto Rico Open

    • Lee's average finish has been 25th, and his average score 9-under, over his last two appearances at the Puerto Rico Open.
    • Lee finished 14th (with a score of 12-under) in his most recent appearance at the Puerto Rico Open (in 2020).
    • Brice Garnett won this tournament in 2024, posting a driving average of 287.7 yards (30th in the field) with a 71.43% driving accuracy (third) and 28.25 putts per round (24th).

    Lee's recent history at the Puerto Rico Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    2/20/20201470-69-70-67-12

    Lee's recent performances

    • Lee has finished in the top 10 once over his last five appearances.
    • He's made the cut in two of his last five tournaments.
    • Lee has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He has carded an average score of 2-under over his last five events.
    • K.H. Lee has averaged 301.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Lee is averaging 0.437 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Lee is averaging 0.130 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Lee's advanced stats and rankings

    • Lee has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.051 this season, which ranks 88th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (304.1 yards) ranks 85th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Lee sports a -0.363 average that ranks 142nd on TOUR. He ranks 154th with a 64.71% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Lee has registered a -0.233 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 129th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 87th with a putts-per-round average of 28.94, and he ranks 111th by breaking par 22.22% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance85304.1301.6
    Greens in Regulation %15464.71%64.81%
    Putts Per Round8728.9428.8
    Par Breakers11122.22%22.96%
    Bogey Avoidance15215.36%14.44%

    Lee's best finishes

    • Lee has participated in six tournaments this season, and while he hasn't won any of them, he has come away with one finish in the top-10.
    • In those six events, he made the cut two times (33.3%).
    • Currently, Lee has 71 points, ranking him 108th in the FedExCup standings.

    Lee's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Lee's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in January 2025 at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 3.165. He finished ninth in that event.
    • Lee's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.129 (he missed the cut in that tournament).
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lee's best mark this season was at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2025, as he ranked 14th in the field with a mark of 2.769.
    • At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2025, Lee delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (5.351), which ranked seventh in the field.
    • Lee posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.115) at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2025. That ranked fourth in the field.

    Lee's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee880.051-0.130
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green142-0.363-0.421
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green800.0700.244
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting129-0.2330.437
    Average Strokes Gained: Total136-0.4760.130

    Lee's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC75-76+7--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship971-67-70-69-778
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open3168-72-68-68-424
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC77-75+8--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship4071-66-70-73-89
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans1166-68-62-72-2031
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson5966-67-71-71-95
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipW/D74-66+3--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge3271-68-71-70E22
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC73-71+4--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC72-69-3--
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC66-72-4--
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish OpenW/D74+4--
    July 25-283M Open967-69-68-68-1275
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship4168-67-68-71-614
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC77-72+5--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship2368-67-69-68-16--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship4667-69-71-68-9--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open566-69-65-66-18--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP6366-70-71-72-1--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC74-72+2--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC73-74+5--
    November 21-24The RSM ClassicMC69-73E--
    January 9-12Sony Open in HawaiiMC73-72+5--
    January 16-19The American ExpressMC70-74-65-7--
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance Open967-76-68-75-268
    February 6-9WM Phoenix Open6773-67-71-72-14
    February 20-23Mexico Open at VidantaWorldMC72-68-2--
    February 27 - March 2Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC70-70-2--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Lee as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

