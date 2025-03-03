K.H. Lee betting profile: Puerto Rico Open

This season, Lee's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in January 2025 at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 3.165. He finished ninth in that event.

Lee's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.129 (he missed the cut in that tournament).

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lee's best mark this season was at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2025, as he ranked 14th in the field with a mark of 2.769.

At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2025, Lee delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (5.351), which ranked seventh in the field.