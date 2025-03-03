Joseph Bramlett betting profile: Puerto Rico Open

In his last five tournaments, Bramlett has an average finish of 29th.

He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five events.

Over his last five events, Bramlett has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.

He has an average score relative to par of 6-under in his last five tournaments.

Joseph Bramlett has averaged 313.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Bramlett has an average of 0.440 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.