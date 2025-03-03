Joseph Bramlett betting profile: Puerto Rico Open
1 Min Read
Joseph Bramlett looks to improve upon his 28th-place finish in 2022's tournament when he hits the links in the 2025 Puerto Rico Open at Grand Reserve Golf Club March 6-9.
The Puerto Rico Open tournament and course info
- Date: March 6-9, 2025
- Location: Rio Grande, PUR
- Course: Grand Reserve Golf Club
- Par: 72 / 7,506 yards
- Purse: $4M
- Previous winner: Brice Garnett
At the Puerto Rico Open
- Over his last three trips to the Puerto Rico Open, Bramlett has an average score of 9-under, with an average finish of 29th.
- In Bramlett's most recent appearance at the Puerto Rico Open, in 2022, he finished 28th after posting a score of 8-under.
- Brice Garnett won this tournament in 2024, posting a driving average of 287.7 yards (30th in the field) with a 71.43% driving accuracy (third) and 28.25 putts per round (24th).
Bramlett's recent history at the Puerto Rico Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/3/2022
|28
|72-69-70-69
|-8
|2/25/2021
|49
|71-72-73-67
|-5
|2/20/2020
|9
|71-67-69-68
|-13
Bramlett's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Bramlett has an average finish of 29th.
- He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five events.
- Over his last five events, Bramlett has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
- He has an average score relative to par of 6-under in his last five tournaments.
- Joseph Bramlett has averaged 313.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Bramlett has an average of 0.440 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Bramlett has an average of 2.018 in his past five tournaments.
Bramlett's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|17
|311.0
|313.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|37
|69.91%
|26.04%
|Putts Per Round
|173
|29.83
|30.0
|Par Breakers
|113
|23.74%
|19.79%
|Bogey Avoidance
|75
|13.89%
|13.19%
Bramlett's best finishes
- Bramlett played 28 tournaments last season, and he did not secure a top-10 finish.
- In those 28 tournaments, he made the cut on 17 occasions.
- Last season Bramlett put up his best performance at the Valspar Championship at Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course). He shot 4-under and finished 17th (eight shots back of the winner).
- With 187 points last season, Bramlett finished 149th in the FedExCup standings.
Bramlett's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|26
|0.355
|-0.296
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|90
|0.103
|1.134
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|32
|0.230
|0.741
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|173
|-0.472
|0.440
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|87
|0.216
|2.018
Bramlett's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|77-71
|+4
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|17
|71-68-69-72
|-4
|43
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|36
|71-70-68-68
|-3
|16
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|72-75
|+3
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|72-69
|-3
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|67-71
|-4
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|26
|68-66-68-72
|-10
|19
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|37
|69-70-72-70
|+1
|16
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|51
|68-72-69-70
|-1
|7
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|74-70
|E
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|73-68
|-1
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|69-72
|-3
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|37
|70-70-69-68
|-7
|16
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|67-71
|-2
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|73-71
|E
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|63
|69-67-72-72
|-8
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|21
|65-68-68-69
|-14
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|52
|64-75-70-70
|-5
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|58
|71-71-71-70
|-5
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|29
|66-72-67-71
|-8
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|35
|69-71-64-71
|-7
|--
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|71-76
|+3
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Bramlett as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.