PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
8H AGO

Joseph Bramlett betting profile: Puerto Rico Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Joseph Bramlett betting profile: Puerto Rico Open

    Joseph Bramlett looks to improve upon his 28th-place finish in 2022's tournament when he hits the links in the 2025 Puerto Rico Open at Grand Reserve Golf Club March 6-9.

    Latest odds for Bramlett at the Puerto Rico Open.

    The Puerto Rico Open tournament and course info

    • Date: March 6-9, 2025
    • Location: Rio Grande, PUR
    • Course: Grand Reserve Golf Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,506 yards
    • Purse: $4M
    • Previous winner: Brice Garnett

    At the Puerto Rico Open

    • Over his last three trips to the Puerto Rico Open, Bramlett has an average score of 9-under, with an average finish of 29th.
    • In Bramlett's most recent appearance at the Puerto Rico Open, in 2022, he finished 28th after posting a score of 8-under.
    • Brice Garnett won this tournament in 2024, posting a driving average of 287.7 yards (30th in the field) with a 71.43% driving accuracy (third) and 28.25 putts per round (24th).

    Bramlett's recent history at the Puerto Rico Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/3/20222872-69-70-69-8
    2/25/20214971-72-73-67-5
    2/20/2020971-67-69-68-13

    Bramlett's recent performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Bramlett has an average finish of 29th.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five events.
    • Over his last five events, Bramlett has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 6-under in his last five tournaments.
    • Joseph Bramlett has averaged 313.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Bramlett has an average of 0.440 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Bramlett has an average of 2.018 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Bramlett .

    Bramlett's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance17311.0313.8
    Greens in Regulation %3769.91%26.04%
    Putts Per Round17329.8330.0
    Par Breakers11323.74%19.79%
    Bogey Avoidance7513.89%13.19%

    Bramlett's best finishes

    • Bramlett played 28 tournaments last season, and he did not secure a top-10 finish.
    • In those 28 tournaments, he made the cut on 17 occasions.
    • Last season Bramlett put up his best performance at the Valspar Championship at Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course). He shot 4-under and finished 17th (eight shots back of the winner).
    • With 187 points last season, Bramlett finished 149th in the FedExCup standings.

    Bramlett's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee260.355-0.296
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green900.1031.134
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green320.2300.741
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting173-0.4720.440
    Average Strokes Gained: Total870.2162.018

    Bramlett's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC77-71+4--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship1771-68-69-72-443
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open3671-70-68-68-316
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC72-75+3--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC72-69-3--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC67-71-4--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic2668-66-68-72-1019
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge3769-70-72-70+116
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open5168-72-69-70-17
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC74-70E--
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC73-68-1--
    July 11-14ISCO ChampionshipMC69-72-3--
    July 25-283M Open3770-70-69-68-716
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC67-71-2--
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC73-71E--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship6369-67-72-72-8--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship2165-68-68-69-14--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open5264-75-70-70-5--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology Championship5871-71-71-70-5--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda Championship2966-72-67-71-8--
    November 21-24The RSM Classic3569-71-64-71-7--
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance OpenMC71-76+3--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Bramlett as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Official

    Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    1

    USA
    J. Highsmith
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -7

    T2

    USA
    J. Bridgeman
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -7

    T2

    USA
    J. Spaun
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -5

    T4

    USA
    M. McGreevy
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -4

    T4

    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -2

    T6

    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -1

    T6

    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    +1

    T6

    USA
    M. Kim
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    E

    T9

    RSA
    E. van Rooyen
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -6

    T9

    USA
    J. Spieth
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -3

    T11

    USA
    M. Greyserman
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -5

    T11

    IRL
    S. Lowry
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -4

    T11

    AUS
    M. Lee
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -4

    T11

    USA
    A. Putnam
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -3

    T11

    USA
    B. Garnett
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -2
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW