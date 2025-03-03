Jonathan Byrd betting profile: Puerto Rico Open

In his last five tournaments, Byrd has an average finish of 50th.

He's made the cut in four of his last five tournaments.

Byrd has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.

He has an average score relative to par of 5-under in his last five events.

In terms of driving distance, Jonathan Byrd has averaged 286.7 yards in his past five starts.

Byrd is averaging 3.302 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.