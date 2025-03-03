PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
8H AGO

Jonathan Byrd betting profile: Puerto Rico Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Jonathan Byrd betting profile: Puerto Rico Open

    Jonathan Byrd enters the 2025 Puerto Rico Open March 6-9 coming off a 49th-place finish in the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld in his most recent competition.

    Latest odds for Byrd at the Puerto Rico Open.

    The Puerto Rico Open tournament and course info

    • Date: March 6-9, 2025
    • Location: Rio Grande, PUR
    • Course: Grand Reserve Golf Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,506 yards
    • Purse: $4M
    • Previous winner: Brice Garnett

    At the Puerto Rico Open

    • Byrd's average finish has been 46th, and his average score 5-under, over his last six appearances at the Puerto Rico Open.
    • Byrd last participated in the Puerto Rico Open in 2024, missing the cut with a score of 2-over.
    • Brice Garnett won this tournament in 2024, posting a driving average of 287.7 yards (30th in the field) with a 71.43% driving accuracy (third) and 28.25 putts per round (24th).

    Byrd's recent history at the Puerto Rico Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/7/2024MC71-75+2
    3/2/20234872-71-69-72-4
    2/25/20213972-68-72-70-6
    2/20/2020MC69-76+1

    Byrd's recent performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Byrd has an average finish of 50th.
    • He's made the cut in four of his last five tournaments.
    • Byrd has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 5-under in his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Jonathan Byrd has averaged 286.7 yards in his past five starts.
    • Byrd is averaging 3.302 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Byrd is averaging 1.795 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Byrd .

    Byrd's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance-277.9286.7
    Greens in Regulation %-71.03%68.21%
    Putts Per Round-29.8629.1
    Par Breakers-20.24%19.14%
    Bogey Avoidance-13.10%12.04%

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Byrd's best finishes

    • Byrd, who took part in six tournaments last season, failed to finish in the top 10 in every event.
    • In those six events, he made the cut two times, a success rate of 33.3%.
    • Last season Byrd's best performance came at The RSM Classic, where he shot 6-under and finished 42nd.
    • With 5 points last season, Byrd finished 227th in the FedExCup standings.

    Byrd's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---3.918
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--1.412
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green--1.000
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--3.302
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--1.795

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Byrd's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 7-10Puerto Rico OpenMC71-75+2--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC71-74+1--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC68-72-68--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC72-71+1--
    July 11-14ISCO Championship5070-65-71-71-115
    November 21-24The RSM Classic4269-72-68-67-6--
    February 20-23Mexico Open at VidantaWorld4971-67-72-67-78

    All stats in this article are accurate for Byrd as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

