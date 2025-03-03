Jonathan Byrd betting profile: Puerto Rico Open
1 Min Read
Jonathan Byrd enters the 2025 Puerto Rico Open March 6-9 coming off a 49th-place finish in the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld in his most recent competition.
The Puerto Rico Open tournament and course info
- Date: March 6-9, 2025
- Location: Rio Grande, PUR
- Course: Grand Reserve Golf Club
- Par: 72 / 7,506 yards
- Purse: $4M
- Previous winner: Brice Garnett
At the Puerto Rico Open
- Byrd's average finish has been 46th, and his average score 5-under, over his last six appearances at the Puerto Rico Open.
- Byrd last participated in the Puerto Rico Open in 2024, missing the cut with a score of 2-over.
- Brice Garnett won this tournament in 2024, posting a driving average of 287.7 yards (30th in the field) with a 71.43% driving accuracy (third) and 28.25 putts per round (24th).
Byrd's recent history at the Puerto Rico Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/7/2024
|MC
|71-75
|+2
|3/2/2023
|48
|72-71-69-72
|-4
|2/25/2021
|39
|72-68-72-70
|-6
|2/20/2020
|MC
|69-76
|+1
Byrd's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Byrd has an average finish of 50th.
- He's made the cut in four of his last five tournaments.
- Byrd has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
- He has an average score relative to par of 5-under in his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Jonathan Byrd has averaged 286.7 yards in his past five starts.
- Byrd is averaging 3.302 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Byrd is averaging 1.795 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Byrd's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|277.9
|286.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|71.03%
|68.21%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|29.86
|29.1
|Par Breakers
|-
|20.24%
|19.14%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|13.10%
|12.04%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Byrd's best finishes
- Byrd, who took part in six tournaments last season, failed to finish in the top 10 in every event.
- In those six events, he made the cut two times, a success rate of 33.3%.
- Last season Byrd's best performance came at The RSM Classic, where he shot 6-under and finished 42nd.
- With 5 points last season, Byrd finished 227th in the FedExCup standings.
Byrd's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-3.918
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|1.412
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|1.000
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|3.302
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|1.795
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Byrd's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|71-75
|+2
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|71-74
|+1
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|68-72
|-68
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|50
|70-65-71-71
|-11
|5
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|42
|69-72-68-67
|-6
|--
|February 20-23
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|49
|71-67-72-67
|-7
|8
All stats in this article are accurate for Byrd as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.