John Pak betting profile: Puerto Rico Open

Pak has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five tournaments.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.

Over his last five events, Pak has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.

He has an average score of 3-over across his last five events.

John Pak has averaged 289.2 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Pak is averaging -1.021 Strokes Gained: Putting.