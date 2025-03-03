John Pak betting profile: Puerto Rico Open
1 Min Read
SAN DIEGO, CA - JANUARY 29: PGA TOUR logo is seen during the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines South on January 29, 2021 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)
In his last competition at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, John Pak carded a 17th-place finish, and he heads into the 2025 Puerto Rico Open looking for better results.
The Puerto Rico Open tournament and course info
- Date: March 6-9, 2025
- Location: Rio Grande, PUR
- Course: Grand Reserve Golf Club
- Par: 72 / 7,506 yards
- Purse: $4M
- Previous winner: Brice Garnett
At the Puerto Rico Open
- Pak is playing at the Puerto Rico Open for the first time in the past five years.
- When Brice Garnett won this tournament in 2024, he finished with a driving average of 287.7 (30th in the field), 71.43% driving accuracy (third), and 28.25 putts per round (24th).
Pak's recent performances
- Pak has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five tournaments.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
- Over his last five events, Pak has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
- He has an average score of 3-over across his last five events.
- John Pak has averaged 289.2 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Pak is averaging -1.021 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Pak is averaging -2.492 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Pak's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|289.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|%
|65.69%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|29.7
|Par Breakers
|-
|%
|16.67%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|%
|13.40%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Pak's best finishes
- Pak played one tournament last season, and he didn't finish in the top 10.
Pak's best Strokes Gained performances
Pak's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.894
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.104
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-0.474
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-1.021
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-2.492
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Pak's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|71-73
|+4
|--
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|67-67-76
|-6
|--
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|56
|67-78-74-75
|+6
|5
|February 20-23
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|17
|68-67-68-69
|-12
|44
All stats in this article are accurate for Pak as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.