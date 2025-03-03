Jimmy Walker betting profile: Puerto Rico Open

In his last five events, Walker has not finished in the top 20.

He's qualified for the weekend in one of his last five tournaments.

Walker hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five tournaments, with an average finish of 50th.

He finished with a score of 6-under in his only made cut over his last five tournaments.

Jimmy Walker has averaged 304.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Walker is averaging -2.627 Strokes Gained: Putting.