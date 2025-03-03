Jimmy Walker betting profile: Puerto Rico Open
At the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Jimmy Walker struggled, missing the cut at Detroit Golf Club. He is aiming for a better outcome in Rio Grande, PUR, at the 2025 Puerto Rico Open from March 6-9.
The Puerto Rico Open tournament and course info
- Date: March 6-9, 2025
- Location: Rio Grande, PUR
- Course: Grand Reserve Golf Club
- Par: 72 / 7,506 yards
- Purse: $4M
- Previous winner: Brice Garnett
At the Puerto Rico Open
- In the past five years, this is Walker's first time playing at the Puerto Rico Open.
- With a driving average of 287.7 yards (30th in the field), a 71.43% driving accuracy (third), and 28.25 putts per round (24th), Brice Garnett captured the title in this tournament in 2024.
Walker's recent performances
- In his last five events, Walker has not finished in the top 20.
- He's qualified for the weekend in one of his last five tournaments.
- Walker hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five tournaments, with an average finish of 50th.
- He finished with a score of 6-under in his only made cut over his last five tournaments.
- Jimmy Walker has averaged 304.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Walker is averaging -2.627 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Walker has an average of -4.947 in his past five tournaments.
Walker's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|304.0
|304.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|60.07%
|63.89%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|30.06
|30.2
|Par Breakers
|-
|15.63%
|17.59%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|20.83%
|17.59%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Walker's best finishes
- Walker did not post a top-10 finish last season (he played seven tournaments).
- In those seven events, he made the cut one time (14.3%).
- Last season Walker had his best performance at the Corales Puntacana Championship at Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course). He shot 6-under and finished 50th (17 shots back of the winner).
- Walker accumulated 5 points last season, which placed him 227th in the FedExCup standings.
Walker's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.448
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.258
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-1.615
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-2.627
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-4.947
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Walker's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|78-75
|+13
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|74-74
|+4
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|50
|69-70-71-72
|-6
|5
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|69-72
|-1
|--
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|72-76
|+6
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|73-75
|+8
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|76-69
|+1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Walker as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.