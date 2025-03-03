Jeremy Paul betting profile: Puerto Rico Open

In his last five tournaments, Paul has an average finish of 45th.

He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.

Over his last five tournaments, Paul has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.

He has finished with an average score of -9 those three times he's made the cut.

In terms of driving distance, Jeremy Paul has averaged 309.3 yards in his past five starts.

In his past five starts, Paul is averaging 0.362 Strokes Gained: Putting.