Jeremy Paul betting profile: Puerto Rico Open

Jeremy Paul is in the field for the 2025 Puerto Rico Open from March 6-9 in Rio Grande, PUR, at Grand Reserve Golf Club.
The Puerto Rico Open tournament and course info
- Date: March 6-9, 2025
- Location: Rio Grande, PUR
- Course: Grand Reserve Golf Club
- Par: 72 / 7,506 yards
- Purse: $4M
- Previous winner: Brice Garnett
At the Puerto Rico Open
- Paul is competing at the Puerto Rico Open for the first time in the past five years.
- With a driving average of 287.7 yards (30th in the field), a 71.43% driving accuracy (third), and 28.25 putts per round (24th), Brice Garnett captured the title in this tournament in 2024.
Paul's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Paul has an average finish of 45th.
- He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five tournaments, Paul has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
- He has finished with an average score of -9 those three times he's made the cut.
- In terms of driving distance, Jeremy Paul has averaged 309.3 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Paul is averaging 0.362 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Paul is averaging 0.601 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Paul's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|45
|70-67-68-68
|-7
|9
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|64
|68-69-67-75
|-9
|4
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|76-73
|+5
|--
|February 20-23
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|25
|64-70-71-68
|-11
|31
|February 27 - March 2
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|68-70
|-4
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Paul as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.
