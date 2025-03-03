Jason Dufner betting profile: Puerto Rico Open
DETROIT, MICHIGAN - JUNE 28: Jason Dufner of the United States plays his shot from the fourth tee during the second round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club on June 28, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
Jason Dufner enters play in Rio Grande, PUR, seeking better results March 6-9 in the 2025 Puerto Rico Open after missing the cut in his most recent competition, The American Express.
The Puerto Rico Open tournament and course info
- Date: March 6-9, 2025
- Location: Rio Grande, PUR
- Course: Grand Reserve Golf Club
- Par: 72 / 7,506 yards
- Purse: $4M
- Previous winner: Brice Garnett
At the Puerto Rico Open
- In his last three appearances at the Puerto Rico Open, Dufner has an average finish of 44th, and an average score of 5-under.
- Dufner missed the cut (with a score of 7-over) in his most recent go-round at the Puerto Rico Open in 2024.
- With a driving average of 287.7 yards (30th in the field), a 71.43% driving accuracy (third), and 28.25 putts per round (24th), Brice Garnett brought home the title in this tournament in 2024.
Dufner's recent history at the Puerto Rico Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/7/2024
|MC
|76-75
|+7
|3/2/2023
|44
|68-71-76-68
|-5
|3/3/2022
|MC
|79-70
|+5
Dufner's recent performances
- He has not made the cut in his last five appearances.
- Dufner has not finished within five shots of the winner or carded a better-than-average score in any of his last five appearances.
- Jason Dufner has averaged 287.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Dufner is averaging -1.007 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Dufner is averaging -1.943 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Dufner's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|282.3
|287.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|59.72%
|55.05%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|28.50
|28.6
|Par Breakers
|-
|31.25%
|20.71%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|20.14%
|11.11%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Dufner's best finishes
- Dufner played six tournaments last season, and he did not secure a top-10 finish.
- In those six tournaments, he fell short of making the cut in each event.
Dufner's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.101
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.551
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-0.284
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-1.007
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-1.943
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Dufner's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|76-75
|+7
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|65-72
|-68
|--
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|68-75
|+1
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|69-73
|-2
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|70-71
|-3
|--
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|70-75-69
|-2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Dufner as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.
