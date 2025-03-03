PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
8H AGO

Jason Dufner betting profile: Puerto Rico Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - JUNE 28: Jason Dufner of the United States plays his shot from the fourth tee during the second round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club on June 28, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

    Jason Dufner enters play in Rio Grande, PUR, seeking better results March 6-9 in the 2025 Puerto Rico Open after missing the cut in his most recent competition, The American Express.

    Latest odds for Dufner at the Puerto Rico Open.

    The Puerto Rico Open tournament and course info

    • Date: March 6-9, 2025
    • Location: Rio Grande, PUR
    • Course: Grand Reserve Golf Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,506 yards
    • Purse: $4M
    • Previous winner: Brice Garnett

    At the Puerto Rico Open

    • In his last three appearances at the Puerto Rico Open, Dufner has an average finish of 44th, and an average score of 5-under.
    • Dufner missed the cut (with a score of 7-over) in his most recent go-round at the Puerto Rico Open in 2024.
    • With a driving average of 287.7 yards (30th in the field), a 71.43% driving accuracy (third), and 28.25 putts per round (24th), Brice Garnett brought home the title in this tournament in 2024.

    Dufner's recent history at the Puerto Rico Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/7/2024MC76-75+7
    3/2/20234468-71-76-68-5
    3/3/2022MC79-70+5

    Dufner's recent performances

    • He has not made the cut in his last five appearances.
    • Dufner has not finished within five shots of the winner or carded a better-than-average score in any of his last five appearances.
    • Jason Dufner has averaged 287.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Dufner is averaging -1.007 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Dufner is averaging -1.943 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Dufner .

    Dufner's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance-282.3287.0
    Greens in Regulation %-59.72%55.05%
    Putts Per Round-28.5028.6
    Par Breakers-31.25%20.71%
    Bogey Avoidance-20.14%11.11%

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Dufner's best finishes

    • Dufner played six tournaments last season, and he did not secure a top-10 finish.
    • In those six tournaments, he fell short of making the cut in each event.

    Dufner's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---0.101
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---0.551
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green---0.284
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---1.007
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---1.943

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Dufner's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 7-10Puerto Rico OpenMC76-75+7--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC65-72-68--
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC68-75+1--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC69-73-2--
    July 11-14ISCO ChampionshipMC70-71-3--
    January 16-19The American ExpressMC70-75-69-2--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Dufner as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

