James Hahn betting profile: Puerto Rico Open

In his last five tournaments, Hahn has not finished in the top 20.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut once.

Over his last five appearances, Hahn has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.

He posted a final score of -8 relative to par in his only made cut in his last five appearances.

James Hahn has averaged 297.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Hahn has an average of 0.646 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.