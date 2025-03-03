PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
8H AGO

James Hahn betting profile: Puerto Rico Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    James Hahn hits the links in the 2025 Puerto Rico Open March 6-9 after a 37th-place finish in the Sony Open in Hawaii in his most recent tournament.

    Latest odds for Hahn at the Puerto Rico Open.

    The Puerto Rico Open tournament and course info

    • Date: March 6-9, 2025
    • Location: Rio Grande, PUR
    • Course: Grand Reserve Golf Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,506 yards
    • Purse: $4M
    • Previous winner: Brice Garnett

    At the Puerto Rico Open

    • Hahn has entered the Puerto Rico Open once recently, in 2024. He missed the cut after posting a score of even-par.
    • With a driving average of 287.7 yards (30th in the field), a 71.43% driving accuracy (third), and 28.25 putts per round (24th), Brice Garnett brought home the title in this tournament in 2024.

    Hahn's recent history at the Puerto Rico Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/7/2024MC76-68E

    Hahn's recent performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Hahn has not finished in the top 20.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut once.
    • Over his last five appearances, Hahn has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
    • He posted a final score of -8 relative to par in his only made cut in his last five appearances.
    • James Hahn has averaged 297.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Hahn has an average of 0.646 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Hahn has an average of -0.800 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Hahn .

    Hahn's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance-297.6297.0
    Greens in Regulation %-68.30%68.06%
    Putts Per Round-29.7630.1
    Par Breakers-22.88%19.91%
    Bogey Avoidance-16.83%15.74%

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Hahn's best finishes

    • Hahn did not secure a top-10 finish last season (he participated in 13 tournaments).
    • In those 13 events, he made the cut five times.
    • Last season Hahn put up his best performance at the Sony Open in Hawaii at Waialae Country Club. He shot 8-under and finished 37th (seven shots back of the winner).
    • Hahn collected 35 points last season, ranking 200th in the FedExCup standings.

    Hahn's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---0.169
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---0.921
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green---0.356
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.646
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---0.800

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Hahn's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 7-10Puerto Rico OpenMC76-68E--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open7270-69-72-72+33
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship6371-68-75-71-33
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC72-73+3--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC72-71+1--
    July 4-7John Deere Classic5268-69-66-72-96
    July 11-14ISCO Championship6468-68-69-77-62
    July 25-283M OpenMC73-71+2--
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC75-69E--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC72-69-1--
    November 21-24The RSM ClassicMC72-70E--
    January 9-12Sony Open in Hawaii3766-71-69-66-816

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hahn as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

