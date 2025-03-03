James Hahn betting profile: Puerto Rico Open
James Hahn hits the links in the 2025 Puerto Rico Open March 6-9 after a 37th-place finish in the Sony Open in Hawaii in his most recent tournament.
The Puerto Rico Open tournament and course info
- Date: March 6-9, 2025
- Location: Rio Grande, PUR
- Course: Grand Reserve Golf Club
- Par: 72 / 7,506 yards
- Purse: $4M
- Previous winner: Brice Garnett
At the Puerto Rico Open
- Hahn has entered the Puerto Rico Open once recently, in 2024. He missed the cut after posting a score of even-par.
- With a driving average of 287.7 yards (30th in the field), a 71.43% driving accuracy (third), and 28.25 putts per round (24th), Brice Garnett brought home the title in this tournament in 2024.
Hahn's recent history at the Puerto Rico Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/7/2024
|MC
|76-68
|E
Hahn's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Hahn has not finished in the top 20.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut once.
- Over his last five appearances, Hahn has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
- He posted a final score of -8 relative to par in his only made cut in his last five appearances.
- James Hahn has averaged 297.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Hahn has an average of 0.646 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Hahn has an average of -0.800 in his past five tournaments.
Hahn's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|297.6
|297.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|68.30%
|68.06%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|29.76
|30.1
|Par Breakers
|-
|22.88%
|19.91%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|16.83%
|15.74%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Hahn's best finishes
- Hahn did not secure a top-10 finish last season (he participated in 13 tournaments).
- In those 13 events, he made the cut five times.
- Last season Hahn put up his best performance at the Sony Open in Hawaii at Waialae Country Club. He shot 8-under and finished 37th (seven shots back of the winner).
- Hahn collected 35 points last season, ranking 200th in the FedExCup standings.
Hahn's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.169
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.921
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-0.356
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.646
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-0.800
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Hahn's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|76-68
|E
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|72
|70-69-72-72
|+3
|3
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|63
|71-68-75-71
|-3
|3
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|52
|68-69-66-72
|-9
|6
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|64
|68-68-69-77
|-6
|2
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|75-69
|E
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|72-70
|E
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|37
|66-71-69-66
|-8
|16
All stats in this article are accurate for Hahn as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.