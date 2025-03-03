Hayden Springer betting profile: Puerto Rico Open

Last season Springer delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the John Deere Classic (July 2024), ranking fourth in the field at 4.606.

Springer put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season at The RSM Classic, ranking second in the field at 6.768. In that tournament, he finished 30th.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Springer's best effort last season was in October 2024 at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 3.586. He finished eighth in that tournament.

At the Sanderson Farms Championship in October 2024, Springer posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 8.820 (his best mark last season), which ranked No. 1 in the field. He finished eighth in that event.