Hayden Springer betting profile: Puerto Rico Open

Hayden Springer betting profile: Puerto Rico Open

    Hayden Springer enters play in the 2025 Puerto Rico Open from March 6-9 after a 45th-place finish at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld.

    Latest odds for Springer at the Puerto Rico Open.

    The Puerto Rico Open tournament and course info

    • Date: March 6-9, 2025
    • Location: Rio Grande, PUR
    • Course: Grand Reserve Golf Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,506 yards
    • Purse: $4M
    • Previous winner: Brice Garnett

    At the Puerto Rico Open

    • Springer has played the Puerto Rico Open once recently (in 2024), posting a score of 18-under and finishing third.
    • When Brice Garnett won this tournament in 2024, he finished with a driving average of 287.7 (30th in the field), 71.43% driving accuracy (third), and 28.25 putts per round (24th).

    Springer's recent history at the Puerto Rico Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/7/2024368-65-69-68-18

    Springer's recent performances

    • Springer has finished in the top 10 once over his last five appearances.
    • He's made the cut in four of his last five appearances.
    • Springer has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five tournaments, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.
    • In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 7-under.
    • In terms of driving distance, Hayden Springer has averaged 305.4 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Springer is averaging -0.405 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Springer is averaging 0.741 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Springer's advanced stats and rankings

    • Springer's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.269 last season ranked 42nd on TOUR, and his 59.4% driving accuracy average ranked 131st.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Springer ranked 125th on TOUR with an average of -0.119 per round. Additionally, he ranked 47th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 69.21%.
    • On the greens, Springer delivered a 0.177 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which placed him 58th on TOUR, while he ranked 96th with a putts-per-round average of 29.04. He broke par 27.16% of the time (20th on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance16311.1305.4
    Greens in Regulation %4769.21%67.90%
    Putts Per Round9629.0429.0
    Par Breakers2027.16%24.38%
    Bogey Avoidance14315.82%14.51%

    Springer's best finishes

    • Springer last season played 26 tournaments, earning one top-five finish and collecting four finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 26 events, he made the cut 14 times (53.8%).
    • Last season Springer put up his best performance at the Puerto Rico Open at Grand Reserve Country Club. He shot 18-under and finished third (zero shots back of the winner).
    • Springer compiled 283 points last season, which placed him 125th in the FedExCup standings.

    Springer's best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Springer delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the John Deere Classic (July 2024), ranking fourth in the field at 4.606.
    • Springer put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season at The RSM Classic, ranking second in the field at 6.768. In that tournament, he finished 30th.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Springer's best effort last season was in October 2024 at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 3.586. He finished eighth in that tournament.
    • At the Sanderson Farms Championship in October 2024, Springer posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 8.820 (his best mark last season), which ranked No. 1 in the field. He finished eighth in that event.
    • Springer posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (11.694) in July 2024 at the John Deere Classic, which ranked seventh in the field. He finished seventh in that event.

    Springer's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee420.269-1.134
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green125-0.1192.120
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green960.0310.160
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting580.177-0.405
    Average Strokes Gained: Total660.3570.741

    Springer's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open368-65-69-68-1883
    March 21-24Valspar Championship7267-73-71-78+53
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC70-72+2--
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open5869-76-75-69+14
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC72-69-3--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC70-69-5--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC71-67-4--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC79-72+9--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC69-76+5--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC73-72+5--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic1071-65-68-70-1462
    July 4-7John Deere Classic759-71-66-67-2180
    July 11-14ISCO Championship3764-67-73-71-1310
    July 25-283M Open5966-72-73-70-35
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC70-67-3--
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC73-73+2--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship866-66-71-66-19--
    October 10-13Black Desert ChampionshipMC70-69-3--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's OpenMC67-73-2--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology Championship4572-70-71-66-9--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda Championship3765-70-67-75-7--
    November 21-24The RSM Classic3070-71-63-70-8--
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance Open665-75-73-71-4100
    February 6-9WM Phoenix OpenMC73-73+4--
    February 20-23Mexico Open at VidantaWorld4568-67-69-72-810

    All stats in this article are accurate for Springer as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

