Hayden Buckley betting profile: Puerto Rico Open
1 Min Read
Hayden Buckley takes to the links in the 2025 Puerto Rico Open March 6-9. He is trying for better results than his last competition when he missed the cut at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld.
The Puerto Rico Open tournament and course info
- Date: March 6-9, 2025
- Location: Rio Grande, PUR
- Course: Grand Reserve Golf Club
- Par: 72 / 7,506 yards
- Purse: $4M
- Previous winner: Brice Garnett
At the Puerto Rico Open
- This is Buckley's first time playing at the Puerto Rico Open in the past five years.
- With a driving average of 287.7 yards (30th in the field), a 71.43% driving accuracy (third), and 28.25 putts per round (24th), Brice Garnett brought home the title in this tournament in 2024.
Buckley's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Buckley finished outside the top 20.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut once.
- Buckley has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
- In his last five events, he finished 0 relative to par in his only made cut.
- Off the tee, Hayden Buckley has averaged 288.6 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Buckley is averaging -1.074 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Buckley is averaging -3.631 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Buckley's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|120
|298.0
|288.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|132
|65.81%
|67.59%
|Putts Per Round
|136
|29.32
|30.8
|Par Breakers
|152
|22.38%
|20.83%
|Bogey Avoidance
|150
|16.20%
|14.81%
Buckley's best finishes
- Buckley teed off in 29 tournaments last season, securing two finishes in the top five.
- In those 29 tournaments, he had a 37.9% success rate in terms of making the cut (11 cuts made).
- Last season Buckley's best performance came when he shot 5-under and finished fifth at the Charles Schwab Challenge.
- Buckley accumulated 224 points last season, which placed him 139th in the FedExCup standings.
Buckley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|90
|0.069
|0.287
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|144
|-0.298
|-0.909
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|155
|-0.233
|-1.934
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|152
|-0.284
|-1.074
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|166
|-0.746
|-3.631
Buckley's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|71-74
|+1
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|61
|68-73-69-76
|+2
|5
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|75-77
|+12
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-75
|+4
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|64-75
|-66
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|52
|65-70-72-67
|-10
|6
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|59
|70-69-69-73
|-3
|3
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|5
|67-65-69-74
|-5
|96
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|44
|71-67-66-76
|-8
|10
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|34
|64-72-68-68
|-12
|18
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|59
|66-66-75-73
|-8
|3
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|71-76
|+5
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|70-74
|+4
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|71-73
|E
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|72-77
|+5
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|MC
|69-71
|-2
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|68-74
|E
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|76-69
|+1
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|65
|73-67-66-78
|E
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|70-75
|+3
|--
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|70-75-69
|-2
|--
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|W/D
|79
|+7
|--
|February 20-23
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Buckley as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.