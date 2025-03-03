PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
8H AGO

Hayden Buckley betting profile: Puerto Rico Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Hayden Buckley betting profile: Puerto Rico Open

    Hayden Buckley takes to the links in the 2025 Puerto Rico Open March 6-9. He is trying for better results than his last competition when he missed the cut at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld.

    Latest odds for Buckley at the Puerto Rico Open.

    The Puerto Rico Open tournament and course info

    • Date: March 6-9, 2025
    • Location: Rio Grande, PUR
    • Course: Grand Reserve Golf Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,506 yards
    • Purse: $4M
    • Previous winner: Brice Garnett

    At the Puerto Rico Open

    • This is Buckley's first time playing at the Puerto Rico Open in the past five years.
    • With a driving average of 287.7 yards (30th in the field), a 71.43% driving accuracy (third), and 28.25 putts per round (24th), Brice Garnett brought home the title in this tournament in 2024.

    Buckley's recent performances

    • In his last five appearances, Buckley finished outside the top 20.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut once.
    • Buckley has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
    • In his last five events, he finished 0 relative to par in his only made cut.
    • Off the tee, Hayden Buckley has averaged 288.6 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Buckley is averaging -1.074 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Buckley is averaging -3.631 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Buckley .

    Buckley's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance120298.0288.6
    Greens in Regulation %13265.81%67.59%
    Putts Per Round13629.3230.8
    Par Breakers15222.38%20.83%
    Bogey Avoidance15016.20%14.81%

    Buckley's best finishes

    • Buckley teed off in 29 tournaments last season, securing two finishes in the top five.
    • In those 29 tournaments, he had a 37.9% success rate in terms of making the cut (11 cuts made).
    • Last season Buckley's best performance came when he shot 5-under and finished fifth at the Charles Schwab Challenge.
    • Buckley accumulated 224 points last season, which placed him 139th in the FedExCup standings.

    Buckley's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee900.0690.287
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green144-0.298-0.909
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green155-0.233-1.934
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting152-0.284-1.074
    Average Strokes Gained: Total166-0.746-3.631

    Buckley's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC71-74+1--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship6168-73-69-76+25
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC75-77+12--
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC73-75+4--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC73-73+2--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC64-75-66--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson5265-70-72-67-106
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic5970-69-69-73-33
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge567-65-69-74-596
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC72-70+2--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic4471-67-66-76-810
    July 4-7John Deere Classic3464-72-68-68-1218
    July 11-14ISCO Championship5966-66-75-73-83
    July 25-283M OpenMC71-76+5--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC70-74+4--
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC71-73E--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC72-77+5--
    October 10-13Black Desert ChampionshipMC69-71-2--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's OpenMC68-74E--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC76-69+1--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda Championship6573-67-66-78E--
    November 21-24The RSM ClassicMC70-75+3--
    January 16-19The American ExpressMC70-75-69-2--
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance OpenW/D79+7--
    February 20-23Mexico Open at VidantaWorldMC71-71E--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Buckley as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

