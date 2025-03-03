PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
8H AGO

Harry Higgs betting profile: Puerto Rico Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Harry Higgs betting profile: Puerto Rico Open

    Harry Higgs looks to show better in the 2025 Puerto Rico Open than the last time he played in this tournament in 2024 when he failed to make the cut.

    Latest odds for Higgs at the Puerto Rico Open.

    The Puerto Rico Open tournament and course info

    • Date: March 6-9, 2025
    • Location: Rio Grande, PUR
    • Course: Grand Reserve Golf Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,506 yards
    • Purse: $4M
    • Previous winner: Brice Garnett

    At the Puerto Rico Open

    • Over his last two trips to the Puerto Rico Open, Higgs has an average score of 13-under, with an average finish of seventh.
    • In Higgs' most recent appearance at the Puerto Rico Open, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-under.
    • With a driving average of 287.7 yards (30th in the field), a 71.43% driving accuracy (third), and 28.25 putts per round (24th), Brice Garnett took him the title in this tournament in 2024.

    Higgs' recent history at the Puerto Rico Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/7/2024MC71-70-3
    3/2/2023771-64-71-69-13

    Higgs' recent performances

    • In his last five appearances, Higgs has an average finish of 57th.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
    • Higgs has not finished within five strokes of the winner or carded a better-than-average score in any of his last five appearances.
    • In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 2-under.
    • Harry Higgs has averaged 314.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Higgs has an average of -1.439 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Higgs is averaging -4.114 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Higgs' advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance-302.7314.0
    Greens in Regulation %-68.83%62.85%
    Putts Per Round-29.6728.7
    Par Breakers-23.46%18.40%
    Bogey Avoidance-12.65%15.28%

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Higgs' best finishes

    • Higgs participated in seven tournaments last season, with zero top-10 finishes.
    • In those seven tournaments, he made the cut on three occasions.
    • Last season Higgs' best performance came at the World Wide Technology Championship, where he shot 12-under and finished 30th.
    • Higgs placed 218th in the FedExCup standings with 11 points last season.

    Higgs' best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Higgs produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Myrtle Beach Classic (May 2024), ranking 24th in the field at 1.407.
    • Higgs' best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came in July 2024 at the John Deere Classic, where he ranked in the field with a mark of -0.790. He missed the cut in that event.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Higgs produced his best effort last season at the Myrtle Beach Classic, ranking 49th in the field at -0.439. In that tournament, he finished 50th.
    • At the John Deere Classic in July 2024, Higgs delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 0.385, his best mark last season. That ranked him in the field (he missed the cut in that event).
    • Higgs posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (0.007) in May 2024 at the Myrtle Beach Classic, which ranked 50th in the field. He finished 50th in that event.

    Higgs' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.246
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---1.985
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green---0.936
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---1.439
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---4.114

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Higgs' past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 7-10Puerto Rico OpenMC71-70-3--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship4368-70-68-75-77
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC69-72-68--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic5069-69-74-67-55
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC76-75+11--
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC72-67-3--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology Championship3071-68-70-67-12--
    January 9-12Sony Open in HawaiiMC74-71+5--
    January 16-19The American Express3465-68-69-73-1318
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance Open6373-72-70-80+74
    February 20-23Mexico Open at VidantaWorld7471-68-76-70+13
    February 27 - March 2Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC75-71+4--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Higgs as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

