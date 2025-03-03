PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
8H AGO

Eric Cole betting profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By Mastercard

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

ORLANDO, FLORIDA - MARCH 08: Eric Cole of the United States reacts after a putt on the sixth hole during the second round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard at Arnold Palmer Bay Hill Golf Course on March 08, 2024 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)

ORLANDO, FLORIDA - MARCH 08: Eric Cole of the United States reacts after a putt on the sixth hole during the second round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard at Arnold Palmer Bay Hill Golf Course on March 08, 2024 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)

    Eric Cole looks for a better result in the 2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard after he finished 21st shooting 1-under in this tournament in 2024.

    Latest odds for Cole at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.

    The Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard tournament and course info

    • Date: March 6-9, 2025
    • Location: Orlando, Florida, USA
    • Course: Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge
    • Par: 72 / 7,466 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Scottie Scheffler

    At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

    • Cole's average finish has been 21st, and his average score 1-under, over his last two appearances at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.
    • In 2024, Cole finished 21st (with a score of 1-under) in his most recent appearance at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.
    • When Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, he had 5.097 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in the field), 3.262 SG: Approach the Green (12th), and 4.348 SG: Putting (fifth).
    • Scheffler averaged 291.9 yards off the tee (37th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 69.44% (second), and attempted 27 putts per round (sixth) in that victory a year ago.

    Cole's recent history at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/7/20242170-73-70-74-1
    3/2/2023MC72-80+8

    Cole's recent performances

    • In his last five appearances, Cole has an average finish of 45th.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Cole has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
    • He has finished with an average score of -1 those two times he's made the cut.
    • Off the tee, Eric Cole has averaged 297.1 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Cole is averaging -1.354 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Cole has an average of -3.175 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Cole .

    Cole's advanced stats and rankings

    • Cole has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.349 this season (153rd on TOUR). His average driving distance (295.2 yards) ranks 154th, while his 62% driving accuracy average ranks 55th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Cole has a -0.106 average that ranks 116th on TOUR. He ranks 141st with a 66.24% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Cole has delivered a -0.292 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 133rd on TOUR, while he ranks 61st with a putts-per-round average of 28.65. He has broken par 22.22% of the time (111th on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance154295.2297.1
    Greens in Regulation %14166.24%58.33%
    Putts Per Round6128.6528.9
    Par Breakers11122.22%18.25%
    Bogey Avoidance11713.68%17.86%

    Cole's best finishes

    • Cole has taken part in eight tournaments this season, securing one top-five finish.
    • In those eight events, he made the cut five times (62.5%).
    • As of now, Cole has accumulated 167 points, which ranks him 63rd in the FedExCup standings.

    Cole's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Cole's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at The American Express, where his 1.402 mark ranked 16th in the field.
    • Cole's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in January 2025 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 5.773. He finished fifth in that event.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Cole's best effort this season was in January 2025 at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he ranked 12th in the field with a mark of 2.127. He finished 68th in that tournament.
    • At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2025, Cole recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 5.169, which ranked him 10th in the field. He finished fifth in that event.
    • Cole recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.701) in January 2025 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, which ranked fifth in the field. He finished fifth in that event.

    Cole's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee153-0.349-1.691
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green116-0.106-0.470
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green98-0.0150.340
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting133-0.292-1.354
    Average Strokes Gained: Total149-0.763-3.175

    Cole's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard2170-73-70-74-188
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC72-74+2--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship3373-67-71-71-218
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC74-74+4--
    April 11-14Masters Tournament5273-72-81-73+1112
    April 18-21RBC Heritage3370-68-67-72-727
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC69-69-6--
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship6873-72-80-77+186
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC71-71E--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC72-71+3--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC74-70+4--
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday4570-75-74-79+1015
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC73-73+6--
    June 20-23Travelers Championship4869-75-66-65-513
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic666-68-70-69-1589
    July 4-7John Deere Classic762-68-64-69-2180
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open4671-64-69-69-78
    July 18-20The Open Championship3172-73-72-73+629
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship768-68-69-63-1280
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship1871-67-72-63-7184
    August 22-25BMW Championship4677-68-78-72+741
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC72-71-1--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship1666-67-69-69-17--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's OpenMC69-73E--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP664-67-70-66-13--
    November 21-24The RSM Classic1568-72-68-63-11--
    January 2-5The Sentry5274-68-68-73-912
    January 9-12Sony Open in Hawaii564-67-67-68-14110
    January 16-19The American Express6868-69-70-74-73
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance Open6870-71-79-77+93
    January 30 - February 2AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am2266-69-73-70-1038
    February 6-9WM Phoenix OpenMC74-73+5--
    February 13-16The Genesis InvitationalMC78-71+5--
    February 27 - March 2Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC72-69-1--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Cole as of the start of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Official

    Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    1

    USA
    J. Highsmith
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -7

    T2

    USA
    J. Bridgeman
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -7

    T2

    USA
    J. Spaun
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -5

    T4

    USA
    M. McGreevy
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -4

    T4

    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -2

    T6

    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -1

    T6

    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    +1

    T6

    USA
    M. Kim
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    E

    T9

    RSA
    E. van Rooyen
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -6

    T9

    USA
    J. Spieth
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -3

    T11

    USA
    M. Greyserman
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -5

    T11

    IRL
    S. Lowry
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -4

    T11

    AUS
    M. Lee
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -4

    T11

    USA
    A. Putnam
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -3

    T11

    USA
    B. Garnett
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -2
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW