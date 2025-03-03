Eric Cole betting profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By Mastercard
ORLANDO, FLORIDA - MARCH 08: Eric Cole of the United States reacts after a putt on the sixth hole during the second round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard at Arnold Palmer Bay Hill Golf Course on March 08, 2024 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)
Eric Cole looks for a better result in the 2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard after he finished 21st shooting 1-under in this tournament in 2024.
The Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard tournament and course info
- Date: March 6-9, 2025
- Location: Orlando, Florida, USA
- Course: Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge
- Par: 72 / 7,466 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Scottie Scheffler
At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
- Cole's average finish has been 21st, and his average score 1-under, over his last two appearances at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.
- In 2024, Cole finished 21st (with a score of 1-under) in his most recent appearance at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.
- When Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, he had 5.097 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in the field), 3.262 SG: Approach the Green (12th), and 4.348 SG: Putting (fifth).
- Scheffler averaged 291.9 yards off the tee (37th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 69.44% (second), and attempted 27 putts per round (sixth) in that victory a year ago.
Cole's recent history at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/7/2024
|21
|70-73-70-74
|-1
|3/2/2023
|MC
|72-80
|+8
Cole's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Cole has an average finish of 45th.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.
- Over his last five tournaments, Cole has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
- He has finished with an average score of -1 those two times he's made the cut.
- Off the tee, Eric Cole has averaged 297.1 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Cole is averaging -1.354 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Cole has an average of -3.175 in his past five tournaments.
Cole's advanced stats and rankings
- Cole has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.349 this season (153rd on TOUR). His average driving distance (295.2 yards) ranks 154th, while his 62% driving accuracy average ranks 55th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Cole has a -0.106 average that ranks 116th on TOUR. He ranks 141st with a 66.24% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Cole has delivered a -0.292 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 133rd on TOUR, while he ranks 61st with a putts-per-round average of 28.65. He has broken par 22.22% of the time (111th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|154
|295.2
|297.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|141
|66.24%
|58.33%
|Putts Per Round
|61
|28.65
|28.9
|Par Breakers
|111
|22.22%
|18.25%
|Bogey Avoidance
|117
|13.68%
|17.86%
Cole's best finishes
- Cole has taken part in eight tournaments this season, securing one top-five finish.
- In those eight events, he made the cut five times (62.5%).
- As of now, Cole has accumulated 167 points, which ranks him 63rd in the FedExCup standings.
Cole's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Cole's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at The American Express, where his 1.402 mark ranked 16th in the field.
- Cole's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in January 2025 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 5.773. He finished fifth in that event.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Cole's best effort this season was in January 2025 at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he ranked 12th in the field with a mark of 2.127. He finished 68th in that tournament.
- At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2025, Cole recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 5.169, which ranked him 10th in the field. He finished fifth in that event.
- Cole recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.701) in January 2025 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, which ranked fifth in the field. He finished fifth in that event.
Cole's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|153
|-0.349
|-1.691
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|116
|-0.106
|-0.470
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|98
|-0.015
|0.340
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|133
|-0.292
|-1.354
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|149
|-0.763
|-3.175
Cole's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|21
|70-73-70-74
|-1
|88
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|72-74
|+2
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|33
|73-67-71-71
|-2
|18
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|74-74
|+4
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|52
|73-72-81-73
|+11
|12
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|33
|70-68-67-72
|-7
|27
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|69-69
|-6
|--
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|68
|73-72-80-77
|+18
|6
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|74-70
|+4
|--
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|45
|70-75-74-79
|+10
|15
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|73-73
|+6
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|48
|69-75-66-65
|-5
|13
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|6
|66-68-70-69
|-15
|89
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|7
|62-68-64-69
|-21
|80
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|46
|71-64-69-69
|-7
|8
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|31
|72-73-72-73
|+6
|29
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|7
|68-68-69-63
|-12
|80
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|18
|71-67-72-63
|-7
|184
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|46
|77-68-78-72
|+7
|41
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|16
|66-67-69-69
|-17
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|69-73
|E
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|6
|64-67-70-66
|-13
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|15
|68-72-68-63
|-11
|--
|January 2-5
|The Sentry
|52
|74-68-68-73
|-9
|12
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|5
|64-67-67-68
|-14
|110
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|68
|68-69-70-74
|-7
|3
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|68
|70-71-79-77
|+9
|3
|January 30 - February 2
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|22
|66-69-73-70
|-10
|38
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|74-73
|+5
|--
|February 13-16
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|78-71
|+5
|--
|February 27 - March 2
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Cole as of the start of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.
