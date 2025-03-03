Eric Cole betting profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By Mastercard

In his last five appearances, Cole has an average finish of 45th.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.

Over his last five tournaments, Cole has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.

He has finished with an average score of -1 those two times he's made the cut.

Off the tee, Eric Cole has averaged 297.1 yards in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Cole is averaging -1.354 Strokes Gained: Putting.